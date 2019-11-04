TRENDING:

👀 Football: What to watch in Week 11

Women's soccer: Where we stand in conference tournaments

🎵Taylor Swift to headline March Madness Music Festival

football-fcs flag

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | November 5, 2019

FCS football rankings: Weber State, UNI bolster positionings after top-10 wins

Check out the FCS top plays of the week

Weber State strengthened its grasp on the No. 3 spot, Kennesaw State slid down after a blowout loss to Monmouth and Northern Iowa moved up to No. 7 after a top-10 statement win in Monday's latest FCS Coaches' Poll.

Two days before the NCAA DI Football Championship Committee reveals its own top 10 rankings Wednesday night, here's how the coaches voted on the new top 25 for Nov. 4:

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 North Dakota State (26) 9-0 650 1
2 James Madison 8-1 624 2
3 Weber State 7-2 593 3
4 South Dakota State 7-2 577 5
5 Montana 7-2 532 8
6 Central Arkansas 7-2 505 9
7 Northern Iowa 6-3 491 10
8 Sacramento State 6-3 431 6
9 Princeton 7-0 384 12
10 Furman 6-3 364 13
11 Kennesaw State 7-2 360 4
12 Illinois State 6-3 358 7
13 Dartmouth 7-0 330 14
14 Montana State 6-3 316 15
T-15 Florida A&M 8-1 209 17
T-15 North Carolina A&T 6-2 255 16
17 Central Connecticut State 8-1 209 19
18 Southeast Missouri State 6-3 204 21
19 Villanova 6-3 202 11
20 Monmouth 7-2 144 NR
21 Towson 5-4 112 22
22 North Dakota 5-3 111 23
23 Wofford 5-3 108 20
24 Austin Peay 6-3 90 25
25 New Hampshire 5-3 62 NR

The 5 best places to watch college wrestling, according to fans

We wanted to know the best places to watch college wrestling so we asked you, the fans. Here the top 5, led by the University of Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
READ MORE

All-time dream college wrestling matchups at every weight

Dan Gable vs. Tom Brands and Dan Hodge vs. Ed Banach are two of the dream college wrestling matchups we'd put together on our ultimate showdown between wrestlers across eras.
READ MORE

FCS football rankings: North Dakota State remains No. 1, UNI is biggest riser in Week 1 Coaches' Poll

North Dakota State remains No. 1 in the first FCS Coaches' poll of the regular season. Here are some takeaways from the Week 1 FCS rankings.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners