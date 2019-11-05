College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 11

We have the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2019 season, for Week 11. Below, get Top 25 scores and the schedule for CFP Top 25 teams.

In the first College Football Playoff rankings released Nov. 5, Ohio State was named No. 1 over LSU, Alabama and Penn State. Clemson slides in at No. 5 and Georgia is No. 6.

College football rankings: Week 11 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 11 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the CFP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

College football rankings: College Football Playoff Top 25 for Week 11

RANK SCHOOL RECORD 1 Ohio State 8-0 2 LSU 8-0 3 Alabama 8-0 4 Penn State 8-0 5 Clemson 9-0 6 Georgia 7-1 7 Oregon 8-1 8 Utah 8-1 9 Oklahoma 7-1 10 Florida 7-2 11 Auburn 7-2 12 Baylor 8-0 13 Wisconsin 6-2 14 Michigan 7-2 15 Notre Dame 6-2 16 Kansas State 6-2 17 Minnesota 8-0 18 Iowa 6-2 19 Wake Forest 7-1 20 Cincinnati 7-1 21 Memphis 8-1 22 Boise State 7-1 23 Oklahoma State 6-3 24 Navy 7-1 25 SMU 8-1

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 10

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations