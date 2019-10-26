Kansas State thwarts fourth-quarter comeback, upsets No. 5 Oklahoma 48-41

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 9

Relive some of the best college football moments of week 9

Georgia to South Carolina. Wisconsin to Illinois. Oklahoma to Kansas State.

Three weeks in a row, an undefeated Top-10 college football team has fallen to an unranked opponent. But none were as convincing a win as Kansas State’s 48-41 win over No. 5 Oklahoma.

FULL FBS SCOREBOARD

The Wildcats took advantage of every opportunity, scoring off of two turnovers to build a 48-23 lead in the fourth quarter, before holding off a dangerous comeback attempt as Oklahoma scored 18 in the final frame.

KANSAS STATE-OKLAHOMA: Full box score, stats

Kansas State dominated on offense, maintaining possession for 38:08 to Oklahoma’s 20:07, and gaining 200+ yards both rushing and passing.

KSU quarterback Skylar Thompson was the difference-maker, throwing for 213 yards and rushing for 39 yards and four touchdowns. James Gilbert had a strong showing as well, rushing for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Skylar Thompson punches in his fourth rush TD of the day!



Kansas State leads No. 5 Oklahoma 41-23 👀 pic.twitter.com/svcgEkdMvp — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2019

Jalen Hurts had 395 yards and one touchdown passing to go with 96 yards and three touchdowns rushing, while CeeDee Lamb had five catches for 135 yards and a score, including this 70-yard touchdown:

CeeDee Lamb ends Oklahoma's scoring drought. pic.twitter.com/yz35QEM14i — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2019

Oklahoma got out to an early lead, scoring on three of its first four drives to go up 17-7, spurred by some patented Lincoln Riley trick plays.

UNDEFEATED TEAM TRACKER: Nine remain perfect in Week 9

But the tide turned at the end of the second half, when Oklahoma pulled out another trick play. This one seemed to work to perfection, but the pass bounced off of a receiver’s hands and was intercepted. Kansas State would score three plays later to take its first lead of the game at 24-20, with 33 seconds left in the half.

Kansas State takes it away from Oklahoma on a trick play! pic.twitter.com/XBNpF3Thm8 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 26, 2019

That would be the fourth of eight straight KSU drives that ended with a score — a streak that started on the Wildcats’ second drive and lasted until the second punt of the game with 9:01 left in the fourth quarter.

And while Oklahoma stalled in the middle quarters, scoring just six points, they turned on the jets in the fourth, scoring on all three of their drives. An onside kick with 1:45 left seemed to be recovered by the Sooners, but officials ruled that the ball had touched an Oklahoma player before it had traveled 10 yards, and Kansas State sealed the win with three knees.