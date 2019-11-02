TRENDING:

👀 Football: What to watch in Week 11

Women's soccer: Where we stand in conference tournaments

🎵Taylor Swift to headline March Madness Music Festival

football-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 3, 2019

The longest current home winning streaks in DII football for the 2019 season

DII football plays of the week

Tarleton State extended its home winning streak to 13 in Week 9 of the DII football season. That ties the Texans with Notre Dame (OH) for the current longest home streak in DII football.

Earlier this season, Southern Arkansas and Colorado State-Pueblo both picked up losses snapping what was then the longest streaks at 17 and 15 respectively, and put Indiana (Pa)'s all-time record of 31-straight home wins safely out of reach for a bit longer.

Here's a look at the longest home winning streak in DII football history, the current leaders, and some impressive road warriors as well.

WEEK 9: Schedule, results, top games for DII football Saturday

DII football home winning streaks: Indiana (Pa)'s record run

Southern Arkansas — which picked up its 17th consecutive home victory in Week 2 narrowly escaping Oklahoma Baptist 30-28 — was shut down by Harding 31-0 in Week 3. Interestingly enough, Harding was the last team the Muleriders lost to at home before the streak began. CSU-Pueblo lost its home opener in a top 20 showdown against Colorado School of Mines, 34-14 ending the Thunderwolves 15-game run at the ThunderBowl. 

The Crimson Hawks record is now out of reach for quite a few seasons to come. 

IUP racked up 31-consecutive home wins beginning on Nov. 22, 1986, against West Chester as hosts of the PSAC Championship game. It lasted a DII record six more seasons until Oct. 17, 1992. The Hawks nearly kept the streak alive, losing 35-33 to Towson on Halloween two weeks later. Eerily enough, Towson also happened to be the team that IUP lost to the week prior to the start of the historic win-streak.

DII football home winning streaks: The longest current home runs

Notre Dame (OH) won its 2019 opening game at home. With a commanding win in Week 8 at Mueller Field in South Euclid, Ohio, the Falcons now have 13-straight home wins. Tarleton State answered a week later with a commanding 66-7 victory at Memorial Stadium, extending its streak to 13 as well. 

Valdosta State — which was on bye in Week 9 — continued to roll in Week 8, narrowly avoiding a big upset to North Greenville in the final minute. The reigning champs have a 12-game home win streak and one more home game left on the regular-season slate as the Blazers attempt to go undefeated once more in 2019.

Lenoir-Rhyne won a big top 25 battle against Wingate in Hickory, North Carolina and now the Bears are also at 12-straight wins. Ferris State finally returned home in Week 7 and has since extended its home winning streak to 11.

MORE DII FOOTBALL HISTORY: Longest winning streaks | Programs with the most titles

DII football road warriors: Top 3 longest road winning streaks

What about the road warriors of DII football? Minnesota State, who has won 33-straight conference games, sits atop the pack with 17 consecutive road wins after an 81-0 victory at Minnesota Crookston in Week 8. Ferris State and Kutztown also improved their winning streaks in Week 9, with the Golden Bears locking up the PSAC East with a win at West Chester. 

  • Minnesota State — 17
  • Ferris State — 16
  • Kutztown — 14

TOP STORIES: DII football news | Stay up to date with the DII hub | Join the DII newsletter

College football: TV schedule and game times

Here are the college football TV schedules for every week and game times for the 2019 season.
READ MORE

North Dakota State is No. 1, UNH rounds out NCAA DI Football Championship Committee's first top 10 FCS rankings

The Division I Football Championship Committee released a top-10 ranking on Wednesday, Nov. 6. Defending national champion North Dakota State earned the top spot.
READ MORE

1st college football game ever was New Jersey vs. Rutgers in 1869

On this day 150 years ago, New Jersey (now Princeton) and Rutgers faced off in what is considered to be the first American football game ever played.
READ MORE