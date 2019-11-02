Here's when the 7 undefeated college football teams could lose this season

There are only 7 undefeated teams left this college football season. SMU is no longer on this list, as the Mustangs lost to Memphis.

So what's ahead for the remaining unbeaten teams? Let's take a look at the toughest games left on their schedules, including the hardest home game and the hardest road/neutral game. Our pick for the toughest remaining game is in bold.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 1 Ohio State (8-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Penn State | Saturday, Nov. 23

Toughest road game: at Michigan | Saturday, Nov. 30

Trap game: vs. Maryland | Saturday, Nov. 9

We're using "trap game" very lightly here. Ohio State has looked so dominant every single week, it might not matter what the Big Ten throws up against the Buckeyes. Still, the home game against Penn State stands out. The Nittany Lions have a big-play offense that could stand out and maybe push OSU for most of a game.

The big rivalry game is at Ann Arbor, but Michigan has a huge gap to make up if it's to shock Ohio State.

No. 2 LSU (8-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Texas A&M | Saturday, Nov. 30

Toughest road game: at Alabama | Saturday, Nov. 9

Trap game: at Ole Miss | Saturday, Nov. 16

Eight.

That's how many consecutive losses the Tigers have had against Alabama. This year's meeting could be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game. That is eerily similar to 2011, which is the last time LSU beat 'Bama. That year, No. 1 LSU went to Tuscaloosa and beat the No. 2 Tide. This year's game is in Tuscaloosa, too. And LSU might finally have the offense needed to get by Alabama, thanks to Heisman contender Joe Burrow.

SCOREBOARD: Scores, stats for every game

No. 3 Alabama (8-0)

Toughest home game: vs. LSU | Saturday, Oct. 9

Toughest road game: at Auburn | Saturday, Nov. 30

Trap game: at Mississippi State | Saturday, Nov. 16

Now the country waits to see how QB Tua Tagovailoa's ankle injury heals. The big game against LSU is next, and Tua appears to be a game-time decision. The LSU game continues to look like the hardest game — and the game of the year in the sport.

No. 4 Penn State (8-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Indiana | Saturday, Nov. 16

Toughest road game: at Ohio State | Saturday, Nov. 23

Trap game: at Michigan State | Saturday, Oct. 26

The Nittany Lions are up to fifth in the polls, but the remaining schedule is a tough one. Though Penn State ended a recent stretch of issues against Michigan State with a 28-7 win, PSU still has undefeated Minnesota and undefeated Ohio State on the schedule.

No other game compares to the Nov. 23 showdown at Ohio State. It's possible that will be a matchup between two 10-0 teams.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: TV channels, game times for the entire season

No. 5 Clemson (9-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Wake Forest | Saturday, Nov. 16

Toughest road game: at South Carolina | Saturday, Nov. 30

Trap game: vs. Wake Forest | Saturday, Nov. 16

There are some interception concerns with QB Trevor Lawrence, though Lawrence didn't have any in the rout of Boston College. But Clemson has still dropped from its preseason No. 1 ranking down to No. 4 in the AP Poll. But the ACC belongs to the Tigers.

Clemson might face only one ranked team the rest of the way: Wake Forest. Since that game is at Death Valley, it's possible the regular-season finale at rival South Carolina is the toughest. The Gamecocks already won at Georgia this season, so they've proven they can upset highly ranked teams.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLLS: AP Top 25 rankings | Coaches Poll

No. 12 Baylor (8-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Oklahoma | Saturday, Nov. 16

Toughest road game: at TCU | Saturday, Nov. 9

Trap game: vs. Kansas| Saturday, Nov. 30

The Bears defied preseason expectations by rising to No. 12 in the latest national rankings. However, the toughest games are ahead.

Oklahoma comes to Waco on Nov. 16. Even if Baylor wins that one, it might have to beat Oklahoma again in the Big 12 title game. Regardless, this all means Matt Rhule has rebuilt the Bears into a major contender again.

No. 17 Minnesota (8-0)

Toughest home game: vs. Penn State | Saturday, Nov. 9

Toughest road game: at Iowa | Saturday, Nov. 16

Trap game: Northwestern | Saturday, Nov. 23

The Gophers' rise is up to No. 13 in the AP Poll (and Coaches). Minnesota is also 8-0 for the first time since 1941...but gets Penn State next. With rival Wisconsin falling to Illinois and then losing to Ohio State, the home game against PSU looks like the biggest challenge ahead.

But even if Minnesota pulls the shocker against Penn State, it still has to play at Iowa and then gets the Badgers in the final game of the regular season.