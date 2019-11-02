TRENDING:

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | November 2, 2019

WATCH: Dartmouth beats Harvard 9-6 on last-second Hail Mary

Darmouth Athletics Dartmouth stays undefeated with last second win over Harvard.

The Dartmouth Big Green football team remains unbeaten, thanks to a last-second Hail Mary to defeat Harvard 9-6. Quarterback Derek Kyler connected with wide receiver Masaki Aerts on a 43-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

Kyler was rolling to his right when the pocket collapsed. But he managed to evade multiple defenders and launch the ball towards the end zone.

It landed in a sea of green and crimson, and was tipped into the hands of Aerts. The game-winning grab was Aerts' first touchdown of his career.

Harvard, meanwhile, squandered two takeaways in the final 3:30 of the game. The Big Green have now won two straight against their Ivy League rival. Prior to that, they had lost 14 in a row to the Crimson. 

Dartmouth's victory means that next week's showdown against Princeton at Yankee Stadium will feature two undefeated teams. Both the Big Green and Tigers are 7-0 on the season.

