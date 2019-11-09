College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 11

We have the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2019 season. Get Top 25 scores and the schedule for CFP Top 25 teams for Week 11 below.
No. 2 LSU won at No. 3 Alabama in a wild 46-41 game. No. 17 Minnesota upset No. 4 Penn State, 31-26.
College football rankings: Week 11 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the full schedule for Week 11 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the CFP.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
- No. 1 Ohio State 73, Maryland 14
- No. 2 LSU 46, No. 3 Alabama 41
- No. 17 Minnesota 31, No. 4 Penn State 26
- No. 5 Clemson 55, N.C. State 10
- No. 6 Georgia 27, Missouri 0
- No. 7 Oregon: OFF
- No. 8 Utah: OFF
- No. 9 Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 41
- No. 10 Florida 56, Vanderbilt 0
- No. 11 Auburn: OFF
- No. 12 Baylor 29, TCU 23 (3OT)
- No. 13 Wisconsin 24, No. 18 Iowa 22
- No. 14 Michigan: OFF
- No. 15 Notre Dame 38, Duke 7
- Texas 27, No. 16 Kansas State 24
- Virginia Tech 36, No. 19 Wake Forest 17
- No. 20 Cincinnati 48, UConn 3
- No. 21 Memphis: OFF
- No. 22 Boise State 20, Wyoming 17 (OT)
- No. 23 Oklahoma State: OFF
- No. 24 Navy: OFF
- No. 25 SMU 59, East Carolina 51
College football rankings: College Football Playoff Top 25 for Week 11
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
RECORD
|1
|Ohio State
|8-0
|2
|LSU
|8-0
|3
|Alabama
|8-0
|4
|Penn State
|8-0
|5
|Clemson
|9-0
|6
|Georgia
|7-1
|7
|Oregon
|8-1
|8
|Utah
|8-1
|9
|Oklahoma
|7-1
|10
|Florida
|7-2
|11
|Auburn
|7-2
|12
|Baylor
|8-0
|13
|Wisconsin
|6-2
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|15
|Notre Dame
|6-2
|16
|Kansas State
|6-2
|17
|Minnesota
|8-0
|18
|Iowa
|6-2
|19
|Wake Forest
|7-1
|20
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|21
|Memphis
|8-1
|22
|Boise State
|7-1
|23
|Oklahoma State
|6-3
|24
|Navy
|7-1
|25
|SMU
|8-1
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 10
- No. 1 LSU: OFF
- No. 2 Alabama: OFF
- No. 3 Ohio State: OFF
- No. 4 Clemson 59, Wofford 14
- No. 5 Penn State: OFF
- No. 8 Georgia 24, No. 6 Florida 17 (Jacksonville, FL)
- No. 7 Oregon 56, Southern California 24
- No. 9 Utah 33, Washington 28
- No. 10 Oklahoma: OFF
- No. 11 Auburn 20, Ole Miss 14
- No. 12 Baylor 17, West Virginia 14
- No. 13 Minnesota: OFF
- No. 14 Michigan 38, Maryland 7
- No. 24 Memphis 54, No. 15 SMU 48
- No. 16 Notre Dame 21, Virginia Tech 20
- No. 17 Cincinnati 46, East Carolina 43
- No. 18 Wisconsin: OFF
- No. 19 Iowa: OFF
- Georgia Southern 24, No. 20 Appalachian State 21
- No. 21 Boise State 52, San Jose State 42
- No. 22 Kansas State 38, Kansas 10
- No. 23 Wake Forest 44, NC State 10
- No. 25 San Diego State: OFF
