The longest current home winning streaks in DII football for the 2019 season

Tarleton State extended its home winning streak to 13 in Week 9 of the DII football season. That ties the Texans with Notre Dame (OH) for the current longest home streak in DII football.

Earlier this season, Southern Arkansas and Colorado State-Pueblo both picked up losses snapping what was then the longest streaks at 17 and 15 respectively, and put Indiana (Pa)'s all-time record of 31-straight home wins safely out of reach for a bit longer.

Here's a look at the longest home winning streak in DII football history, the current leaders, and some impressive road warriors as well.

DII football home winning streaks: Indiana (Pa)'s record run

Southern Arkansas — which picked up its 17th consecutive home victory in Week 2 narrowly escaping Oklahoma Baptist 30-28 — was shut down by Harding 31-0 in Week 3. Interestingly enough, Harding was the last team the Muleriders lost to at home before the streak began. CSU-Pueblo lost its home opener in a top 20 showdown against Colorado School of Mines, 34-14 ending the Thunderwolves 15-game run at the ThunderBowl.

The Crimson Hawks record is now out of reach for quite a few seasons to come.

IUP racked up 31-consecutive home wins beginning on Nov. 22, 1986, against West Chester as hosts of the PSAC Championship game. It lasted a DII record six more seasons until Oct. 17, 1992. The Hawks nearly kept the streak alive, losing 35-33 to Towson on Halloween two weeks later. Eerily enough, Towson also happened to be the team that IUP lost to the week prior to the start of the historic win-streak.

DII football home winning streaks: The longest current home runs

Notre Dame (OH) won its 2019 opening game at home. With a commanding win in Week 8 at Mueller Field in South Euclid, Ohio, the Falcons now have 13-straight home wins. Tarleton State answered a week later with a commanding 66-7 victory at Memorial Stadium, extending its streak to 13 as well.

Valdosta State — which was on bye in Week 9 — continued to roll in Week 8, narrowly avoiding a big upset to North Greenville in the final minute. The reigning champs have a 12-game home win streak and one more home game left on the regular-season slate as the Blazers attempt to go undefeated once more in 2019.

Lenoir-Rhyne won a big top 25 battle against Wingate in Hickory, North Carolina and now the Bears are also at 12-straight wins. Ferris State finally returned home in Week 7 and has since extended its home winning streak to 11.

DII football road warriors: Top 3 longest road winning streaks

What about the road warriors of DII football? Minnesota State, who has won 33-straight conference games, sits atop the pack with 17 consecutive road wins after an 81-0 victory at Minnesota Crookston in Week 8. Ferris State and Kutztown also improved their winning streaks in Week 9, with the Golden Bears locking up the PSAC East with a win at West Chester.

Minnesota State — 17

Ferris State — 16

Kutztown — 14

