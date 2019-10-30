TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | October 30, 2019

Best new college football uniforms for the 2019 season

Ten weeks are in the books for the 2019 FBS season, and college football's best new uniforms have yet to lose their luster. 

The 2019 season marks the 150th year of college football, so we will see a lot of teams sporting the '150' patch as a new element to their football uniforms. Take a peek at the Miami Hurricanes new addition.

Several other teams have reworked their older uniforms or flat out revamped them. Let's take a look at some that we'll see in the FBS this season.

Cincinnati

The Bearcats teamed up with Under Armor for a fresh new look but more importantly feature a bunch of new performance innovations in the hope of helping the Bearcats feel more comfortable in their new threads.

Marshall

The Thundering Herd introduces new all-white jerseys as well as all-green pants into their uniform mix. 

Maryland

The new Maryland uniforms are a throwback to the days of yore. Gone are the flags on helmet and back is the cursive Terps, with that classic Maryland red.

Massachusetts

Per head coach Walt Bell: "It was important to us to honor all the generations of UMass football that came before us. We wanted a clean and simple look that represented the timeless tradition of UMass football."

Michigan State

The Spartans are going with a completely new look with their alternate jerseys. With more of a fluorescent lime green than the traditional uniform, you won't have any problem spotting Michigan State taking the field in this fresh new style. 

North Carolina

The Duke vs. North Carolina rivalry is much more intense on the hardwood than the gridiron, but we really like these helmets the Tar Heels whipped out for the Oct. 26 showdown with the Blue Devils.

Oregon State

The Beavers social media hashtag is 'Build the Dam', and you do that with the trees known to surround Reser Stadium. That's where Oregon State drew the inspiration — "rooted in the past, climbing for the future" — for its 2019 uniform update.

Pittsburgh

The Panthers' 2019 uniforms are a new color scheme, shifting from the darker blue and gold to a bright blue and yellow much more familiar to the city of Pittsburgh, featured on the uniforms of the Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins. The numbers have a unique definition to them, coming to a point and making them appear like a brand new computer font.

Purdue

The Boilermakers commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with these space-themed threads for their homecoming game against Maryland.

Purdue counts 25 astronauts among its graduates and ten missions to outer space have included multiple Purdue grads. A number of them were scheduled to be at the homecoming game. Here's another look at the uniform:

Vanderbilt

Anchor down. That's exactly what you'll get by the boatload on the Commodores new uniforms, with plenty of anchors adorning the numbers on the jersey.

Syracuse

You won't have any problem knowing that Cuse is the Orange with its new uniform combinations, 18 to be precise. Gone are the blue helmets as Syracuse will only don orange and white, and new features include stripes on the sleeves and "For the Glory" embroidered on the neckline.

Washington

The Huskies teamed with Adidas for their sharp, new unis for the coming 2019 season. This is more of an update than a remodel, and while there isn't anything boisterous or loud about them, these new uniforms certainly deliver the image of a Purple Reign in Seattle.

West Virginia

A gray alternate jersey replaces the old gold uniform, with a new numbers font on the front and back.

Throwbacks

As the season nears, some programs are adding throwback or alternate uniforms to the mix. Here's a look at a few that caught our eye.

