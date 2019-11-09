College Football:

🏆 The CFP race examined, after Week 11

LSU beats Bama for first time since 2011

😱 B1G upset: Minnesota stuns No. 4 Penn State

Scoreboard

football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 9, 2019

Here's when the 5 undefeated college football teams could lose this season

5 college football games to watch in Week 11

There are only 5 undefeated teams left this college football season. Penn State and Alabama both lost in Week 11.

So what's ahead for the remaining unbeaten teams? Let's take a look at the toughest games left on their schedules, including the hardest home game and the hardest road/neutral game. Our pick for the toughest remaining game is in bold.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 1 Ohio State (9-0)

Toughest remaining game: at Michigan | Saturday, Nov. 30

Ohio State has looked so dominant every single week, it might not matter what the Big Ten throws up against the Buckeyes. Penn State's visit looked like the toughest remaining game, but that might now be different after the way things have gone lately.

Instead, rising rival Michigan could be the biggest hurdle on Nov. 30.

No. 2 LSU (9-0)

Toughest remaining game: vs. Texas A&M | Saturday, Nov. 30

LSU ended its struggles against Alabama with an exciting 46-41 win. That stopped the series losing streak at eight and has the Tigers in lead position to play in the SEC Championship Game.

There are still three SEC games on the schedule, with Texas A&M on Nov. 30 likely the toughest game to go — at least before Atlanta.

SCOREBOARD: Scores, stats for every game

No. 5 Clemson (10-0) 

Toughest remaining game: vs. Wake Forest | Saturday, Nov. 16

Clemson has dropped from its preseason No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll.

Though Wake Forest lost to Virginia Tech in Week 11, the Demon Deacons are likely the toughest remaining foe, though rival South Carolina would love to ruin a perfect season, too.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLLS: AP Top 25 rankings | Coaches Poll

No. 12 Baylor (9-0)

Toughest remaining game: vs. Oklahoma | Saturday, Nov. 16

The Bears defied preseason expectations by rising to No. 12 in the latest national rankings. However, the toughest games are ahead.

Oklahoma comes to Waco on Nov. 16. Even if Baylor wins that one, it might have to beat Oklahoma again in the Big 12 title game. Regardless, this all means Matt Rhule has rebuilt the Bears into a major contender again.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE: TV channels, game times for the entire season

No. 17 Minnesota (9-0)

Toughest remaining game: vs. Wisconsin | Saturday, Nov. 30

Wow. The Gophers surged ahead and then held on to stun No. 4 Penn State, 31-26, to get to 9-0. Now the undefeated watch really picks up, though there are two tough games still ahead.

First up is a road game to Iowa. Two weeks later, Minnesota gets a visit from rival Wisconsin.

The longest winning streaks in DII football history

There have been 18 DII football programs that have won 24 or more consecutive games. Here's a look at the longest of those streaks.
READ MORE

Examining the College Football Playoff outlook after Week 11

Week 11 of the college football season potentially provided more clarity to the College Football Playoff picture. Undefeated teams fell while others made statements. Here’s what you need to know about the CFP outlook after Week 11.
READ MORE

FCS football: No. 12 Illinois State scores final 17 points to secure upset over No. 4 South Dakota State

No. 12 Illinois State took advantage of four costly turnovers by No. 4 South Dakota State, as the Redbirds (7-3, 4-2 MVFC) scored 17 unanswered points in the second half to defeat the Jackrabbits (7-3, 4-2 MVFC) 27-18 Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. 
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners