Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 2, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 10

Mansfield's 2010 reenactment of the first-ever night football game in 1892

It's Week 10 of the college football season. Below, get Top 25 scores and the schedule for AP Poll teams.

On Saturday, No. 6 Florida meets No. 8 Georgia Jacksonville in a huge SEC East game. Later, undefeated No. 15 SMU is at No. 24 Memphis.

College football rankings: Week 10 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 10 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking this season's remaining unbeaten teams

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 10

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (17) 8-0 1476 2
2 Alabama (21) 8-0 1474 1
3 Ohio State (17) 8-0 1468 3
4 Clemson (7) 8-0 1406 4
5 Penn State 8-0 1302 6
6 Florida 7-1 1226 7
7 Oregon 7-1 1108 11
8 Georgia 6-1 1093 10
9 Utah 7-1 1032 12
10 Oklahoma 7-1 1017 5
11 Auburn 6-2 910 9
12 Baylor 7-0 882 14
13 Minnesota 8-0 778 17
14 Michigan 6-2 744 19
15 SMU 8-0 666 16
16 Notre Dame 5-2 563 8
17 Cincinnati 6-1 524 18
18 Wisconsin 6-2 513 13
19 Iowa 6-2 456 20
20 Appalachian State 7-0 393 21
21 Boise State 6-1 280 22
22 Kansas State 5-2 218 NR
23 Wake Forest 6-1 200 25
24 Memphis 7-1 188 NR
25 San Diego State 7-1 50 NR
 

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 9

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

College football: TV schedule and game times

Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2019 season.
No. 1 North Dakota State vs. Youngstown State: Preview, how to watch MVC clash in FCS

One of the bigger games to watch in FCS college football this week is a Missouri Valley Conference clash between the undefeated North Dakota State Bison and the scrappy Penguins from Youngstown State.
Alabama football schedule 2019: Dates, times, opponents, results

Here's Alabama's full 2019 football schedule. The Crimson Tide haven’t had more than one loss in a season since 2014. Will they continue that streak this year? 
