Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 10, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 11

5 SEC teams to watch in 2019

We have the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2019 season. Get Top 25 scores and the schedule for CFP Top 25 teams for Week 11 below.

No. 2 LSU won at No. 3 Alabama in a wild 46-41 game. No. 17 Minnesota upset No. 4 Penn State, 31-26.

College football rankings: Week 11 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 11 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the CFP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

College football rankings: College Football Playoff Top 25 for Week 11

 

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD
1 Ohio State 8-0
2 LSU 8-0
3 Alabama 8-0
4 Penn State 8-0
5 Clemson 9-0
6 Georgia 7-1
7 Oregon 8-1
8 Utah 8-1
9 Oklahoma 7-1
10 Florida 7-2
11 Auburn 7-2
12 Baylor 8-0
13 Wisconsin 6-2
14 Michigan 7-2
15 Notre Dame 6-2
16 Kansas State 6-2
17 Minnesota 8-0
18 Iowa 6-2
19 Wake Forest 7-1
20 Cincinnati 7-1
21 Memphis 8-1
22 Boise State 7-1
23 Oklahoma State 6-3
24 Navy 7-1
25 SMU 8-1

There have been 18 DII football programs that have won 24 or more consecutive games. Here's a look at the longest of those streaks.
Week 11 of the college football season potentially provided more clarity to the College Football Playoff picture. Undefeated teams fell while others made statements. Here's what you need to know about the CFP outlook after Week 11.
No. 12 Illinois State took advantage of four costly turnovers by No. 4 South Dakota State, as the Redbirds (7-3, 4-2 MVFC) scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the Jackrabbits (7-3, 4-2 MVFC) 27-18 Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. 
