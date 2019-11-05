College football rankings: Week 11 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We received new Week 11 college football rankings, including the first College Football Playoff rankings on Nov. 5. Get the Top 25 polls below.
In the first CFP poll, Ohio State grabs the No. 1 spot, followed by LSU, Alabama and Penn State. Clemson and Georgia are on the outside looking in at Nos. 5 and 6, respectively.
Georgia is also now sixth in the AP Poll after beating rival Florida. In an interesting twist, Alabama and LSU will both have No. 1 rankings for their huge showdown this week. The Tide are No. 1 in the Coaches Poll, while LSU is No. 1 in the AP Poll.
College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 11
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|1
|Ohio State
|8-0
|2
|LSU
|8-0
|3
|Alabama
|8-0
|4
|Penn State
|8-0
|5
|Clemson
|9-0
|6
|Georgia
|7-1
|7
|Oregon
|8-1
|8
|Utah
|8-1
|9
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|10
|Florida
|7-2
|11
|Auburn
|7-2
|12
|Baylor
|8-0
|13
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|15
|Notre Dame
|6-2
|16
|Kansas State
|6-2
|17
|Minnesota
|8-0
|18
|Iowa
|6-2
|19
|Wake Forest
|7-1
|20
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|21
|Memphis
|8-1
|22
|Boise State
|7-1
|23
|Oklahoma State
|6-3
|24
|Navy
|7-1
|25
|SMU
|8-1
AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 11
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (17)
|8-0
|1479
|1
|2
|Alabama (21)
|8-0
|1472
|2
|3
|Ohio State (17)
|8-0
|1467
|3
|4
|Clemson (7)
|9-0
|1406
|4
|5
|Penn State
|8-0
|1306
|5
|6
|Georgia
|7-1
|1196
|8
|7
|Oregon
|8-1
|1180
|7
|8
|Utah
|8-1
|1090
|9
|9
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|1045
|10
|10
|Florida
|7-2
|938
|6
|11
|Baylor
|8-0
|909
|12
|12
|Auburn
|7-2
|901
|11
|13
|Minnesota
|8-0
|831
|13
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|780
|14
|15
|Notre Dame
|6-2
|571
|16
|16
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|558
|18
|17
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|527
|17
|18
|Iowa
|6-2
|491
|19
|19
|Memphis
|8-1
|448
|24
|20
|Kansas State
|6-2
|364
|22
|21
|Boise State
|7-1
|310
|21
|22
|Wake Forest
|7-1
|296
|23
|23
|SMU
|8-1
|250
|15
|24
|San Diego State
|7-1
|87
|25
|25
|Navy
|7-1
|83
|NR
Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 11
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama (37)
|8-0
|1591
|1
|2
|LSU (11)
|8-0
|1531
|2
|3
|Clemson (9)
|9-0
|1495
|3
|4
|Ohio State (8)
|8-0
|1492
|4
|5
|Penn State
|8-0
|1361
|5
|6
|Georgia
|7-1
|1263
|7
|7
|Oregon
|8-1
|1236
|8
|8
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|1143
|9
|9
|Utah
|8-1
|1111
|10
|10
|Baylor
|8-0
|980
|11
|11
|Florida
|7-2
|941
|6
|12
|Auburn
|7-2
|914
|12
|13
|Minnesota
|8-0
|880
|13
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|746
|15
|15
|Notre Dame
|6-2
|660
|16
|16
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|591
|17
|17
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|549
|18
|18
|Iowa
|6-2
|527
|19
|19
|Memphis
|8-1
|418
|23
|20
|Wake Forest
|7-1
|392
|22
|21
|Boise State
|7-1
|388
|21
|22
|Kansas State
|6-2
|265
|25
|23
|SMU
|8-1
|235
|14
|24
|San Diego State
|7-1
|105
|NR
|25
|Navy
|7-1
|92
|NR