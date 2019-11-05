College football rankings: Week 11 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We received new Week 11 college football rankings, including the first College Football Playoff rankings on Nov. 5. Get the Top 25 polls below.

In the first CFP poll, Ohio State grabs the No. 1 spot, followed by LSU, Alabama and Penn State. Clemson and Georgia are on the outside looking in at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.

Georgia is also now sixth in the AP Poll after beating rival Florida. In an interesting twist, Alabama and LSU will both have No. 1 rankings for their huge showdown this week. The Tide are No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, while LSU is No. 1 in the AP Poll.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 11

RANK SCHOOL RECORD 1 Ohio State 8-0 2 LSU 8-0 3 Alabama 8-0 4 Penn State 8-0 5 Clemson 9-0 6 Georgia 7-1 7 Oregon 8-1 8 Utah 8-1 9 Oklahoma 7-1 10 Florida 7-2 11 Auburn 7-2 12 Baylor 8-0 13 Wisconsin 6-2 14 Michigan 7-2 15 Notre Dame 6-2 16 Kansas State 6-2 17 Minnesota 8-0 18 Iowa 6-2 19 Wake Forest 7-1 20 Cincinnati 7-1 21 Memphis 8-1 22 Boise State 7-1 23 Oklahoma State 6-3 24 Navy 7-1 25 SMU 8-1

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 11

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (17) 8-0 1479 1 2 Alabama (21) 8-0 1472 2 3 Ohio State (17) 8-0 1467 3 4 Clemson (7) 9-0 1406 4 5 Penn State 8-0 1306 5 6 Georgia 7-1 1196 8 7 Oregon 8-1 1180 7 8 Utah 8-1 1090 9 9 Oklahoma 7-1 1045 10 10 Florida 7-2 938 6 11 Baylor 8-0 909 12 12 Auburn 7-2 901 11 13 Minnesota 8-0 831 13 14 Michigan 7-2 780 14 15 Notre Dame 6-2 571 16 16 Wisconsin 6-2 558 18 17 Cincinnati 7-1 527 17 18 Iowa 6-2 491 19 19 Memphis 8-1 448 24 20 Kansas State 6-2 364 22 21 Boise State 7-1 310 21 22 Wake Forest 7-1 296 23 23 SMU 8-1 250 15 24 San Diego State 7-1 87 25 25 Navy 7-1 83 NR

Others receiving votes: UCF 52, Texas 37, Indiana 27, Texas A&M 19, Oklahoma State 11, Louisiana Tech 7, Appalachian State 5, Washington 2, Pittsburgh 2, Iowa State 1, Virginia 1, North Dakota State 1.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 11