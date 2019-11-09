DII football: Let's take a look around the Super Regions for the best stats from Week 10

Week 10 of the DII football season was an absolutely wild week. Three top 25 teams battled and several games with Super Regional implications came right down to the wire in one of the more tightly-contested Saturdays of the season.

And then, of course, we had the standout players. Let's take a look at the best individual performances and team stats from the weekend.

The DII football top 25 by the numbers

1 — Shutouts from the top 25 this week, down one from Week 9. No. 11 CSU-Pueblo completely shut down Black Hills State, winning 58-0.

3 — Top 25 games decided by a field goal in overtime, two of which were upsets. Glenville State ended Notre Dame (OH)'s perfect season with a 23-20 victory while Eastern New Mexico took down No. 21 Angelo State 20-17 in OT, with the Rams missing the game-tying field goal. No. 12 Northwest Missouri State held off Fort Hays State 36-33 in a back and forth battle decided in the second overtime.

5 — Top 25 teams that lost this week, two coming in upset fashion. The big losses were No. 6 Notre Dame and No. 21 Angelo State which fell to unranked teams. No. 14 Grand Valley State lost to No. 2 Ferris State in the Anchor-Bone Classic, No. 20 West Florida lost to No. 1 Valdosta State in the DII showcase, and UIndy bounced back after its Week 9 upset to beat No. 23 Truman State.

6 — Touchdowns from Nate Gunn. The Minnesota State running back was essentially the Mavericks offense scoring all the touchdowns needed to win a huge Super Region Four matchup against Sioux Falls.

24 — Consecutive wins by Valdosta State — the longest current winning streak in DII football and longest in Gulf South Conference history. The Blazers' home winning streak is at 13 after the win in Week 10, tying them with Lenoir-Rhyne and Tarleton State for the longest current home streak in DII.

24.5— Average margin of victory for the 20 top 25 teams that won on Saturday, down from last week's 26.6, and one of the lowest marks of the season. Central Missouri had the largest victory at 67 points, and three more top 25 teams won by 45 or more points.

34 — Consecutive wins in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference by Minnesota State. After scoring 217 points in a three-week span, the Mavericks needed every one of their 42 points to beat Sioux Falls in Week 10, 42-39.

362 — Career points for Slippery Rock kicker Jake Chapla who became the PSAC's all-time leading scorer this past weekend.

DII football standout players for Week 10

Let's take a look at some of the best stats from inside the top 25.

Quarterbacks

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Brook Bolles Central Missouri 363 pass, 5 TD Rogan Wells Valdosta State 350 pass, 63 rush, 1 TD Ben Holmes Tarleton State 318 pass, 4 TD Grayson Willingham Lenoir-Rhyne 303 pass, 3 TD Jordan Kitna CSU-Pueblo 296 pass, 4 TD

Other notables: Ja'Rome Johnson, Bowie State; TJ Edwards, UIndy; Quinton Maxwell, Indiana (Pa.); Roland Rivers III, Slippery Rock; Travis Russell, Ferris State; Miklo Smalls, Texas A&M-Commerce; Richard Stammetti, Henderson State; Braden Wright, Northwest Missouri State

Running backs

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Nate Gunn Minnesota State 254 rush, 6 TD Daniel McCants Tarleton State 225 rush, 2 TD JaQuan Hardy Tiffin 192 rush, 2 TD Jaleel McLaughlin Notre Dame (OH) 187 rush, 2 total TD Michael Zeman Colorado School of Mines 183 rush, 2 TD

Other notables: Taylor Bissell, Harding; Cole Chancey, Harding; Brockton Brown, Ouachita Baptist; Al McKeller, UIndy; Jaquay Mitchell, Lenoir-Rhyne; Devante Turner, Central Missouri; Koby Wilkerson, Central Missouri; Jemal Williams, Texas A&M-Commerce

Receivers

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Brandon Wadley Grand Valley State 138 yards, 1 TD Matt Childers Texas A&M-Commerce 136 yards, 1 TD Henry Litwin Slippery Rock 134 yards, 2 TD Shae Wyatt Central Missouri 132 yards, 1 TD Ryan Topper UIndy 129 yards, 2 TD

Other notables: Jalen Brooks, Wingate; L'liot Curry, Henderson State; JoJo Gause, Indiana (Pa); Zimari Manning, Tarleton State; Xavier Wade, Ferris State

DII football outside the top 25

As the 2019 season winds down, we focus our attention on those 40 teams ranked in the four Super Regions and the opponents who faced them, with a few standout performances we tracked as well. Here are some of the most impressive numbers from Week 10.

Javon Butler had a big game for Glenville State in its upset over Notre Dame (OH). The wide receiver piled up 122 yards and two touchdowns and even got the scoring started with a 57-yard touchdown pass on a trick play. Paul Terry had a huge day in leading Eastern New Mexico in its upset over Angelo State. His 233 yards rushing and one touchdown was the primary offense for the Greyhounds.

Even though it wasn't in the Super Regions, it was hard not to notice Chowan's Deshaun Wethington. The running back exploded for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Speaking of out-of-Super Region matchups. Quincy's Andrew Rund and McKendree's Turner Pullen had a nice quarterback duel. Rund threw for 367 yards, ran for 53 more and tossed four touchdowns, while Pullen totaled 313 yards and five touchdowns. Also, a tip of the hat to Mercyhurt's Garrett Owens for nearly getting to the 200-yard mark with a 192-yard, three-touchdown day. He now has 296 yards rushing and five touchdowns in his last two games.

If you like stats, check out the box score to the South Dakota Mines vs. Chadron State game. There were 101 total points, the quarterbacks combined for 580 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, and three position players broke the 175-yard mark.

Lindenwood's Cade Brister was at it again this week. He threw for 187 yards, ran for 143 more and totaled five touchdowns. If we were making a 2020 player of the year watchlist today, Brister's name would be on it. If Central Washington's Michael Roots is back for one more year, he will be too. Roots had a "down" Saturday, rushing for a mere 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Nebraska-Kearney had three players break the 120-yard mark rushing. Darrius Webb, David Goodwin, and T.J. Davis combined for 477 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Here are a few other players who impressed this past weekend.