DII football: The best single seasons by a wide receiver in history

Tariq Bitson is having a monster season for Adams State. Earlier this season, we called him one of DII football's 15 best players you (maybe) never heard of. The Grizzlies' star wide receiver responded with his fourth 200-yard game of the season in Week 8, leaving him 521 yards shy of the single-season record.

DII football single-season record: Bitson's season, so far

Bitson began his assault on the DII football record book right from Game 1 of the 2019 season when he caught eight passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. He followed that up with his first 200-yard game of the season in Week 2. He now has four 200-yard games.

Bitson wasn't in the box score in Adams State's Week 9 loss to Angelo State. Prior to that, Bitson was held scoreless in just two games and kept under 166 yards just twice. He has reeled in 1,355 yards through his first nine games, an average of 150.6 yards per game.

Week 9 made it tough, but it's not impossible we see a new record in 2019. Here's a look at Bitson's game-by-game performances through eight weeks in 2019.

Week Opponent Receptions Yards Touchdowns 1 Colorado School of Mines 8 195 1 2 New Mexico Highlands 7 201 2 3 Black Hills State 3 71 2 4 Western Colorado 12 257 4 5 Fort Lewis 4 40 0 6 Chadron State 8 166 1 7 South Dakota Mines 10 217 1 8 CSU-Pueblo 11 208 0 9 Angelo State 0 0 0 10 Colorado Mesa TBD TBD TBD 11 Dixie State TBD TBD TBD

DII football history: All-time single-season receiving leaders

Bitson has his work cut out for him with just two games left in the season and 521 yards to go. He needs just 282 yards, however, to crack the top 10 best single-seasons in receiving yards in the history of DII football. Here's a look at the list and what Bitson has in front of him as 2019 comes to a close.

Name School Yards Year Chris George Glenville State 1,876 1993 Charly Martin West Texas A&M 1,867 2008 Barry Wagner Alabama A&M 1,812 1989 Evan Prall East Stroudsburg 1,766 2005 Chris Perry Adams State 1,719 1995 Eric Fowler Grand Valley State 1,694 2006 Freddie Martino North Greenville 1,680 2013 Kevin Ingram West Chester 1,673 1998 Torrence Allen West Texas A&M 1,668 2013 Ellis Debrow Delta State 1,637 2003 Mark DeBrito Bentley 1,637 1999

*Bitson has 1,355 yards with two games remaining.