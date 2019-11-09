College football rankings: Week 11 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Here are the Week 11 college football rankings, including the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. Get all Top 25 rankings below.
Ohio State is No. 1 in the CFP rankings. But LSU is No. 1 in the AP Poll, while Alabama is ranked first in the Coaches Poll.
College Football Playoff rankings: Top 25 for Week 11
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|1
|Ohio State
|8-0
|2
|LSU
|8-0
|3
|Alabama
|8-0
|4
|Penn State
|8-0
|5
|Clemson
|9-0
|6
|Georgia
|7-1
|7
|Oregon
|8-1
|8
|Utah
|8-1
|9
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|10
|Florida
|7-2
|11
|Auburn
|7-2
|12
|Baylor
|8-0
|13
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|15
|Notre Dame
|6-2
|16
|Kansas State
|6-2
|17
|Minnesota
|8-0
|18
|Iowa
|6-2
|19
|Wake Forest
|7-1
|20
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|21
|Memphis
|8-1
|22
|Boise State
|7-1
|23
|Oklahoma State
|6-3
|24
|Navy
|7-1
|25
|SMU
|8-1
AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 11
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (17)
|8-0
|1479
|1
|2
|Alabama (21)
|8-0
|1472
|2
|3
|Ohio State (17)
|8-0
|1467
|3
|4
|Clemson (7)
|9-0
|1406
|4
|5
|Penn State
|8-0
|1306
|5
|6
|Georgia
|7-1
|1196
|8
|7
|Oregon
|8-1
|1180
|7
|8
|Utah
|8-1
|1090
|9
|9
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|1045
|10
|10
|Florida
|7-2
|938
|6
|11
|Baylor
|8-0
|909
|12
|12
|Auburn
|7-2
|901
|11
|13
|Minnesota
|8-0
|831
|13
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|780
|14
|15
|Notre Dame
|6-2
|571
|16
|16
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|558
|18
|17
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|527
|17
|18
|Iowa
|6-2
|491
|19
|19
|Memphis
|8-1
|448
|24
|20
|Kansas State
|6-2
|364
|22
|21
|Boise State
|7-1
|310
|21
|22
|Wake Forest
|7-1
|296
|23
|23
|SMU
|8-1
|250
|15
|24
|San Diego State
|7-1
|87
|25
|25
|Navy
|7-1
|83
|NR
Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 11
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|Alabama (37)
|8-0
|1591
|1
|2
|LSU (11)
|8-0
|1531
|2
|3
|Clemson (9)
|9-0
|1495
|3
|4
|Ohio State (8)
|8-0
|1492
|4
|5
|Penn State
|8-0
|1361
|5
|6
|Georgia
|7-1
|1263
|7
|7
|Oregon
|8-1
|1236
|8
|8
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|1143
|9
|9
|Utah
|8-1
|1111
|10
|10
|Baylor
|8-0
|980
|11
|11
|Florida
|7-2
|941
|6
|12
|Auburn
|7-2
|914
|12
|13
|Minnesota
|8-0
|880
|13
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|746
|15
|15
|Notre Dame
|6-2
|660
|16
|16
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|591
|17
|17
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|549
|18
|18
|Iowa
|6-2
|527
|19
|19
|Memphis
|8-1
|418
|23
|20
|Wake Forest
|7-1
|392
|22
|21
|Boise State
|7-1
|388
|21
|22
|Kansas State
|6-2
|265
|25
|23
|SMU
|8-1
|235
|14
|24
|San Diego State
|7-1
|105
|NR
|25
|Navy
|7-1
|92
|NR