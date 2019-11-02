College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 10

Mansfield's 2010 reenactment of the first-ever night football game in 1892

It's Week 10 of the college football season. Below, get Top 25 scores and the schedule for AP Poll teams.

On Saturday, No. 6 Florida meets No. 8 Georgia Jacksonville in a huge SEC East game. Later, undefeated No. 15 SMU is at No. 24 Memphis.

College football rankings: Week 10 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 10 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 10

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (17) 8-0 1476 2 2 Alabama (21) 8-0 1474 1 3 Ohio State (17) 8-0 1468 3 4 Clemson (7) 8-0 1406 4 5 Penn State 8-0 1302 6 6 Florida 7-1 1226 7 7 Oregon 7-1 1108 11 8 Georgia 6-1 1093 10 9 Utah 7-1 1032 12 10 Oklahoma 7-1 1017 5 11 Auburn 6-2 910 9 12 Baylor 7-0 882 14 13 Minnesota 8-0 778 17 14 Michigan 6-2 744 19 15 SMU 8-0 666 16 16 Notre Dame 5-2 563 8 17 Cincinnati 6-1 524 18 18 Wisconsin 6-2 513 13 19 Iowa 6-2 456 20 20 Appalachian State 7-0 393 21 21 Boise State 6-1 280 22 22 Kansas State 5-2 218 NR 23 Wake Forest 6-1 200 25 24 Memphis 7-1 188 NR 25 San Diego State 7-1 50 NR Others receiving votes: Texas 49, Navy 43, UCF 33, Washington 19, Texas A&M 14, USC 11, Louisiana Tech 6, Indiana 4, Pittsburgh 1, Oklahoma State 1, Iowa State 1

