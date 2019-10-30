TRENDING:

NCAA | October 30, 2019

NCAA DI Football Championship Committee to reveal FCS top-10 ranking

Check out this week's FCS top plays

INDIANAPOLIS — The Division I Football Championship Committee will announce a top-10 ranking, Wednesday, Nov. 6, during halftime of the 8 p.m. ET Miami (OH) vs. Ohio game on ESPN2.

For the fourth straight year, the sport committee will reveal the rankings ahead of Selection Sunday. The early reveal will provide insight on potential teams competing for top seed positions in the upcoming 2019 Division I Football Championship.

In addition to building excitement around the FCS playoffs, the reveal may have some bearing on the final bracket that will be publicized during the selection show on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

TOP 25: Check out the latest FCS Coaches' Poll right here 

The 2019 FCS championship field consists of 10 automatic qualifiers and 14 at-large qualifiers. The top eight teams will be seeded and receive first-round byes and host second-round games. The 16 other teams will bid to host first-round games.

All rounds of the FCS playoffs can be seen on ESPN’s family of networks with first-round games taking place Saturday, Nov. 30 and concluding with the national championship game at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, January 11 at Noon (ET) on ABC.

For more information on the 2019 Division I Football Championship, visit www.ncaa.com/fcs.

SHOW SCHEDULE: Complete 2019 NCAA championship fall selection show schedule

College football: TV schedule and game times

Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2019 season.
READ MORE

North Dakota State is No. 1, UNH rounds out NCAA DI Football Championship Committee's first top 10 FCS rankings

The Division I Football Championship Committee released a top-10 ranking on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Defending national champion North Dakota State earned the top spot.
READ MORE

1st college football game ever was New Jersey vs. Rutgers in 1869

On this day 150 years ago, New Jersey (now Princeton) and Rutgers faced off in what is considered to be the first American football game ever played.
READ MORE

