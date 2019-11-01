No. 1 North Dakota State vs. Youngstown State: Preview, how to watch MVC clash in FCS

Check out the FCS top plays of the week

One of the bigger games to watch in FCS college football this week is a Missouri Valley Conference clash between the undefeated North Dakota State Bison and the scrappy Penguins from Youngstown State.

After starting the season off 4-0, the Penguins lost three straight games, but then got back on track last week with a lopsided victory over Western Illinois. Meanwhile, the Bison narrowly escaped a tough South Dakota State team last week to keep their unbeaten streak alive.

The matchup to watch in this game could be the battle between the two men under center. Youngstown State quarterback Joe Mays threw four touchdown passes last week, while Bison freshman play-caller Trey Lance has 16 passing touchdowns, zero interceptions and seven rushing scores on the year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Youngstown State vs. North Dakota State: Preview, how to watch

The Basics

Kickoff: 6 p.m. EST | Live Stats

Where: Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio

Watch: Lane Grindle, Danan Hughes and Kelly Burke will have the call on ESPN+.

Last meeting

Youngstown State’s defense put up a fight, but could not pull off the upset last year in the Fargo Dome, falling 17-7 to the Bison. NDSU quarterback Easton Stick passed for 197 yards and rushed for 47 more, while also throwing and rushing for touchdowns. YSU’s Nathan Mays racked up 205 yards of total offense.

North Dakota State leads this series 9-4 all-time and have won seven straight games over Youngstown State.

The match-up

North Dakota State Youngstown State No.1 Rankings (FCS STATS/Coaches) Receiving Votes 23-16 win at No. 3 South Dakota State Last Week 59-14 win vs. Western Illinois 15-0, won FCS title 2018 Finish 4-7 8-0; 4-0 MVC 2019 Record 5-3; 1-3 MVC Matt Entz Head Coach Bo Pelini 9 FCS Playoff Appearances 12 7 FCS National Championship 4 292.6 (4th) Rushing Offense (yards per-game) 207.9 (20th) 168.9 (101st) Passing Offense (yards per-game) 206.9 (72nd) 11 (2nd) Defense (points allowed per-game) 22.8 (27th)

Extras

With a win over YSU, NDSU will have won its 30th straight game. NDSU’s longest winning streak is 33 games.

With a win over NDSU, YSU head coach Bo Pelini will have won the 100th game of his head coaching career.

Lance has now thrown 151 passes without an interception for the Bison. He needs to complete two more passes without a pick to pass the school record for consecutive passes without an interception set by Easton Stick in 2016.

The Penguins’ defense has forced 16 turnovers in eight games this season. They forced only 11 all of last year.

NDSU received an AP Top 25 vote for the FBS poll last week.

YSU defensive end Justus Reed has a sack in three straight games. He has nine sacks and 12 TFL’s on the year.

The Bison have had four different players rush for at least 100 yards in a single game this season.

