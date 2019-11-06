College football Week 11 preview: Top games, what to watch, rankings

The first College Football Playoff rankings of the season were released earlier this week, so the stakes are higher and things are about to get serious heading into Week 11.

There are a handful of games on tap this week that could have major implications on the playoff picture. Let's take a look.

College football Week 11 preview: Top games

*Rankings are from the College Football Playoff Top 25

No. 2 LSU at No. 3 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. ET | CBS

There is no debate for who gets the "game of the week" designation on Saturday. It's LSU at Alabama. Both teams are undefeated, both teams are equipped with Heisman contenders at quarterback and both are ranked inside the top three of the AP, Coaches and CFP polls. The winner of this game will be in the driver's seat to represent the West in the SEC title game. The Tigers haven't beaten the Crimson Tide since 2011.

No. 4 Penn State at No. 17 Minnesota | Noon ET | ABC

This is the game-of-the-week runner-up and a big one for the Big Ten. Both teams are undefeated, but this is Minnesota's biggest test of the season. If the Gophers can pull off the upset at home, they would likely leap over a few teams in the next rankings and throw a wrench in Penn State's plans. If the Nittany Lions win, it could improve their resume and further cement their place in the playoff picture.

No. 18 Iowa at No. 13 Wisconsin | 4 p.m. ET | FOX

The third game this weekend between two ranked teams is another Big Ten affair, with the Hawkeyes traveling to face the Badgers. This could be a low-scoring game as both sides have top defenses. The Hawkeyes are third in scoring defense, allowing 10.1 points per-game and Wisconsin is just behind at fourth, allowing 11.4 points per-game. Wisconsin has won three straight games vs. Iowa.

No. 5 Clemson at N.C. State | 7:30 p.m. ET | ABC

N.C. State isn't a strong team this season, but because Clemson is on the outside of the top four for the College Football Playoff, the Tigers likely need to win every game from here on out. N.C. State isn't a pushover though. The Wolfpack are 4-4 this season and undefeated at home. And with just four games left, the Wolfpack are fighting for bowl eligibility.

Wyoming at No. 22 Boise State | 10:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

The American Athletic Conference seems to be in the lead to grab the Group of Five bid to the Cotton Bowl, but if its four ranked teams all beat up each other over the next month and Boise State wins out, it will have a case to steal the NY6 bid for the Mountain West. This week, the Broncos have a tough test in hosting the Cowboys for a late-night matchup. Wyoming is 6-2 this season and has a win over Missouri of the SEC.

College football preview: What to watch

Can Joe Burrow improve his Heisman push with a win over Alabama?

An LSU player hasn't won the Heisman since Billy Cannon took home the trophy in 1959, but Burrow has the chance to end that drought and could improve his resume with a strong performance on the road this week in Tuscaloosa.

Burrow is third in the nation in passing efficiency, second in passing touchdowns, 21st in passing yards per-completion and second in passing yards. His impressive play from the pocket is a big reason why LSU has had an explosive offense this season. But Alabama, with the ninth best defense in the nation, presents a challenge. Burrow has already beaten Texas, Florida and Auburn this season. If he can add a fourth win over a top 10 team, he might be the favorite to take home college football's highest individual honor.

Upset watch?

Here's who each undefeated team is playing this week...

No. 1 Ohio State: vs. Maryland | Noon ET | FOX

No. 4 Penn State: at No. 17 Minnesota | Noon ET | ABC

No. 12 Baylor: at TCU | Noon ET | FS1

No. 2 LSU: at No. 3 Alabama | 3:30 ET | CBS

No. 5 Clemson at N.C. State | 7:30 ET | ABC

College football rankings for Week 11: CFP, AP, Coaches poll

RANK CFP ASSOCIATED PRESS Coaches Poll 1.

Ohio State

LSU (17)

Alabama (37) 2.

LSU

Alabama (21)

LSU (11) 3.

Alabama

Ohio State (17)

Clemson (9) 4.

Penn State

Clemson (7)

Ohio State (8) 5.

Clemson

Penn State

Penn State 6.



Georgia



Georgia

Georgia 7.

