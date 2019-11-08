2019 Notre Dame football schedule: Dates, times, opponents, results

Notre Dame managed a perfect record through 12 games last year, before falling in the Cotton Bowl to eventual national champion Clemson, 30-3.
The Irish rebounded from losing to Michigan by defeating Virginia Tech .
Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2019 full football schedule
Here is the full, detailed schedule for Notre Dame’s 2019 football season, with past games and results first, then the TV schedule for future games below.
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|LOCATION
|RESULT
|Louisville
|Monday, Sept. 2
|8:00 p.m.
|Louisville, KY
|W, 35-17
|New Mexico
|Saturday, Sept. 14
|2:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame, IN
|W, 66-14
|Georgia
|Saturday, Sept. 21
|8:00 p.m.
|Athens, GA
|L, 23-17
|Virginia
|Saturday, Sept. 28
|3:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame, IN
|W, 35-20
|Bowling Green
|Saturday, Oct. 5
|3:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame, IN
|W, 52-0
|USC
|Saturday, Oct. 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame, IN
|W, 30-27
|Michigan
|Saturday, Oct. 26
|7:30 p.m.
|Ann Arbor, MI
|L, 45-14
|Virginia Tech
|Saturday, Nov. 2
|2:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame, IN
|W, 21-20
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|TIME (ET)
|LOCATION
|TV
|Duke
|Saturday, Nov. 9
|7:30 p.m.
|Durham, NC
|ACCN
|Navy
|Saturday, Nov. 16
|2:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame, IN
|NBC
|Boston College
|Saturday, Nov. 23
|2:30 p.m.
|Notre Dame, IN
|NBC
|Stanford
|Saturday, Nov. 30
|TBD
|Stanford, CA
|TBD
2018’s results
The Irish went 12-1 last year, losing to Clemson 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl.
Here’s what happened in every game of Notre Dame’s 2018 schedule:
|OPPONENT
|DATE
|LOCATION
|RESULT
|SCORE
|Michigan
|Saturday, September 1
|Notre Dame, IN
|W
|24-17
|Ball State
|Saturday, September 8
|Notre Dame, IN
|W
|24-16
|Vanderbilt
|Saturday, September 15
|Notre Dame, IN
|W
|22-17
|Wake Forest
|Saturday, September 22
|Winston-Salem, NC
|W
|56-27
|Stanford
|Saturday, September 29
|Notre Dame, IN
|W
|38-17
|Virginia Tech
|Saturday, October 6
|Blacksburg, VA
|W
|45-23
|Pittsburgh
|Saturday, October 13
|Notre Dame, IN
|W
|19-14
|Navy
|Saturday, October 27
|San Diego, CA
|W
|44-22
|Northwestern
|Saturday, November 3
|Evanston, IL
|W
|31-21
|Florida State
|Saturday, November 10
|Notre Dame, IN
|W
|42-13
|Syracuse
|Saturday, November 17
|Bronx, NY
|W
|36-3
|USC
|Saturday, November 24
|Los Angeles, Cali
|W
|24-17
|Clemson
|Saturday, Dec. 29
|Arlington, TX
|L
|30-3
Top returning players
Quarterback Ian Book didn’t take over the starting job until week three of 2018, but still managed to pass for 2,628 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions (a 154.0 rating) in just 10 games. With Brandon Wimbush gone to UCF, Book enters 2019 as the obvious starter under center, which should allow for a breakout season for the junior.
Jafar Armstrong was playing second fiddle to Dexter Williams, but emerged as the top aerial threat out of Notre Dame’s backfield last season, catching 14 passes for 159 yards (an average of 11.4 yards per reception).
But where Notre Dame will shine next year will obviously be the defense, led in part by lineman Julian Okwara. Last year, Okwara had 26 solo tackles, including 12.5 for a loss, and eight sacks, and he also picked up an interception and a forced fumble.
Preseason ranking
We have Notre Dame sitting at No. 10 in our preseason Top 25. Here’s that breakdown:
10. Notre Dame
Get ready for a slightly down year for the Irish. That trip to Georgia seems destined to end in a loss. And then there are brutal games at Michigan, Duke and Stanford. Seems like 9-3 is the end result. But there won't be a collapse.
The 2020 College Football Playoff
The College Football Playoff era is entering its sixth season in the 2019-20 season. Will it be the first season since the inaugural playoff that Clemson and Alabama are left out of either the CFP semifinal or national championship?
Whether the Tigers and Tide play each other or not, here are the dates and sites for the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals and CFP national championship.
When are the 2019 College Football Playoff semifinals?
The CFP semifinals are set for Dec. 28, 2019. One semifinal is the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The other semifinal is the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.
When is the 2020 College Football Playoff national championship?
The CFP national championship is a bit later in 2020. The two winners of the semifinals will meet on the second Monday of January in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
Below is a complete history of the College Football Playoff national championship game.
|YEAR
|GAME
|2015
|No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20
|2016
|No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40
|2017
|No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31
|2018
|No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia 23 (OT)
|2019
|No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16
2021-2024 CFP national championship locations and dates
2021: Miami-South Florida (Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida) - Jan. 11
2022: Indianapolis (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana) - Jan. 10
2023: Los Angeles (Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, Inglewood, California) - Jan. 9
2024: Houston (NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas) - Jan. 8