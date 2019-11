College football rankings: Week 10 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

The Week 10 college football rankings are out. LSU is the new No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 poll, jumping ahead of Alabama by two votes. In the new Coaches Poll, LSU jumped Clemson for No. 2, while Michigan rose five spots.

Last weekend, Ohio State routed Wisconsin, Michigan easily beat Notre Dame and LSU topped Auburn.

College football rankings: Top 25 Week 10

Below are the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll for Week 10. 

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 10

Through Games OCT. 27, 2019

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (17) 8-0 1476 2 2 Alabama (21) 8-0 1474 1 3 Ohio State (17) 8-0 1468 3 4 Clemson (7) 8-0 1406 4 5 Penn State 8-0 1302 6 6 Florida 7-1 1226 7 7 Oregon 7-1 1108 11 8 Georgia 6-1 1093 10 9 Utah 7-1 1032 12 10 Oklahoma 7-1 1017 5 11 Auburn 6-2 910 9 12 Baylor 7-0 882 14 13 Minnesota 8-0 778 17 14 Michigan 6-2 744 19 15 SMU 8-0 666 16 16 Notre Dame 5-2 563 8 17 Cincinnati 6-1 524 18 18 Wisconsin 6-2 513 13 19 Iowa 6-2 456 20 20 Appalachian State 7-0 393 21 21 Boise State 6-1 280 22 22 Kansas State 5-2 218 NR 23 Wake Forest 6-1 200 25 24 Memphis 7-1 188 NR 25 San Diego State 7-1 50 NR Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, USC 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma State 1, Iowa State 1

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 10