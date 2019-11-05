We got the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Below, I predicted how the first College Football Playoff rankings might look by projecting the Top 25 for Week 11.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, the College Football Playoff selection committee revealed its Top 25 through Week 10 regular season games. The committee will continue to do so every week before the final Top 25 on Sunday, Dec. 8. You can read an overview of the committee's process here on the official site.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Top 25 projections

NOTE: This is how I thought the committee would rank the teams on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Click or tap here for the actual rankings.

LSU (8-0): I keep going between Ohio State and LSU for the top spot. The Buckeyes might have had a tougher schedule when it comes to depth, but the committee could value LSU's wins against Florida and Auburn more. Ohio State (8-0): The Buckeyes have an impressive collection of wins against AP ranked Cincinnati and Wisconsin and against a 7-2 Indiana squad. They have a strong claim to be the No. 1 team. Alabama (8-0): The Tide are No. 1 in the Coaches and No. 2 in the AP, but 'Bama might only be No. 3 in the initial CFP rankings because it lacks the top-end wins owned by Ohio State and LSU. But the top three (or four or five) teams likely won't be separated by much in the committee's discussion. Penn State (8-0): Clemson might very well land here. But here's thinking wins against Top 25 teams Iowa and Michigan are enough to place the Nittany Lions ahead of Clemson. But remember, things will shake out with Alabama-LSU and Penn State-Minnesota this week and Ohio State-PSU not far off. Clemson (9-0): Here's something to watch out for: Where will the committee rank Texas A&M? That's probably the Tigers' best win. If the Aggies slot surprisingly high on Tuesday, the Tigers might still land in the top four — especially if the committee talks about the "eye test." But Clemson might end up No. 5 for this week. Georgia (7-1): If Georgia gets rolling, the Dawgs will be a team no one wants to face. UGA appeared to be in a slump, but then it beat rival Florida to keep itself firmly in the CFP chase. Oklahoma (7-1): The Sooners have rebounded from a regular-season loss by winning out to reach the CFP in two consecutive seasons. That might be a little tougher this time, if only because OU might not be the top one-loss contender come Dec. 8. But that's a long way off. Florida (7-2): The Gators could be the highest-ranked two-loss team thanks to its huge win against Auburn, but it might be close. Auburn (7-2): No two-loss teams has made the CFP, but the Tigers would love to present a strong closing case with wins against Georgia and Alabama. Oregon (8-1): Will the committee rank one-loss Oregon behind two-loss Auburn because of the head-to-head result? Even if it does, the Ducks looked mighty impressive with a 56-24 romp of USC. Baylor (8-0): The Bears have a tough remaining schedule, so they'll earn their ranking should they continue to win. Baylor faces TCU, Oklahoma, Texas and improving Kansas — and then perhaps would play in the Big 12 title game. Utah (8-1): The Utes have recovered nicely from injury losses and the defeat at USC. Since then, Utah is 5-0 and is coming off a huge win at Washington to stay in the chase. Wisconsin (6-2): The Badgers were the last team to trail this season but have since gone on to lose to Illinois and Ohio State. Still, the Big Ten West division title could be theirs if they win out and Minnesota picks up a second loss somewhere else. Michigan (7-2): The Wolverines were getting run out of Happy Valley before closing strong to lose by only 7. Then they routed Notre Dame at night. Maybe this Michigan team could still challenge Ohio State on Nov. 30. Iowa (6-2): Since a two-game slide, the Hawkeyes have beaten Purdue and Northwestern. With Wisconsin and Minnesota next on the schedule, Iowa will have huge opportunities. Notre Dame (6-2): The Irish probably need to win out and be 10-2 to have hopes for a New Year's Six spot. Minnesota (8-0): This might be the biggest question mark. The Gophers could end up inside the top 15, as they're undefeated. But they could also be around here because of a lack of big wins. Beat Penn State and then Minnesota will rocket up the Top 25. Kansas State (6-2): The Wildcats might be higher here than in the AP or Coaches Polls, as the committee could value K-State's huge win against OU. Memphis (8-1): The Tigers are in the mix in a rugged American chase. Even though the Tigers beat SMU, Cincinnati awaits on Nov. 29. Plus there's a possible AAC title game. SMU (8-1): The Mustangs dropped to 4-1 in the AAC after losing to Memphis, which is also 4-1. So while the loss is disappointing because it ends the undefeated season, the Mustangs aren't out of the conference race. Cincinnati (7-1): That one loss is to dominant Ohio State, so there's no shame in losing, even by 42 points. The Bearcats escaped at ECU and have a big one late in the season at Memphis on Nov. 29. Boise State (7-1): With the AAC's depth, the Broncos might need to win out to make a New Year's Six game. Wake Forest (7-1): The second-highest ranked ACC team will go to the Orange Bowl if Clemson makes the CFP. The Deacons might be that team, even at something like 9-3. Texas A&M (6-3): The Aggies will get a long look because of the tough schedule: Alabama, Clemson and Auburn. Navy (7-1): Fellow AAC member UCF could get a spot here, but the Midshipmen are rolling on a five-game winning streak.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Semifinals

Here's how I think the final CFP rankings will look.

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 LSU (Peach Bowl)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (Fiesta Bowl)

The Alabama-LSU rematch might want to be avoided if possible, but if LSU loses a close one to the Tide on the road, the 11-1 Tigers would have a strong case — maybe even the best out of all the 1-loss teams. Beating Auburn, Texas and Florida would do that.

As for the other semifinal, if Ohio State and Clemson both go undefeated, the Buckeyes would have a better collection of wins: Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan and then the Big Ten West champion in the Big Ten Championship Game.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: New Year's Six games

This is what I think the games will be at season's end. This isn't based off what the rankings will be on Tuesday.

Sugar Bowl : Oklahoma vs. Georgia

: Oklahoma vs. Georgia Rose Bowl : Penn State vs. Utah

: Penn State vs. Utah Orange Bowl : Wake Forest vs. Florida

: Wake Forest vs. Florida Cotton Bowl : Baylor vs. Memphis

: Baylor vs. Memphis Peach Bowl (semifinal) : No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 LSU

: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 LSU Fiesta Bowl (semifinal) : No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson National Championship Game: No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Ohio State

