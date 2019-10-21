The toughest games left for every undefeated DII football team in 2019

Valdosta State was one of nine undefeated teams in the 2018 DII football championship tournament and the only one to run the table, finish 14-0 and win the title. With just about a month remaining until the 2019 selection show, there are 14 undefeated teams looking to hear their name called for the bracket on Sunday, Nov. 17, with an unblemished record.

Let's take a look at those teams and what lies ahead for each. Note, this is through Week 7, which was a week that saw two undefeated teams fall. Check back for the updated list each week of the season.

No. 1 Valdosta State (7-0)

Big wins: Sept. 21 vs. West Alabama, 44-27

Toughest teams left: Nov. 9 West Florida; Nov. 16 West Georgia

The Blazers have won 22 in a row with no sign of slowing down. They are looking to match Northwest Missouri State's run in 2015 and 2016 of back-to-back undefeated national championship campaigns.

No. 2 Ferris State (7-0)

Big wins: Sept. 5 vs. Findlay, 24-23; Sept. 21 vs. Ashland, 28-13

Toughest teams left: Oct. 26 Saginaw Valley State; Nov. 9 Grand Valley State

The Bulldogs were three points shy of becoming the first 16-0 team in DII football history last season. Jayru Campbell is back and looks like he is in 2018 form, but the Anchor-Bone Classic awaits on Nov. 9.

No. 3 Minnesota State (7-0)

Big wins: Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota Duluth, 52-7

Toughest teams left: None

The Mavericks have owned the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference with 31-straight conference victories dating back to October of 2016. Aside from 5-2 Sioux Falls, Minnesota State's remaining three matchups have three total wins.

No. 4 Tarleton State (7-0)

Big wins: Sept. 21 vs. West Texas A&M, 58-28; Oct. 5 vs. Angelo State, 30-13; Texas A&M-Commerce, 35-21

Toughest team left: Nov. 2 Midwestern State

The Texans are rolling the competition whether it be at the FCS level or nationally-ranked opponents. This past weekend, Tarleton State downed its second top-25 opponent of the year, both of which have come in double-digit wins.

No. 5 Ouachita Baptist (8-0)

Big wins: Sept. 5 vs. Harding, 16-14

Toughest teams left: Nov. 2 Southern Arkansas; Nov. 16 Henderson State

The Tigers were one of the undefeated teams in last season's DII football championship and look to repeat the feat once again. Ouachita finishes the season with back-to-back games on its home turf, where the Tigers haven't lost a regular-season game since October of 2017.

No. 6 Notre Dame (OH) (7-0)

Big wins: Oct. 12 vs. Charleston (WV), 63-53

Toughest teams left: Oct. 26 Findlay; Nov. 2 vs. Frostburg State; Nov. 16 West Virginia State

The Falcons have one of the premier offenses in DII football, led by the division's best running back. Though they have pulled off some tight ones, the offense has shown it can score in bunches to win any contest.

No. 7 Lenoir-Rhyne (7-0)

Big wins: Sept. 14 vs. Virginia Union, 28-11

Toughest team left: Nov. 2 Wingate

Though the Bears have a tremendous South Atlantic Conference matchup against nationally-ranked Wingate left on the schedule, it is at Moretz Stadium. Lenoir-Rhyne has reeled off 11-straight at home, the second-longest current streak in DII football.

No. 8 Indianapolis (6-0)

Big wins: Sept. 5 vs. Ashland, 24-9

Toughest teams left: Oct. 26 Missouri S&T; Nov. 2 Lindenwood; Nov. 9 Truman

UIndy's next three opponents all have winning records, so the Greyhounds will certainly be tested. This offense is no joke, though, and playing three of its final four games at home should help.

No. 9(t) Slippery Rock (7-0)

Big wins: Oct. 12 vs. Indiana (Pa), 45-42

Toughest team left: Nov. 2 California (Pa)

The Rock is in the driver's seat to make its second-straight appearance in the PSAC championship game with that big win over IUP. Slippery Rock hasn't lost a conference game in the regular season since 2017.

No. 9(t) Colorado School of Mines (7-0)

Big wins: Sept. 21 vs. CSU-Pueblo, 34-14

Toughest team left: Nov. 9 Dixie State

The Orediggers have been impressive, and the emergence of freshman quarterback John Matocha has complemented the already strong offense very well. The scarier part is that the Mines have pulled off back-to-back shutouts and are a well-rounded, fine-tuned machine heading down the stretch.

No. 11 Central Missouri (7-0)

Big wins: Sept. 5 vs. Fort Hays State, 34-30

Toughest teams left: Oct. 26 Pittsburg State; Nov. 16 Northwest Missouri State

This offense has been fun to watch since the second-half rally on opening night. The defense has been prone to letting up a lot of points, which will make the matchups against Pittsburg State and Northwest Missouri State's high-flying offenses intriguing, to say the least.

No. 12 Wingate (7-0)

Big wins: Sept. 14 vs. Fayetteville State, 34-24; Sept. 21 vs. Carson-Newman, 30-28

Toughest team left: Nov. 2 Lenoir-Rhyne

The Bulldogs are quickly becoming synonymous with the DII football playoffs. While all eyes will be on the Nov. 2 showdown with Lenoir-Rhyne, Wingate has to be mindful of that potent offense of Mars Hill on the closing weekend.

No. 15 Bowie State (7-0)

Big wins: Oct. 19 vs. Virginia State, 24-12

Toughest teams left: Oct. 26 Virginia Union

The Bulldogs handled one of its threats to the CIAA crown in Week 7, but one remains on the slate. Ja'Rome Johnson has been impressive in the post-Amir Hall era, allowing the Bulldogs to not skip a beat in remaining the cream of the crop in the CIAA.

No. 17 Kutztown (7-0)

Big wins: Sept. 14 vs. Cal (Pa), 35-28, Sept. 28 vs. Shepherd, 34-27; Oct. 12 East Stroudsburg, 35-12

Toughest team left: Nov. 2 West Chester

The Golden Bears are the last remaining undefeated team in the PSAC East, and one of two left in the conference. For West Chester to have a shot at the division, it will have to beat Kutztown on Nov. 2, so expect a tough-fought battle that day.