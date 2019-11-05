LSU vs. Alabama football: Preview, how to watch, all-time series history

The hiring of Ed Orgeron at LSU has been an era marked by prosperity in Baton Rouge, leading the Tigers to three consecutive New Years Six bowl games and a 2018 finish that was the program's highest final ranking since 2011.

That 2011 season is noteworthy as the Tigers spent the last nine weeks of the regular season at No. 1 in the polls. It's also the last time LSU beat Alabama. The Tigers won that battle, a 9-6 overtime decision through a defensive stalemate. But the No. 2 Crimson Tide won the war — a 21-0 victory over LSU in a rematch at the 2012 BCS National Championship— and every subsequent meeting since.

AP poll No. 1 vs No. 2 with ESPN's "College GameDay" in attendance. There's a familiar bill, but these teams bare a marginal resemblance to the squads that took the field eight years ago. Prior to the start of the 2009 season, Alabama (232) and LSU (287) rank first and second in touchdowns allowed. Since that and the 2011 early-November game, Les Miles —Orgeron's predecessor— now coaches on the opposite side of the Mississippi River and both teams have adopted new identities, gaining recognition for high-octane offenses rather than stifling defense.

In other words, get ready for some possible fireworks. Yes, this is an SEC football game and no, that's not a misprint.

LSU averages a hair below 536 yards per game while Alabama has put up just over 506. On a given night, either team is capable well-equipped for a scoring outburst. In 16 total games, only once has either team failed to score at least 35 points. Contagious offensive success can largely be attributed to savvy quarterback play from Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa in addition to a plethora of playmakers on both sides.

Burrow and Tagovailoa have combined for 57 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Roles formerly designed as game managers at LSU and Alabama have evolved into leadership positions, integral catalysts to their respective teams. It also doesn't hurt to have versatility or explosive athleticism on that side of the ball.

Justin Jefferson of LSU and Devonta Smith of Alabama headline deep receiving corps, leading their respective teams in yards and touchdowns. What really stands out is that they are two of eight receivers between the teams averaging at least 10 yards per catch (min. 20 receptions). It's an ability to generate missed tackles and speed up drives that make these offenses so dangerous.

LSU vs. Alabama: How they match up statistically

LSU TALE OF THE TAPE Alabama No. 2 CFP Ranking No. 3 No. 1 AP Ranking No. 2 8-0 (4-0) Record (SEC) 8-0 (5-0) 46.8 Points per game 48.6 20.0 Points against 15.3 535.9 Yards per game 506.6 315.4 Yards against 307.53 Joe Burrow 2,805 yards (30 TDs, 4 INT) Passing leader Tua Tagovailoa 2,166 yards (27 TDs, 2 INT) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 683 yards (5.9 average) 8 TDs Rushing leader Najee Harris 642 yds (5.9 average) 5 TDs Justin Jefferson 819 yards, 9 TDs Receiving leader Devonta Smith 721 yds, 9 TDs Derek Stingley 22 tackles, 4 INT, 9 PBU Defensive leader Anfernee Jennings 48 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4 sacks Bye Last week Bye at Mississippi (Nov. 16) Next at Mississippi State (Nov. 16)

Amid the hype and attention on this game and all that it has to offer, it's important not to lose sight of the fact that this could be the first of two meetings between LSU and Alabama. While both reside in the SEC's West division and couldn't meet in a conference championship game, a rematch in the College Football Playoff isn't out of the question. In the initial CFP Top 25, LSU is No. 2 while Alabama is third.

LSU vs. Alabama: Time, TV channel

The Crimson Tide and Tigers kick off from Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 9. You can watch the game on CBS. Click or tap here for live stats.

LSU vs. Alabama: Prediction

So, who has the edge on Saturday? Both teams possess an advantage over the other.

Alabama's closest game of the season was a 19-point win over Texas A&M. LSU has its fair share of romps and routs with a few closer calls on its résumé. The difference lies with who the Tigers have played, or should we say, who they've won against. LSU has knocked off three top-10 teams in 2019 by a combined 24 points.

The Crimson Tide may not have experienced as daunting a schedule this season, but no team plays better at home than Alabama. Its last home loss was Sept. 2015, a streak of 31 straight wins at Bryant-Denny Stadium and 48 out of 49 games. Alabama's .833 home winning percentage since Bryant-Denny opened in 1929 is currently the best among any FBS team. The Tide are a staggering 82-7 at home under Nick Saban.

The Pick Alabama 38,

LSU 35

LSU vs. Alabama: Score, all-time games

Alabama leads the all-time series with LSU 53-25-5. Below is every head-to-head result since 1895.