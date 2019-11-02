College football Week 10 preview: Top games, what to watch, rankings

We're hitting the final stretch of the regular season as we play Week 10 college football games. Below, find a preview of the top games, what to watch for and the Top 25 rankings.

The big game this week is in Jacksonville, as Georgia and Florida play in a top-10 matchup.

College football Week 10 preview: Top games

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida (Jacksonville, FL) | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS

Here's the game of the week, and it's not even close. The winner should be on its way to Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game, though stranger things have happened. Florida has looked like the better team in recent weeks, but UGA has had the Gators' number the last two years: 42-7 in 2017 and then 36-17 in 2018.

Miami at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

No, this rivalry doesn't have the same amount of hype as it used to, but it's still fun showdown as the two teams fight for bowl eligibility. Florida State is 4-4 overall (3-3 ACC Atlantic), while Miami is 4-4 (2-3 ACC Coastal). The Hurricanes are coming off a huge win at Pitt that pulled them to within a game of first place in the Coastal. FSU star RB Cam Akers could win a game by himself.

No. 9 Utah at Washington | 4 p.m. Saturday | FOX

So much for the demise of the Pac-12's CFP chances. Consecutive weeks with upset losses from Georgia, Wisconsin and Oklahoma helped the league jump right back into the national title chase, as both the Utes and Oregon are ranked in the Top 10. It's possible we could see 1-loss Utah vs. the 1-loss Ducks for the Pac-12 crown. That might mean a spot in the semifinals is up for grabs. However, Washington has won four in a row against the Utes.

Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky | 4 p.m. Saturday | ESPN+

FAU and WKU both have one conference loss — to Marshall. That means they'll need the Herd to lose again to have a chance in the Conference USA East, but the winner will be in great position to pounce should that happen. The Owls have already matched the win total from the disappointing 2018 season. WKU's growth is even more impressive. The Hilltoppers fell to 3-9 a season ago and are already 5-3, needing only one more win to become bowl eligible.

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

College GameDay is heading to Memphis for this huge AAC showdown. SMU is likely in the lead position to make a New Year's Six game, but the Mustangs will have Navy and Tulane on the schedule after this. This one is probably the toughest, as RB Kenneth Gainwell will be difficult to stop (979 rushing yards, 7.1 yards per carry).

No. 7 Oregon at Southern California | 8 p.m. Saturday | FOX

Oregon escaped at home against Washington State with a field goal on the final play of the game. Expect another tight one against the Trojans, who are 5-3 with wins against Arizona and Colorado the last two weeks. The Ducks defense, which was dominant the first six games, has allowed a combined 66 points the last two weeks.

College football preview: What to watch

Could Ohio State's Chase Young really make a Heisman push?

Eight of the last nine Heisman winners have been quarterbacks. Charles Woodson is the most recent primarily defensive player to win it, way back in 1997. But 2019 could be historic.

Wisconsin RB Jonathan Taylor is likely out after back-to-back losses. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence has struggled with interceptions. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa missed the last game with an ankle injury and could be out more. And Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts just lost to K-State (though he still had a big game).

Clearly, there's room. LSU QB Joe Burrow is still in great position, and if he beats Alabama next week...look out. But after that, DE Chase Young has a great argument. He had four sacks, five tackles for loss and forced two fumbles in the rout of Wisconsin. In 2009, Nebraska's Ndamukong Suh finished fourth in Heisman voting. Could Young top that? He has 29 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and five forced fumbles this season.

Is anyone on upset watch this week?

Only four of the nine undefeated teams are playing this week, but we've seen an unranked team upset a top-10 team three weeks in a row.

Here's what the top-10 teams and the undefeated group have this week:

No. 4 Clemson vs. Wofford | 4 p.m. Saturday | ACC Network

No. 6 Florida vs. No. 8 Georgia (Jacksonville, FL) | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS

No. 7 Oregon vs. Southern California | 8 p.m. Saturday | FOX

No. 9 Utah at Washington | 4 p.m. Saturday | FOX

UPDATED : No. 12 Baylor def. West Virginia, 17-14

: No. 12 Baylor def. West Virginia, 17-14 No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

UPDATED: Georgia Southern upset No. 20 Appalachian State, 24-21

Since UGA-Florida is a game between top-10 teams, there's no real true upset possibility there. But the Pac-12 is ripe for stunners, as top-10 Oregon and Utah both hit the road against dangerous 5-3 teams.

And though SMU is ranked ahead of Memphis, the Tigers might actually be in a better position to come out with a win, considering it's a night home game and Memphis has the offense to outscore the Mustangs.

College football rankings for Week 10: AP Poll, Coaches Poll

RANK ASSOCIATED PRESS Coaches Poll 1.

LSU (17)

Alabama (40) 2.

Alabama (21)

LSU (7) 3.

Ohio State (17)

Clemson (10) 4.

Clemson (7)

Ohio State (8) 5.

Penn State

Penn State 6.

Florida

Florida 7.

Oregon

Georgia 8.

Georgia

Oregon 9.

Utah

Oklahoma 10.

Oklahoma

Utah 11.

Auburn

Baylor 12.

Baylor

Auburn 13.

Minnesota

Minnesota 14.

Michigan

SMU 15.

SMU

Michigan 16.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame 17.

Cincinnati

Wisconsin 18.

Wisconsin

Cincinnati 19.

Iowa

Iowa 20.

Appalachian State

Appalachian State 21.

Boise State

Boise State 22.

Kansas State

Memphis 23.

Wake Forest

Wake Forest 24.



Memphis

Texas 25.

San Diego State

Kansas State

Week 10 college football schedule

All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Thursday, Oct. 31

West Virginia at No. 12 Baylor | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Georgia Southern at No. 20 Appalachian State | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Friday, Nov. 1

Navy at UConn | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 2

No. 14 Michigan at Maryland | 12 p.m. | ABC

UTSA at Texas A&M | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Nebraska at Purdue | 12 p.m. | FOX

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Houston at UCF | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

N.C. State at No. 23 Wake Forest | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Boston College at Syracuse | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Old Dominion at Florida International | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Liberty at UMass | 12 p.m. | FloSports

Akron at Bowling Green | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Virginia Tech at No. 16 Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Troy at Coastal Carolina | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 6 Florida (Jacksonville, FL) | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

TCU at Oklahoma State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Marshall at Rice | 3:30 p.m. | Stadium on Facebook

No. 22 Kansas State at Kansas | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

UTEP at North Texas | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

UNLV at Colorado State | 3:30 p.m. | AT&T Sportsnet

Army at Air Force | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Rutgers at Illinois | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Miami at Florida State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 9 Utah at Washington | 4 p.m. | FOX

Wofford at No. 4 Clemson | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

Mississippi State at Arkansas | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

Pitt at Georgia Tech | 4 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Florida Atlantic at Western Kentucky | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Tulsa at Tulane | 4 p.m. | ESPN2

Oregon State at Arizona | 4:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

Texas State at Louisiana | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Arkansas State at UL Monroe | 5 p.m. | ESPNU

UAB at Tennessee | 7 p.m. | ESPNU

Northwestern at Indiana | 7 p.m. | FS1

No. 17 Cincinnati at East Carolina | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Ole Miss at No. 11 Auburn | 7 p.m. | ESPN

No. 15 SMU at No. 24 Memphis | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Vanderbilt at South Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Virginia at North Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

No. 7 Oregon at Southern California | 8 p.m. | FOX

Colorado at UCLA | 9 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks

BYU at Utah State | 10 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 21 Boise State at San Jose State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

New Mexico at Nevada | 10:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Fresno State at Hawai'i |11:59 p.m. | Spectrum Sports