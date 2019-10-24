FOLLOW LIVE

No. 16 SMU battles Houston

Women's soccer: No. 3 UNC avenges 2018 College Cup final loss, beats No. 5 FSU

College football: Week 9 preview

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | October 24, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 9

Mansfield's 2010 reenactment of the first-ever night football game in 1892

The Week 9 college football rankings have Alabama ranked No. 1. Check out the Top 25 scores and schedule below for all games.

On Thursday, undefeated No. 16 SMU plays at Houston.

College football rankings: Week 9 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 9 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking this season's remaining unbeaten teams

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 9

 

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS RANKING
1 Alabama 7-0 1486 1
2 LSU 7-0 1462 2
3 Ohio State 7-0 1429 4
4 Clemson 7-0 1408 3
5 Oklahoma 7-0 1343 5
6 Penn State 7-0 1224 7
7 Florida 7-1 1138 9
8 Notre Dame 5-1 1058 8
9 Auburn 6-1 1054 11
10 Georgia 6-1 1031 10
11 Oregon 6-1 979 12
12 Utah 6-1 852 13
13 Wisconsin 6-1 767 6
14 Baylor 7-0 732 18
15 Texas 5-2 627 15
16 SMU 7-0 587 19
17 Minnesota 7-0 577 20
18 Cincinnati 6-1 468 21
19 Michigan 5-2 440 16
20 Iowa 5-2 347 23
21 Appalachian State 6-0 286 24
22 Boise State 6-1 225 14
23 Iowa State 5-2 185 NR
24 Arizona State 5-2 134 17
25 Wake Forest 6-1 118 NR
Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego State 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, USC 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 8

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times, TV channels

The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule is set for the 2019 season. Check out the complete schedule of games, including dates, times, locations and TV channels.
READ MORE

DII football showcase: Schedule, times, scores for the 2019 season

The 2019 DII football season will feature 18 games to be shown on ESPN3 or NCAA social media from Sept. 5 through Nov. 2. Here is the complete list of games.
READ MORE

DII football Week 8: Schedule, top games previewed and how to watch

Bowie State and Virginia Union clash in a top-25 matchup in Week 8 of the DII football season. We preview that game and and more of the best in DII football Week 8 right here.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners