College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 11

We have the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2019 season, for Week 11. Below, get Top 25 scores and the schedule for CFP Top 25 teams.
In the first College Football Playoff rankings released Nov. 5, Ohio State was named No. 1 over LSU, Alabama and Penn State. Clemson slides in at No. 5 and Georgia is No. 6.
Here is the full schedule for Week 11 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the CFP.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Ohio State vs. Maryland | 12 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 2 LSU at No. 3 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday | CBS
- No. 4 Penn State at No. 17 Minnesota | 12 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No.5 Clemson at N.C. State | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 6 Georgia vs. Missouri | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 7 Oregon: OFF
- No. 8 Utah: OFF
- No. 9 Oklahoma vs. Iowa State | 8 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 10 Florida vs. Vanderbilt | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 11 Auburn: OFF
- No. 12 Baylor at TCU | 12 p.m. Saturday | FS1
- No. 13 Wisconsin vs. No. 18 Iowa | 4 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 14 Michigan: OFF
- No. 15 Notre Dame at Duke | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ACC Network
- No. 16 Kansas State at Texas | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 19 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ACC Network
- No. 20 Cincinnati vs. UConn | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBSSN
- No. 21 Memphis: OFF
- No. 22 Boise State vs. Wyoming | 10:15 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 23 Oklahoma State: OFF
- No. 24 Navy: OFF
- No. 25 SMU vs. East Carolina | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPNU
College football rankings: College Football Playoff Top 25 for Week 11
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|1
|Ohio State
|8-0
|2
|LSU
|8-0
|3
|Alabama
|8-0
|4
|Penn State
|8-0
|5
|Clemson
|9-0
|6
|Georgia
|7-1
|7
|Oregon
|8-1
|8
|Utah
|8-1
|9
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|10
|Florida
|7-2
|11
|Auburn
|7-2
|12
|Baylor
|8-0
|13
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|15
|Notre Dame
|6-2
|16
|Kansas State
|6-2
|17
|Minnesota
|8-0
|18
|Iowa
|6-2
|19
|Wake Forest
|7-1
|20
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|21
|Memphis
|8-1
|22
|Boise State
|7-1
|23
|Oklahoma State
|6-3
|24
|Navy
|7-1
|25
|SMU
|8-1
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 10
- No. 1 LSU: OFF
- No. 2 Alabama: OFF
- No. 3 Ohio State: OFF
- No. 4 Clemson 59, Wofford 14
- No. 5 Penn State: OFF
- No. 8 Georgia 24, No. 6 Florida 17 (Jacksonville, FL)
- No. 7 Oregon 56, Southern California 24
- No. 9 Utah 33, Washington 28
- No. 10 Oklahoma: OFF
- No. 11 Auburn 20, Ole Miss 14
- No. 12 Baylor 17, West Virginia 14
- No. 13 Minnesota: OFF
- No. 14 Michigan 38, Maryland 7
- No. 24 Memphis 54, No. 15 SMU 48
- No. 16 Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20
- No. 17 Cincinnati 46, East Carolina 43
- No. 18 Wisconsin: OFF
- No. 19 Iowa: OFF
- Georgia Southern 24, No. 20 Appalachian State 21
- No. 21 Boise State 52, San Jose State 42
- No. 22 Kansas State 38, Kansas 10
- No. 23 Wake Forest 44, NC State 10
- No. 25 San Diego State: OFF
