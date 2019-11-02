College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 10

It's Week 10 of the college football season. Below, get Top 25 scores and the schedule for AP Poll teams.
On Saturday, No. 6 Florida meets No. 8 Georgia Jacksonville in a huge SEC East game. Later, undefeated No. 15 SMU is at No. 24 Memphis.
College football rankings: Week 10 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the full schedule for Week 10 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 LSU: OFF
- No. 2 Alabama: OFF
- No. 3 Ohio State: OFF
- No. 4 Clemson vs. Wofford | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET | ACC Network
- No. 5 Penn State: OFF
- No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia (Jacksonville, FL) | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 7 Oregon at Southern California | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. | FOX
- No. 9 Utah at Washington | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. | FOX
- No. 10 Oklahoma: OFF
- No. 11 Auburn vs. Ole Miss | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 12 Baylor 17, West Virginia 14
- No. 13 Minnesota: OFF
- No. 14 Michigan at Maryland | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 16 Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 2:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 18 Wisconsin: OFF
- No. 19 Iowa: OFF
- Georgia Southern 24, No. 20 Appalachian State 21
- No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN
- No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3:30 p.m. | FS1
- No. 23 Wake Forest vs. NC State | Saturday, Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 25 San Diego State: OFF
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 10
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (17)
|8-0
|1476
|2
|2
|Alabama (21)
|8-0
|1474
|1
|3
|Ohio State (17)
|8-0
|1468
|3
|4
|Clemson (7)
|8-0
|1406
|4
|5
|Penn State
|8-0
|1302
|6
|6
|Florida
|7-1
|1226
|7
|7
|Oregon
|7-1
|1108
|11
|8
|Georgia
|6-1
|1093
|10
|9
|Utah
|7-1
|1032
|12
|10
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|1017
|5
|11
|Auburn
|6-2
|910
|9
|12
|Baylor
|7-0
|882
|14
|13
|Minnesota
|8-0
|778
|17
|14
|Michigan
|6-2
|744
|19
|15
|SMU
|8-0
|666
|16
|16
|Notre Dame
|5-2
|563
|8
|17
|Cincinnati
|6-1
|524
|18
|18
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|513
|13
|19
|Iowa
|6-2
|456
|20
|20
|Appalachian State
|7-0
|393
|21
|21
|Boise State
|6-1
|280
|22
|22
|Kansas State
|5-2
|218
|NR
|23
|Wake Forest
|6-1
|200
|25
|24
|Memphis
|7-1
|188
|NR
|25
|San Diego State
|7-1
|50
|NR
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 9
- No. 1 Alabama 48, Arkansas 7
- No. 2 LSU 23, No. 9 Auburn 20
- No. 3 Ohio State 38, No. 13 Wisconsin 7
- No. 4 Clemson 59, Boston College 7
- Kansas State 48, No. 5 Oklahoma 41
- No. 6 Penn State 28, Michigan State 7
- No. 7 Florida: OFF
- No. 19 Michigan 45, No. 8 Notre Dame 14
- No. 10 Georgia: OFF
- No. 11 Oregon 37, Washington State 35
- No. 12 Utah 35, California 0
- No. 14 Baylor: OFF
- TCU 37, No. 15 Texas 27
- No. 16 SMU 34, Houston 31
- No. 17 Minnesota 52, Maryland 10
- No. 18 Cincinnati: OFF
- No. 20 Iowa 20, Northwestern 0
- No. 21 Appalachian State 30, South Alabama 3
- No. 22 Boise State: OFF
- Oklahoma State 34, No. 23 Iowa State 27
- UCLA 42, No. 24 Arizona State 32
- No. 25 Wake Forest: OFF
