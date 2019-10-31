Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're through Week 10 of the 2019 college football season, and there are only seven undefeated FBS teams remaining. SMU fell to Memphis and is no longer unbeaten.

Last season, Clemson finished 15-0 as the only undefeated team. Alabama, Notre Dame and UCF all entered bowl season undefeated. But Alabama fell to Clemson in the CFP national title game, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the CFP semifinals and UCF lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest AP Poll Top 25.

No. 1 Ohio State (8-0)

Last game: def. No. 13 Wisconsin, 38-7

Next: vs. Maryland | 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 | FOX

Toughest games remaining: vs. Penn State (Nov. 23), at Michigan (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP Poll)

Wisconsin's loss to Illinois took some excitement away from the OSU showdown, but the Buckeyes still rolled by Wisconsin, 38-7. Ohio State turned a 10-7 game into a rout by scoring the last four touchdowns on the game. J.K. Dobbins rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, while Justin Fields accounted for three touchdowns.

No. 2 LSU (8-0)

Last game: def. No. 11 Auburn, 23-20

Next: at No. 3 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 | CBS

Toughest games remaining: at Alabama (Nov. 9), at Ole Miss (Nov. 16), vs. Texas A&M (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 1958 (11-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

LSU recovered an onside kick late to secure a tight win against Auburn. Though LSU outgained Auburn 508 yards to 287, the home Tigers never pulled away. Still, Joe Burrow had 321 passing yards and the LSU defense held Bo Nix to only 15-for-35 passing for 157 yards. The possible game of the year is next: at Alabama.

No. 3 Alabama (8-0)

Last game: def. Arkansas, 48-7

Next: vs. No. 2 LSU | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 | CBS

Toughest games remaining: vs. LSU (Nov. 9), at Mississippi State (Nov. 16) at Auburn (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2009 (14-0, won BCS National Championship Game)

No Tua, no problem for the Tide. Alabama scored 41 points in the first half to win big and set the stage for the showdown with LSU. Mac Jones started at quarterback and was 18-for-22 for 235 yards and three touchdowns, but now everyone waits to see if Tua Tagovailoa will be ready to go against the Tigers on Nov. 9.

No. 4 Penn State (8-0)

Last game: def. Michigan State, 28-7

Next: at No. 17 Minnesota | 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 | ABC

Toughest games remaining: at Minnesota (Nov. 9), vs. Indiana (Nov. 16), at Ohio State (Nov. 23)

Last undefeated season: 1994 (12-0, won Rose Bowl, finished No. 2)

Penn State had lost two in a row to Michigan State, but the Nittany Lions defense made sure they didn't lose again. The Spartans had 259 offensive yards but also turned it over four times as PSU cruised to a win. Lions QB Sean Clifford threw four touchdowns passes.

No. 5 Clemson (9-0)

Last game: def. Wofford, 59-14

Next: at N.C. State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 | ABC

Toughest games remaining: at N.C. State (Nov. 9), vs. Wake Forest (Nov. 16), at South Carolina (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, won College Football Playoff National Championship Game)

Since beating North Carolina by a point, Clemson has crushed Florida State, Louisville, Boston College and now FCS Wofford.

QB Trevor Lawrence had three passing touchdowns to beat Wofford, but RB Travis Etienne was the biggest star, needing only nine carries to run for 212 yards and two scores. Next up is a night game at N.C. State.

No. 12 Baylor (8-0)

Last game: def. West Virginia, 17-14

Next: vs. TCU | 12 p.m. or 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 | TBD

Toughest games remaining: at TCU (Nov. 9) vs. Oklahoma (Nov. 16), vs. Texas (Nov. 23)

Last undefeated season: 1900 (3-0). Note: Baylor was 6-0-2 in 1910, but record was adjusted to 6-1-1 due to forfeit.

Baylor held on to defeat West Virginia in a Halloween night game. The Bears rushed for 176 yards and quarterback Charlie Brewer threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Two seasons after being 1-11, the Bears are now 8-0. But TCU, Oklahoma and Texas are next.

No. 17 Minnesota (8-0)

Last game: def. Maryland, 52-10

Next: vs. No. 4 Penn State | 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 | ABC

Toughest games remaining: vs. Penn State (Nov. 9), at Iowa (Nov. 16), vs. Wisconsin (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 1941

The Gophers are 8-0 for the first time since their national title year of 1941. There was no doubt in the latest win, as Minnesota ran for 321 yards and had four touchdowns on the ground. But the schedule now picks up. The Gophers play fellow undefeated Penn State on Nov. 9.

College football undefeated teams by conference

For purposes of this story, Independents are included together.