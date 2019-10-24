College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 9

The Week 9 college football rankings have Alabama ranked No. 1. Check out the Top 25 scores and schedule below for all games.
On Thursday, undefeated No. 16 SMU plays at Houston.
College football rankings: Week 9 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the full schedule for Week 9 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Alabama vs. Arkansas | 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 2 LSU vs. No. 9 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 13 Wisconsin | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 4 Clemson vs. Boston College | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network
- No. 5 Oklahoma at Kansas State | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 6 Penn State at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 7 Florida: OFF
- No. 8 Notre Dame at No. 19 Michigan | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 10 Georgia: OFF
- No. 11 Oregon vs. Washington State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 12 Utah vs. California | 10 p.m. | FS1
- No. 14 Baylor: OFF
- No. 15 Texas at TCU | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
- No. 16 SMU at Houston | 7:30 p.m. Thursday | ESPN
- No. 17 Minnesota vs. Maryland | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 18 Cincinnati: OFF
- No. 20 Iowa at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 21 Appalachian State at South Alabama | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
- No. 22 Boise State: OFF
- No. 23 Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- No. 24 Arizona State at UCLA | 7:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks
- No. 25 Wake Forest: OFF
UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking this season's remaining unbeaten teams
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 9
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS RANKING
|1
|Alabama
|7-0
|1486
|1
|2
|LSU
|7-0
|1462
|2
|3
|Ohio State
|7-0
|1429
|4
|4
|Clemson
|7-0
|1408
|3
|5
|Oklahoma
|7-0
|1343
|5
|6
|Penn State
|7-0
|1224
|7
|7
|Florida
|7-1
|1138
|9
|8
|Notre Dame
|5-1
|1058
|8
|9
|Auburn
|6-1
|1054
|11
|10
|Georgia
|6-1
|1031
|10
|11
|Oregon
|6-1
|979
|12
|12
|Utah
|6-1
|852
|13
|13
|Wisconsin
|6-1
|767
|6
|14
|Baylor
|7-0
|732
|18
|15
|Texas
|5-2
|627
|15
|16
|SMU
|7-0
|587
|19
|17
|Minnesota
|7-0
|577
|20
|18
|Cincinnati
|6-1
|468
|21
|19
|Michigan
|5-2
|440
|16
|20
|Iowa
|5-2
|347
|23
|21
|Appalachian State
|6-0
|286
|24
|22
|Boise State
|6-1
|225
|14
|23
|Iowa State
|5-2
|185
|NR
|24
|Arizona State
|5-2
|134
|17
|25
|Wake Forest
|6-1
|118
|NR
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 8
- No. 1 Alabama 35, Tennesse 13
- No. 2 LSU 36, Mississippi State 13
- No. 3 Clemson 45, Louisville 10
- No. 4 Ohio State 52, Northwestern 3
- No. 5 Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14
- Illinois 24, No. 6 Wisconsin 23
- No. 7 Penn State 28, No. 16 Michigan 21
- No. 8 Notre Dame: OFF
- No. 9 Florida 38, South Carolina 27
- No. 10 Georgia 21, Kentucky 0
- No. 11 Auburn 51, Arkansas 10
- No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 25 Washington 31
- No. 13 Utah 21, No. 17 Arizona State 3
- BYU 28, No. 14 Boise State 25
- No. 15 Texas 50, Kansas 48
- No. 18 Baylor 45, Oklahoma State 27
- No. 19 SMU 45, Temple 21
- No. 20 Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7
- No. 21 Cincinnati 24, Tulsa 13
- Vanderbilt 21, No. 22 Missouri 14
- No. 23 Iowa 26, Purdue 20
- No. 24 Appalachian State 52, UL Monroe 7
