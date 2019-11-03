College football rankings: Georgia rises to No. 6 as Navy joins AP Poll Top 25

The huge LSU vs. Alabama game will officially be a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup, according to Sunday's new AP Poll.

The top-ranked Tigers lead an unchanged Top 5, but there are changes elsewhere. Georgia improved two spots to sixth; Memphis moved up five spots to No. 19. And Navy's inclusion means there are now four ranked American Athletic Conference teams. Only the SEC and Big Ten have more.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 11

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (17) 8-0 1479 1 2 Alabama (21) 8-0 1472 2 3 Ohio State (17) 8-0 1467 3 4 Clemson (7) 9-0 1406 4 5 Penn State 8-0 1306 5 6 Georgia 7-1 1196 8 7 Oregon 8-1 1180 7 8 Utah 8-1 1090 9 9 Oklahoma 7-1 1045 10 10 Florida 7-2 938 6 11 Baylor 8-0 909 12 12 Auburn 7-2 901 11 13 Minnesota 8-0 831 13 14 Michigan 7-2 780 14 15 Notre Dame 6-2 571 16 16 Wisconsin 6-2 558 18 17 Cincinnati 7-1 527 17 18 Iowa 6-2 491 19 19 Memphis 8-1 448 24 20 Kansas State 6-2 364 22 21 Boise State 7-1 310 21 22 Wake Forest 7-1 296 23 23 SMU 8-1 250 15 24 San Diego State 7-1 87 25 25 Navy 7-1 83 NR Others receiving votes: UCF 52, Texas 37, Indiana 27, Texas A&M 19, Oklahoma State 11, Louisiana Tech 7, Appalachian State 5, Washington 2, Pittsburgh 2, Iowa State 1, Virginia 1, North Dakota State 1.

Moving up

Georgia is now up to No. 6, up two spots, taking the ranking previously held by the team it just beat: Florida. The Bulldogs are the highest-ranked one loss team, one spot ahead of Oregon. Florida is now the highest-ranked two-loss team at 10th.

Of the teams in the poll last week, Memphis made the largest rise. The Tigers, thanks to a 54-48 win against then-No. 15 SMU, went up five spots to No. 19.

CFP: The projected Top 25 College Football Playoff rankings

Moving in

Navy is in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2017, when the Midshipmen were ranked at No. 25 for one week but lost to Memphis. Now Navy is ranked again and is one win away from the program's first six-game winning streak in a season since 1979. Navy is off until traveling to Notre Dame on Nov. 16.

With the Midshipmen back in the polls, there are now four ranked AAC teams: No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 19 Memphis and No. 23 SMU are the others.

Dropping back

Though Florida lost by only a touchdown to rival Georgia, the Gators' second loss this season pushed them down four spots to No. 10.

SMU was one of the final eight undefeated teams but then fell to then-No. 24 Memphis, 54-48. The Mustangs dropped eight spots to No. 23.

Appalachian State is the only team to fall out of the poll, as the then-No. 20 Mountaineers lost at home to Georgia Southern, 24-21, on Halloween. It's the second consecutive season the Eagles upset a ranked Appalachian State team.

UNDEFEATED WATCH: What's ahead for the remaining unbeaten teams

The No. 1 debate

Four teams received first-place votes this week. Though LSU is No. 1 in the poll, 'Bama had the most first-place votes:

No. 1 LSU: 17 first-place votes

No. 2 Alabama: 21 first-place votes

No. 3 Ohio State: 17 first-place votes

No. 4 Clemson: 7 first-place votes

What's ahead

It's prove-it week in college football.

This Saturday, Nov. 9, there are multiple games between 8-0 teams. In the AP Poll era, there has never been a day with such matchups before.

Until now.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 5 Penn State at No. 13 Minnesota | 12 p.m. | ABC

The LSU-Alabama game is the first regular-season No. 1 vs. No. 2 game since 2011...when it was LSU against Alabama.