Oregon

Oregon

Oregon 8.

Utah

Utah

Oklahoma 9.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

Utah 10.

Florida

Florida

Baylor 11.

Auburn

Baylor

Florida 12.

Baylor

Auburn

Auburn 13.

Wisconsin

Minnesota

Minnesota 14.

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan 15.

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Notre Dame 16.

Kansas State

Wisconsin

Wisconsin 17.

Minnesota

Cincinnati

Cincinnati 18.

Iowa

Iowa

Iowa 19.

Wake Forest

Memphis

Memphis 20.

Cincinnati

Kansas State

Wake Forest 21.

Memphis

Boise State

Boise State 22.

Boise State

Wake Forest

Kansas State 23.

Oklahoma State

SMU

SMU 24.

Navy



San Diego State

San Diego State 25.

SMU

Navy

Navy

Week 11 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern. All schedules and networks subject to change.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Thursday, Nov. 7

Louisiana at Coastal Carolina | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Temple at South Florida | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 8

UCF at Tulsa | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Washington at Oregon State | 10:30 p.m. | FS1

Saturday, Nov. 9

No. 4 Penn State at No. 17 Minnesota | 12 p.m. | ABC

Vanderbilt at No. 10 Florida | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Florida State at Boston College | 12 p.m. | ACC Network

Maryland at No. 1 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX

Texas Tech at West Virginia | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

Purdue at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UMass at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

East Carolina at No. 25 SMU | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Western Kentucky at Arkansas | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 12 Baylor at TCU | 12 p.m. | FS1

North Alabama at Monmouth | 12 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia Tech at Virginia | 12:30 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

Yale at Brown | 12:30 p.m. | ESPN+

San Diego at Stetson | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Harvard at Columbia | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

North Carolina A&T at Morgan State | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Kennesaw State at Campbell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

VMI at Furman | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Howard at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN3

Cornell at Penn | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UTSA at Old Dominion | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Morehead State at Valparaiso | 2 p.m. | ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Southeast Missouri State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Norfolk State at North Carolina Central | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Bethune-Cookman at Delaware State | 2 p.m. | ESPN3

Jacksonville State at Tennessee Tech | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Stanford at Colorado | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Charlotte at UTEP | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

South Alabama at Texas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Youngstown State at South Dakota | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Missouri State at Southern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

Illinois State at South Dakota State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Alcorn State at Grambling | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

Wofford at Mercer | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Chattanooga at Samford | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

No. 2 LSU at No. 3 Alabama | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 16 Kansas State at Texas | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Illinois at Michigan State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Southern California at Arizona State | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

UAB at Southern Miss | 3:30 p.m. | NFL Network

Louisville at Miami | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

No. 19 Wake Forest at Virginia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Georgia Southern at Troy | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

UConn at No. 20 Cincinnati | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

East Tennessee State at Western Carolina | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Western Illinois at North Dakota State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Princeton at Dartmouth | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU

New Mexico State at Ole Miss | 4 p.m. | SEC Network

No. 18 Iowa at No. 13 Wisconsin | 4 p.m. | FOX

North Texas at Louisiana Tech | 4 p.m. | Stadium on Facebook

SE Louisiana at Central Arkansas | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Houston Baptist at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Sam Houston State at Abilene Christian | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

UT Martin at Austin Peay | 4 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia State at UL Monroe | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Indiana State at Northern Iowa | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Incarnate Word at Stephen F. Austin | 5 p.m. | ESPN3

Florida International at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | Stadium

Hampton at Charleston Southern | 6 p.m. | ESPN3

Missouri at No. 6 Georgia | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Washington State at California | 7 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Appalachian State at South Carolina | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Utah State at Fresno State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

No. 5 Clemson at N.C. State | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

No. 15 Notre Dame at Duke | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

Liberty at BYU | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Tennessee at Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Lamar at Northwestern State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Iowa State at No. 9 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. | FOX

Wyoming at No. 22 Boise State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN

Nevada at San Diego State | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN2

San Jose State at Hawai'i | 11 p.m. | Spectrum Sports