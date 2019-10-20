Undefeated college football teams in 2019

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 8

We're in Week 9 of the 2019 college football season and there are 10 undefeated FBS teams remaining. Wisconsin has fallen off this list after losing to Illinois in Week 8. Boise State dropped off by losing to BYU.

Last season, Clemson finished 15-0 as the only undefeated team. Alabama, Notre Dame and UCF all entered bowl season undefeated. But Alabama fell to Clemson in the CFP national title game, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the CFP semifinals and UCF lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest AP Poll Top 25.

No. 1 Alabama (7-0)

Last game: def. Tennessee, 35-13

Next: vs. Arkansas | 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 | ESPN

Toughest games remaining: vs. LSU (Nov. 9), at Mississippi State (Nov. 16) at Auburn (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2009 (14-0, won BCS National Championship Game)

Alabama beat Tennessee but had star QB Tua Tagovailoa leave with an injury in the first half. The Tide still won, however, as Najee Harris has two rushing scores and Trevon Diggs returned a fumble 100 yards for a touchdown to put the game away. But now everyone is on Tua watch.

No. 2 LSU (7-0)

Last game: def. Mississippi State, 36-13

Next: vs. No. 9 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 | CBS

Toughest games remaining: vs. Auburn (Oct. 26), at Alabama (Nov. 9), vs. Texas A&M (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 1958 (11-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

Joe Burrow broke the LSU single-season passing TD record — and there's still one more game to go in October. Burrow went 25-for-32 for 327 yards and four touchdowns at the Tigers improved to 7-0 with an easy win at Mississippi State. These next two weeks will be tough: vs. Auburn and at Alabama.

No. 3 Ohio State (7-0)

Last game: def. Northwestern, 52-3

Next: vs. No. 13 Wisconsin | Noon, Saturday, Oct. 26 | ABC

Toughest games remaining: vs. Wisconsin (Oct. 26), vs. Penn State (Nov. 23), at Michigan (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP Poll)

Ohio State rolled again, dominating Northwestern by a score of 52-3. Heisman hopeful Justin Fields was spectacular, going 19-for-23 with 194 yards and four touchdown passes. J.K. Dobbins ran for 121 yards and a score. The Buckeyes have scored at least 34 points in every game this season.

No. 4 Clemson (7-0)

Last game: def. Louisville, 45-10

Next: vs. Boston College | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 | ACC Network

Toughest games remaining: at N.C. State (Nov. 9), vs. Wake Forest (Nov. 16), at South Carolina (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, won College Football Playoff National Championship Game)

QB Trevor Lawrence threw two more interceptions, but the Tigers still won big at Louisville. The Clemson defense dominated, allowing only 263 yards in the romp. The Cardinals completed only eight of 22 pass attempts while throwing two interceptions. There will continue to be questions about Lawrence, but that hasn't slowed down Clemson yet.

No. 5 Oklahoma (7-0)

Last game: def. West Virginia, 52-14

Next: at Kansas State | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 | ABC

Toughest games remaining: vs. Iowa State (Nov. 9), at Baylor (Nov. 16), at Oklahoma State (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2000 (13-0, won BCS National Championship Game)

Jalen Hurts had more touchdown passes than incompletions as OU beat WVU by 38. Hurts was 16-for-17 for 316 yards and three touchdowns — and he added 75 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. So no Red River hangover for the Sooners. Oklahoma goes to K-State next.

No. 6 Penn State (7-0)

Last game: def. No. 16 Michigan, 28-21

Next: at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 | ABC

Toughest games remaining: at Michigan State (Oc. 26), at Minnesota (Nov. 9) at Ohio State (Nov. 23)

Last undefeated season: 1994 (12-0, won Rose Bowl, finished No. 2)

It looked like Penn State was going to rout Michigan, as the Nittany Lions scored the game's first three touchdowns. But PSU needed a failed fourth-down attempt by Michigan late and then a big third-down run to escape by a touchdown. Penn State was outgained by 134 yards but still won, as KJ Hamler had two receiving touchdowns and picked up the clinching first down.

No. 14 Baylor (7-0)

Last game: def. Oklahoma State, 45-27

Next: vs. West Virginia | 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31 | ESPN

Toughest games remaining: at TCU (Nov. 9) vs. Oklahoma (Nov. 16), vs. Texas (Nov. 23)

Last undefeated season: 1900 (3-0). Note: Baylor was 6-0-2 in 1910, but record was adjusted to 6-1-1 due to forfeit.

Baylor scored the game's final three touchdowns to pull away from Oklahoma State by 18. Charlie Brewer had 312 passing yards on only 17 attempts, but the ground game was also key. The Bears rushed for 224 yards, including 146 and two scores from Jamycal Hasty.

No. 16 SMU (7-0)

Last game: def. Temple, 45-21

Next: at Houston | 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24 | ESPN

Toughest games remaining: at Memphis (Nov. 2), at Navy (Nov.23), vs. Tulane (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 1982 (11-0-1, won Cotton Bowl, finished No. 2)

The Mustangs barely got by Tulsa but then impressively ran away from a tough Temple team in Week 8. Shane Buechele had a busy night, completing 30 of 53 passes for 457 yards and six touchdowns. A couple of difficult road games are next on the schedule. It's Houston first and then Memphis the following week.

No. 17 Minnesota (7-0)

Last game: def. Rutgers, 42-7

Next: vs. Maryland | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 | Big Ten Network

Toughest games remaining: vs. Penn State (Nov. 9), at Iowa (Nov. 16), vs. Wisconsin (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 1941

Minnesota's defense stood tall again, allowing Rutgers only 9-for-19 passing for 48 yards while making three picks. The Gophers also had offensive balance, with Tanner Morgan having 245 passing yards and Rodney Smith running for 111 yards. Minnesota is home against Maryland next.

No. 21 Appalachian State (6-0)

Last game: def. UL Monroe, 52-7

Next: at South Alabama | 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 | ESPNU

Toughest games remaining: at South Carolina (Nov. 9), at Georgia State (Nov. 16), at Troy (Nov. 29)

Last undefeated season: None

Appalachian State won a game as an FBS ranked team for the first time. Last year, the Mountaineers lost to Georgia Southern in their first game as a ranked team. But this time, Appalachian State totaled 572 offensive yards to win big. There are two Sun Belt games before the Mountaineers play at South Carolina.

College football undefeated teams by conference

