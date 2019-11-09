College Football:

College football rankings: Week 11 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Here are the Week 11 college football rankings, including the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Get all Top 25 rankings below.

Ohio State is No. 1 in the CFP rankings. But LSU is No. 1 in the AP Poll, while Alabama is ranked first in the Coaches Poll.

College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 11

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD
1 Ohio State 8-0
2 LSU 8-0
3 Alabama 8-0
4 Penn State 8-0
5 Clemson 9-0
6 Georgia 7-1
7 Oregon 8-1
8 Utah 8-1
9 Oklahoma 7-1
10 Florida 7-2
11 Auburn 7-2
12 Baylor 8-0
13 Wisconsin 6-2
14 Michigan 7-2
15 Notre Dame 6-2
16 Kansas State 6-2
17 Minnesota 8-0
18 Iowa 6-2
19 Wake Forest 7-1
20 Cincinnati 7-1
21 Memphis 8-1
22 Boise State 7-1
23 Oklahoma State 6-3
24 Navy 7-1
25 SMU 8-1

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 11

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (17) 8-0 1479 1
2 Alabama (21) 8-0 1472 2
3 Ohio State (17) 8-0 1467 3
4 Clemson (7) 9-0 1406 4
5 Penn State 8-0 1306 5
6 Georgia 7-1 1196 8
7 Oregon 8-1 1180 7
8 Utah 8-1 1090 9
9 Oklahoma 7-1 1045 10
10 Florida 7-2 938 6
11 Baylor 8-0 909 12
12 Auburn 7-2 901 11
13 Minnesota 8-0 831 13
14 Michigan 7-2 780 14
15 Notre Dame 6-2 571 16
16 Wisconsin 6-2 558 18
17 Cincinnati 7-1 527 17
18 Iowa 6-2 491 19
19 Memphis 8-1 448 24
20 Kansas State 6-2 364 22
21 Boise State 7-1 310 21
22 Wake Forest 7-1 296 23
23 SMU 8-1 250 15
24 San Diego State 7-1 87 25
25 Navy 7-1 83 NR

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 11

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 Alabama (37) 8-0 1591 1
2 LSU (11) 8-0 1531 2
3 Clemson (9) 9-0 1495 3
4 Ohio State (8) 8-0 1492 4
5 Penn State 8-0 1361 5
6 Georgia 7-1 1263 7
7 Oregon 8-1 1236 8
8 Oklahoma 7-1 1143 9
9 Utah 8-1 1111 10
10 Baylor 8-0 980 11
11 Florida  7-2 941 6
12 Auburn 7-2 914 12
13 Minnesota 8-0 880 13
14 Michigan 7-2 746 15
15 Notre Dame 6-2 660 16
16 Wisconsin 6-2 591 17
17 Cincinnati 7-1 549 18
18 Iowa 6-2 527 19
19 Memphis 8-1 418 23
20 Wake Forest 7-1 392 22
21 Boise State 7-1 388 21
22 Kansas State 6-2 265 25
23 SMU 8-1 235 14
24 San Diego State 7-1 105 NR
25 Navy 7-1 92 NR

Examining the College Football Playoff outlook after Week 11

Week 11 of the college football season potentially provided more clarity to the College Football Playoff picture. Undefeated teams fell while others made statements. Here’s what you need to know about the CFP outlook after Week 11.
LSU beats Alabama: No. 2 Tigers outlast No. 3 Crimson Tide for first time since 2011

No. 3 LSU defeated No. 2 Alabama 46-41 in a wild SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide's perfect season is over, along with an eight-game winning streak over LSU and a 31-game winning streak at home. 
Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're keeping track of all the remaining undefeated college football teams for the 2019 season. There are five teams that remain unbeaten.
