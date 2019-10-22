2019 Georgia football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 8

After a 13-2 season that saw it lose in heartbreaking fashion to Alabama in the College Football Playoff, Georgia went 11-3 in 2018, falling to the Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship, shutting the door on back-to-back CFP appearances.

Can the Bulldogs make it back to the playoff for the second time in school history?

Georgia Bulldogs 2019 full football schedule

Here is the full, detailed schedule for Georgia’s 2019 football season, with past games and results first, then the TV schedule for future games below.

PAST GAMES OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) LOCATION RESULT Vanderbilt Saturday, Aug. 31 7:30 p.m. Nashville, TN W, 30-6 Murray State Saturday, Sept. 7 4:00 p.m. Athens, GA W, 63-17 Arkansas State Saturday, Sept. 14 12:00 p.m. Athens, GA W, 55-0 Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 21 8:00 p.m. Athens, GA W, 23-17 Tennessee Saturday, Oct. 5 7:00 p.m. Knoxville, TN W, 43-14 South Carolina Saturday, Oct. 12 12:00 p.m. Athens, GA L, 20-17 (2OT) Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 19 6:00 p.m. Athens, GA W, 21-0

UPCOMING GAMES OPPONENT DATE TIME (ET) LOCATION TV Florida Saturday, Nov. 2 3:30 p.m. Jacksonville, FL CBS Sports Missouri Saturday, Nov. 9 TBD Athens, GA TBD Auburn Saturday, Nov. 16 TBD Auburn, AL TBD Texas A&M Saturday, Nov. 23 TBD Athens, GA TBD Georgia Tech Saturday, Nov. 30 TBD Atlanta, GA TBD

Tickets

You can find tickets to each of Georgia’s home games here.

2018 results

The Bulldogs went 11-3 last year, losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship, and to Texas in the Sugar Bowl.

Here’s what happened in every game of Georgia’s 2018 schedule:

OPPONENT DATE LOCATION RESULT SCORE Austin Peay Saturday, September 1 Athens, GA W 45-0 South Carolina Saturday, September 8 Columbia, SC W 41-17 Middle Tennessee Saturday, September 15 Athens, GA W 49-7 Missouri Saturday, September 22 Columbia, MO W 43-29 Tennessee Saturday, September 29 Athens, GA W 38-12 Vanderbilt Saturday, October 6 Athens, GA W 41-13 LSU Saturday, October 13 Baton Rouge, LA L 16-36 Florida Saturday, October 27 Jacksonville, FL W 36-17 Kentucky Saturday, November 3 Lexington, KY W 34-17 Auburn Saturday, November 10 Athens, GA W 27-10 UMass Saturday, November 17 Athens, GA W 66-27 Georgia Tech Saturday, November 24 Athens, GA W 45-21 Alabama Saturday, December 1 Atlanta, GA L 28-35 Texas Tuesday, January 1 New Orleans, LA L 21-28

Top returning players

Backup quarterback Justin Fields saw a decent amount of reps for the Bulldogs last season, but after he transferred to Ohio State in the offseason, Jake Fromm will be in sole control under center. In his sophomore year, Fromm threw for 2,761 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions, finishing with a rating of 171.3.

Running back D’Andre Swift had huge shoes to fill in 2018 after both Nick Chubb and Sony Michel left Athens, and he stepped up. Swift ran for 1,049 yards and 10 touchdowns, while catching 32 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. After losing Riley Ridley and Mecole Hardman to the NFL Draft, Swift will likely be a large part of the passing game for the Bulldogs this year.

But Georgia is going to get a big help in the run game from what is poised to be a stellar offensive line for the Bulldogs this season. And leading that line is tackle Andrew Thomas. Thomas started at left tackle in 13 games last season, and earned SEC Offensive Line Co-Player of the Week after a win against Kentucky that saw Georgia rush for 331 yards.

Preseason ranking

We have Georgia sitting at No. 4 in our preseason Top 25. Here’s the breakdown:

4. Georgia

Perhaps no team had a more disappointing end to the season than the Bulldogs. First they blew a lead against Alabama in the SEC title game. Then they lost to Texas in the Sugar Bowl. But this team has the goods to write a different ending. QB Jake Fromm could make an earnest run for the Heisman, but he won't have to do it alone. RB D'Andre Swift should be lethal from the backfield. There may not be a huge star on defense, but the overall unit will be extremely tough. Now it's about finally beating 'Bama.

The 2020 College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff era is entering its sixth season in the 2019-20 season. Will it be the first season since the inaugural playoff that Clemson and Alabama are left out of either the CFP semifinal or national championship?

Whether the Tigers and Tide play each other or not, here are the dates and sites for the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP national championship.

When are the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals?

The CFP semifinals are set for Dec. 28, 2019. One semifinal is the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other semifinal is the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

When is the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship?

The CFP national championship is a bit later in 2020. The two winners of the semifinals will meet on the second Monday of January in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.

YEAR GAME 2015 No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 2016 No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 2017 No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 2018 No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 2019 No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Clemson

2021-2024 CFP national championship locations and dates

2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11

2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10

2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9

2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8