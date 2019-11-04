FCS football rankings: Weber State, UNI bolster positionings after top-10 wins

Weber State strengthened its grasp on the No. 3 spot, Kennesaw State slid down after a blowout loss to Monmouth and Northern Iowa moved up to No. 7 after a top-10 statement win in Monday's latest FCS Coaches' Poll.
Two days before the NCAA DI Football Championship Committee reveals its own top 10 rankings Wednesday night, here's how the coaches voted on the new top 25 for Nov. 4:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|North Dakota State (26)
|9-0
|650
|1
|2
|James Madison
|8-1
|624
|2
|3
|Weber State
|7-2
|593
|3
|4
|South Dakota State
|7-2
|577
|5
|5
|Montana
|7-2
|532
|8
|6
|Central Arkansas
|7-2
|505
|9
|7
|Northern Iowa
|6-3
|491
|10
|8
|Sacramento State
|6-3
|431
|6
|9
|Princeton
|7-0
|384
|12
|10
|Furman
|6-3
|364
|13
|11
|Kennesaw State
|7-2
|360
|4
|12
|Illinois State
|6-3
|358
|7
|13
|Dartmouth
|7-0
|330
|14
|14
|Montana State
|6-3
|316
|15
|T-15
|Florida A&M
|8-1
|209
|17
|T-15
|North Carolina A&T
|6-2
|255
|16
|17
|Central Connecticut State
|8-1
|209
|19
|18
|Southeast Missouri State
|6-3
|204
|21
|19
|Villanova
|6-3
|202
|11
|20
|Monmouth
|7-2
|144
|NR
|21
|Towson
|5-4
|112
|22
|22
|North Dakota
|5-3
|111
|23
|23
|Wofford
|5-3
|108
|20
|24
|Austin Peay
|6-3
|90
|25
|25
|New Hampshire
|5-3
|62
|NR