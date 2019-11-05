College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, TV channels

The first College Football Playoff rankings were announced on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Find the complete announcement schedule below, up through the selection date on Sunday, Dec. 8.

In the first Top 25 rankings, Ohio State is No. 1, followed by LSU, Alabama and Penn State. Defending champion Clemson (9-0) starts at No. 5.

Last season, Clemson beat Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Once again, the CFP committee will put together the rankings that determine the four semifinalists and will set up the New Year's Six bowl matchups.

College Football Playoff rankings release schedule: Dates, times

The CFP rankings will be announced on ESPN at these times and dates:

9-9:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 5*

7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12

7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19

7-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26

7-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3

12-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 (CFP teams, New Year's Six teams revealed)

*Approximate start time. Rankings will be revealed between the Kansas-Duke and Michigan State-Kentucky basketball games at Madison Square Garden.

College Football Playoff: Schedule for New Year's Six

Date Game Time Saturday, Dec. 28 Cotton Bowl 12 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 28 Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal) 4 or 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28 Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal) 4 or 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30 Orange Bowl 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 Rose Bowl 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl 8:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 CFP National Championship Game 8 p.m.

College Football Playoff: Rankings, history

In 2014, Mississippi State became the first team to rank No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Here's the list of all No. 1 teams in the CFP rankings.

2014

Week 10: Mississippi State

Week 11: Mississippi State

Week 12: Mississippi State

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama

Week 15: Alabama

Week 16 (Final): Alabama (Oregon, Florida State and Ohio State also make the CFP)

2015

Week 9: Clemson

Week 10: Clemson

Week 11: Clemson

Week 12: Clemson

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14: Clemson (Alabama, Michigan State and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

2016

Week 9: Alabama

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Ohio State and Washington also make the CFP)

2017

Week 9: Georgia

Week 10: Georgia

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Clemson

Week 14: Clemson (Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama also make the CFP)

2018

Week 9: Alabama

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Alabama

Week 12: Alabama

Week 13: Alabama

Week 14: Alabama (Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma also make the CFP)

College Football Playoff: Results

2014 season

Rose Bowl: No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

, No. 3 Florida State 20 Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

, No. 1 Alabama 35 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20

2015 season

Orange Bowl: No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Cotton Bowl: No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

, No. 3 Michigan State 0 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40

2016 season

Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Clemson 31 , No. 3 Ohio State 0

, No. 3 Ohio State 0 Peach Bowl: No. 1 Alabama 24 , No. 4 Washington 7

, No. 4 Washington 7 CFP National Championship Game: No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017 season

Rose Bowl: No. 3 Georgia 54 , No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)

, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Sugar Bowl: No. 4 Alabama 24 , No. 1 Clemson 6

, No. 1 Clemson 6 CFP National Championship Game: No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)

2018 season