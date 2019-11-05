TRENDING:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 7, 2019

College football rankings: Week 11 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We received new Week 11 college football rankings, including the first College Football Playoff rankings on Nov. 5. Get the Top 25 polls below.

In the first CFP poll, Ohio State grabs the No. 1 spot, followed by LSU, Alabama and Penn State. Clemson and Georgia are on the outside looking in at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

Georgia is also now sixth in the AP Poll after beating rival Florida. In an interesting twist, Alabama and LSU will both have No. 1 rankings for their huge showdown this week. The Tide are No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, while LSU is No. 1 in the AP Poll.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 11

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD
1 Ohio State 8-0
2 LSU 8-0
3 Alabama 8-0
4 Penn State 8-0
5 Clemson 9-0
6 Georgia 7-1
7 Oregon 8-1
8 Utah 8-1
9 Oklahoma 7-1
10 Florida 7-2
11 Auburn 7-2
12 Baylor 8-0
13 Wisconsin 6-2
14 Michigan 7-2
15 Notre Dame 6-2
16 Kansas State 6-2
17 Minnesota 8-0
18 Iowa 6-2
19 Wake Forest 7-1
20 Cincinnati 7-1
21 Memphis 8-1
22 Boise State 7-1
23 Oklahoma State 6-3
24 Navy 7-1
25 SMU 8-1

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 11

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (17) 8-0 1479 1
2 Alabama (21) 8-0 1472 2
3 Ohio State (17) 8-0 1467 3
4 Clemson (7) 9-0 1406 4
5 Penn State 8-0 1306 5
6 Georgia 7-1 1196 8
7 Oregon 8-1 1180 7
8 Utah 8-1 1090 9
9 Oklahoma 7-1 1045 10
10 Florida 7-2 938 6
11 Baylor 8-0 909 12
12 Auburn 7-2 901 11
13 Minnesota 8-0 831 13
14 Michigan 7-2 780 14
15 Notre Dame 6-2 571 16
16 Wisconsin 6-2 558 18
17 Cincinnati 7-1 527 17
18 Iowa 6-2 491 19
19 Memphis 8-1 448 24
20 Kansas State 6-2 364 22
21 Boise State 7-1 310 21
22 Wake Forest 7-1 296 23
23 SMU 8-1 250 15
24 San Diego State 7-1 87 25
25 Navy 7-1 83 NR

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 11

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (37) 8-0 1591 1
2 LSU (11) 8-0 1531 2
3 Clemson (9) 9-0 1495 3
4 Ohio State (8) 8-0 1492 4
5 Penn State 8-0 1361 5
6 Georgia 7-1 1263 7
7 Oregon 8-1 1236 8
8 Oklahoma 7-1 1143 9
9 Utah 8-1 1111 10
10 Baylor 8-0 980 11
11 Florida  7-2 941 6
12 Auburn 7-2 914 12
13 Minnesota 8-0 880 13
14 Michigan 7-2 746 15
15 Notre Dame 6-2 660 16
16 Wisconsin 6-2 591 17
17 Cincinnati 7-1 549 18
18 Iowa 6-2 527 19
19 Memphis 8-1 418 23
20 Wake Forest 7-1 392 22
21 Boise State 7-1 388 21
22 Kansas State 6-2 265 25
23 SMU 8-1 235 14
24 San Diego State 7-1 105 NR
25 Navy 7-1 92 NR

