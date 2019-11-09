As we play Week 11 games, let's take a look at how the College Football Playoff rankings could look. Below, I predicted how the second CFP rankings might be by projecting the Top 25 for Week 12.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The committee will continue to do so every week before the final Top 25 on Sunday, Dec. 8. You can read an overview of the committee's process here on the official site.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Top 25 projections for Week 12

NOTE: This is how I think the committee could rank the teams on Tuesday, Nov. 12. Click or tap here for the actual rankings.

LSU (9-0): With the Tigers winning at Alabama, LSU might get a look from the committee to jump Ohio State for No. 1. It could be close. Ohio State (9-0): The Buckeyes may drop from the top spot even after the dominant win against Maryland. But that's more about LSU moving up thanks to a road win at 'Bama. Clemson (10-0): There few opportunities to post wins against highly regarded (or even ranked) teams, so the Tigers could use more blowouts. Alabama (8-1): Just how much will the committee drop the Tide after the close loss? Georgia (8-1): The Bulldogs hope to be the top-ranked 1-loss team after a good showing against Missouri. But Alabama could be just ahead for now. Oregon (8-1): The Ducks didn't play in Week 11 but are back in action on Nov. 16 against Arizona. Minnesota (9-0): Now this will be fascinating. The committee weren't too high on the Gophers before. But by beating No. 4 Penn State, Minnesota should move well into the Top 10. Utah (8-1): The other top Pac-12 playoff contender was also off in Week 11. The Utes play rising UCLA in Week 12. Oklahoma (8-1): The Sooners will need to jump ahead of the other 1-loss contenders in order to have a chance to make the CFP. They've done that before and can do that again. Penn State (8-1): Now Penn State drops into the 1-loss pack. Ohio State is coming up soon. Baylor (9-0): Whew. The Bears survive TCU in 3OT, but Oklahoma is waiting in Week 12. Florida (8-2): The SEC East hopes now need major help in the form of two more UGA losses. That's a tough ask. Wisconsin (7-2): Jonathan Taylor had 250 rushing yards in a crucial win against Iowa. But the Badgers will need Minnesota to lose twice to have a chance in the Big Ten West. Auburn (7-2): No 2-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff. So now it's about beating Alabama and hoping for complete chaos. Michigan (7-2): What a rebound for the Wolverines since early in the Penn State game. They look like a completely different team. Notre Dame (7-2): The Irish are still in the hunt for a New Year's Six game. Cincinnati (8-1): The AAC race is one of the most exciting chases to watch. The Bearcats should feel good about their New Year's Six case if they win out. Memphis (8-1): The Tigers were off in Week 11, with a road trip to Houston next. Boise State*: The Broncos could use the AAC beating itself up to strengthen their New Year's Six hopes. Texas (6-3): It's a messy situation after Baylor and OU in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma State (6-3): The Cowboys are one of five teams with two or three Big 12 losses. Iowa (6-3): The Hawkeyes almost fought back, but fell just short in Madison. Navy (7-1): The Mids were off before a big one at Notre Dame in Week 12. SMU (9-1): There are plenty of concerns about the defense after the 59-51 win against ECU. Appalachian State (8-1): K-State could still be ranked, but the Mountaineers get a boost by winning at South Carolina.

*-Team rankings is based on a projected win or loss

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Semifinals

Here's how I think the final CFP rankings will look.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oregon (Peach Bowl)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (Fiesta Bowl)

LSU gets the top spot for now after beating Alabama on the road. If LSU and Ohio State continue to win, it'll be a fun debate between the two over which team deserves the No. 1 spot.

Clemson is in great position as long as it keeps on winning. But there's going to be some big questions for No. 4. Right now, Oregon could make the jump, especially if it beats a 1-loss Utah team in the Pac-12 title game. But Oklahoma could easily slot in here should the Sooners win out impressively. OU gets undefeated Baylor in Week 12 — a big chance to make a statement.

There's a long, long way to go.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: New Year's Six games

This is what I think the games will be at season's end. This isn't based off what the rankings will be on Tuesday.

Sugar Bowl : Alabama vs. Oklahoma

: Alabama vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl : Utah vs. Minnesota

: Utah vs. Minnesota Orange Bowl : Georgia vs. Wake Forest

: Georgia vs. Wake Forest Cotton Bowl : Baylor vs. Cincinnati

: Baylor vs. Cincinnati Peach Bowl (semifinal) : No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oregon

: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oregon Fiesta Bowl (semifinal) : No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Ohio State

