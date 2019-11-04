FCS football rankings: Weber State, UNI bolster positionings after top-10 wins

Dropped out: Jacksonville State (18), Nicholls (24)

Others receiving votes: UT Martin, 60; Nicholls, 50; Southeastern Louisiana, 17; San Diego, 12; Alcorn State, 9; Sam Houston State, 8; Southern Illinois, 8; Jacksonville State, 7; The Citadel, 5; Yale, 3; Abilene Christian, 2; Stony Brook 2.

Weber State now in driver's seat in Big Sky

While Weber State stayed put at No. 3 behind North Dakota State and James Madison, Saturday's win over then-No. 6 Sacramento State launched the Wildcats into sole possession of first place in a deep Big Sky conference. Weber State has won six straight and is 5-0 in conference play since starting the year 1-2 with a pair of losses to FBS teams.

The Wildcats dominated Sacramento State 36-17 behind a 177-yard day from running back Josh Davis and two touchdown passes from Jake Constantine. The Hornets, who dropped just two spots to No. 8, are now one game behind Weber State at 4-1, as is new No. 5 Montana. No. 14 Montana State is next at 3-1.

Weber State's difficult schedule continues this Saturday with a home meeting with No. 22 North Dakota, followed by a road game against the Grizzlies on Nov. 16.

Notable movers

In Week 10's other top-10 matchup, Northern Iowa took care of Illinois State 27-10 in Normal, Illinois. UNI moved up three spots to No. 7 while the Redbirds dipped five spots to No. 12. UNI is 6-3 with its three losses coming to FBS Iowa State in triple overtime, No. 1 North Dakota State and No. 3 Weber State.

Just above UNI, Montana and Central Arkansas also jumped up three spots to Nos. 5 and 6 after wins over Portland State and Lamar, respectively. This is the first time this season the Grizzlies have been in the top 5.

No. 9 Princeton and No. 10 Furman are this week's new top-10 teams after wins over Cornell and Chattanooga. The Paladins were ranked as high as No. 8 on Oct. 14 before a thud against The Citadel pushed them back.

The Tigers are one of three undefeated FCS teams remaining (with North Dakota State and fellow Ivy Leaguer Dartmouth). Princeton and No. 13 Dartmouth will now face off at Yankee Stadium this Saturday with perfect records and first place in the conference on the line.

The big faller in Monday's poll was Kennesaw State, who dropped from No. 4 to No. 11 following a 45-21 blowout loss to Monmouth. The Owls had been ranked No. 4 for six consecutive weeks. The Hawks (7-2), meanwhile, shot up from unranked to No. 20 after its statement win. This is Monmouth's first appearance in the top 25 this season.

Top games to watch in Week 11

Here are the top games to follow this weekend in FCS football, headlined by the undefeated matchup between Princeton and Dartmouth:

