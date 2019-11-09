LSU beats Alabama: No. 2 Tigers outlast No. 3 Crimson Tide for first time since 2011

No. 3 LSU defeated No. 2 Alabama 46-41 in a wild SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide's perfect season is over, along with an eight-game winning streak over LSU and a 31-game winning streak at home.

Tigers' quarterback Joe Burrow completed 31 of his 39 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns. One of those touchdown passes was to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who ran for 103 yards and three scores of his own.

Early on, it looked as if LSU might run away with the game. The Tigers jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and were up 33-13 at the end of the first half. But Alabama clawed its way back.

Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led back-to-back scoring drives of 70+ yards to bring his team to within six early in the fourth quarter. Alabama's defense, which shut out LSU in the third quarter, couldn't continue its dominance into the fourth.

The two teams exchanged touchdowns for the final four possessions. An 85-yard strike from Tagovailoa to DeVonta Smith brought the Tide to within five, 46-41, with 1:21 remaining in the game. Yet, Alabama couldn't recover the onside kick attempt, and the Tigers ran out the clock in four plays.

With the win, LSU took sole possession of first place in the SEC West at 5-0. Alabama is one game back at 5-1.

LSU 46, Alabama 41 | Final

Alabama fails to recover the onside kick attempt, and the Tigers are able to run the clock out. LSU snaps an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide with the victory. It's also the first loss at home for the Crimson Tide since 2015.

LSU 46, Alabama 41 | 1:21 4Q

What a throw from Tagovailoa! He connects with DeVonta Smith for an 85-yard touchdown reception, and it's back to a one-possession game.

LSU 39, Alabama 34 | 5:32 4Q

After completing two fourth-down conversions in the red zone, Tua Tagovailoa hits Jerry Jeudy on a five-yard slant for a touchdown. The Crimson Tide elect to kick the extra point and make it.

LSU 39, Alabama 27 | 9:15 4Q

The Tigers respond with a five-yard touchdown run from Clyde Edwards-Helarie. He spun away from a defender and cut left to stroll into the end zone unscathed. LSU went for the two-point conversion but failed.

LSU 33, Alabama 27 | 14:33 4Q

After a fourth-down conversion, the Tide punch it into the end zone on a one-yard touchdown run for Najee Harris. That's 14 points for Alabama in just over five minutes of play. Harris' score completed a nine play, 78-yard drive for the home team.

LSU 33, Alabama 20 | 0:00 3Q

We've played 45 minutes here in Tuscaloosa, and the Crimson Tide are knocking on the door. It'll be fourth-and-one for Alabama from LSU's 13-yard line to begin the fourth quarter.

LSU 33, Alabama 20 | 4:51 3Q

Tua Tagovailoa finds Najee Harris for a 15-yard touchdown reception, which capped off a 95-yard drive for the Crimson Tide. Now let's see if Alabama's defense can continue to keep Joe Burrows and the Tigers at bay in the second half. The Tide have forced LSU to punt on both of its drives in the 3rd quarter.

LSU 33, Alabama 13 | Half

Joe Burrow has been near-perfect and two quick touchdowns at the end of the half swung momentum to LSU. The Tigers are averaging nearly eight yards per play and lead by 20 in Tuscaloosa. Check out some notable stats of the first half.

Yards: LSU 309, Alabama 196

Turnovers: LSU 0, Alabama 2

Penalties: LSU 1-5, Alabama 4-28

Yards/play: LSU 7.9, Alabama 6.3

QBs: Burrow (LSU) 18-for-20, 252 yards, 3 TD; Tagovailoa (Alabama) 11-for-20, 172 yards, 1 TD, 2 TO (1INT, 1 FUM)

LSU 33, Alabama 13 | 00:06 2Q

How about the Tigers! Tagovailoa is intercepted by Patrick Queen who took the ball down the Alabama 26 before a penalty moved LSU closer to the end zone and Burrow finds Edwards-Helaire for a 13-yard score. And just like that, LSU leads by 20 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

LSU 26, Alabama 13 | 00:26 2Q

Take flight, Clyde Edwards-Helaire! After being bottled up most of the first half, the Baton Rouge native leapt over a goal-line scrum to silence Tuscaloosa for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half.

Edwards-Helaire's score was set up by this show-stopping catch from Thaddeus Moss.

LSU 19, Alabama 13 | 4:20 2Q

Burrow opens the drive with a 35-yard seam route to Ja'Marr Chase and finds him a few plays later for 14 more. The Tigers were unable to get much else on the drive before York hits his second field goal of the afternoon, this time from 45 yards out.

LSU 16, Alabama 13 | 6:43 2Q

Devonta Smith blew by Derek Stingley and Tagovailoa hit him in stride for a 64-yard touchdown strike. Alabama goes 90 yards in 80 seconds to bring the Tide within three. Second big-play touchdown for Alabama after the Waddle punt return.

LSU 16, Alabama 7 | 9:48 2Q

After a Tagovailoa run on third down came up short of a marker near midfield, Alabama kept its offense on the field for fourth down. But Slade Bolden was marked a few chain links shy of a conversion. Big stop for the LSU defense with the Tide trying to gain some momentum.

LSU 16, Alabama 7 | 13:03 2Q

Two coverage busts by Alabama and Burrow finds a wide open Terrace Marshall Jr. for a 29-yard touchdown. York's point after is blocked. The Burrow-Marshall connection was the Tigers' third completion of double-digit yards on the drive, with most of the damage being done on all three after the catch.

LSU 10, Alabama 7 | 1:14 1Q

Anfernee Jennings brings the pressure and the Tide are starting to make their way into the Tigers backfield. LSU goes three-and-out for the first time today and Jaylen Waddle makes them pay. The sophomore houses a punt 77 yards and Alabama is right back in this game.

LSU 10, Alabama 0 | 4:54 1Q

Cade York knocks in a 40-yard field goal and Alabama breathes a sigh of relief after a huge defensive push to keep LSU out of the end zone on a possession that began at the Alabama 40.

Uncharacteristic miscues for the Tide set up a short field. First, Ty Perine mishandles a punt for a loss of 19 yards. Then, defensive back Trevon Diggs appeared to get the ball back for Alabama, but his interception of Burrow was wiped away by an illegal substitution.

LSU 7, Alabama 0 | 9:15 1Q

First blood is drawn by the Tigers. Burrow didn't appear intimidated by the Alabama defense on that series, marching 92 yards in under three minutes, capping a six-play drive with a 33-yard dart to Ja'Marr Chase.

LSU 0, Alabama 0 | 12:01 1Q

Alabama wastes no time getting into the red zone with plays of 31, 20 and nine yards. But the Crimson Tide come away empty-handed. After a miscommunication at the line of scrimmage forced Nick Saban to burn a timeout, Tua Tagovailoa loses the ball at the LSU 6 and Ray Thornton jumps on it for the Tigers.

Pregame — 3:25 p.m.

Historically, Alabama owns a 53-25-5 edge over LSU all-time. But this time around, both team's offenses bare a marginal resemblance to the past 124 years of the rivalry. The Tigers and Crimson Tide each average well over 500 yards of offense and 40 points per game. The Tide are 82-7 at home under Nick Saban, but the Tigers have three top-10 wins and are looking to stray from their past and beat Alabama for the first time since 2011.

LSU vs. Alabama: Time, TV channel

The Crimson Tide and Tigers kick off from Bryant-Denny Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 9. You can watch the game on CBS.

LSU vs. Alabama: Preview

The hiring of Ed Orgeron at LSU has been an era marked by prosperity in Baton Rouge, leading the Tigers to three consecutive New Years Six bowl games and a 2018 finish that was the program's highest final ranking since 2011.

That 2011 season is noteworthy as the Tigers spent the last nine weeks of the regular season at No. 1 in the polls. It's also the last time LSU beat Alabama. The Tigers won that battle, a 9-6 overtime decision through a defensive stalemate. But the No. 2 Crimson Tide won the war — a 21-0 victory over LSU in a rematch at the 2012 BCS National Championship— and every subsequent meeting since.

AP poll No. 1 vs No. 2 with ESPN's "College GameDay" in attendance. There's a familiar bill, but these teams bare a marginal resemblance to the squads that took the field eight years ago. Prior to the start of the 2009 season, Alabama (232) and LSU (287) rank first and second in touchdowns allowed. Since that and the 2011 early-November game, Les Miles —Orgeron's predecessor— now coaches on the opposite side of the Mississippi River and both teams have adopted new identities, gaining recognition for high-octane offenses rather than stifling defense.

CHASING PERFECTION: 7 unbeaten teams remain | When each team might lose

In other words, get ready for some possible fireworks. Yes, this is an SEC football game and no, that's not a misprint.

LSU averages a hair below 536 yards per game while Alabama has put up just over 506. On a given night, either team is capable well-equipped for a scoring outburst. In 16 total games, only once has either team failed to score at least 35 points. Contagious offensive success can largely be attributed to savvy quarterback play from Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa in addition to a plethora of playmakers on both sides.

Burrow and Tagovailoa have combined for 57 touchdowns against just six interceptions. Roles formerly designed as game managers at LSU and Alabama have evolved into leadership positions, integral catalysts to their respective teams. It also doesn't hurt to have versatility or explosive athleticism on that side of the ball.

Justin Jefferson of LSU and Devonta Smith of Alabama headline deep receiving corps, leading their respective teams in yards and touchdowns. What really stands out is that they are two of eight receivers between the teams averaging at least 10 yards per catch (min. 20 receptions). It's an ability to generate missed tackles and speed up drives that make these offenses so dangerous.

LSU vs. Alabama: How they match up statistically

LSU TALE OF THE TAPE Alabama No. 2 CFP Ranking No. 3 No. 1 AP Ranking No. 2 8-0 (4-0) Record (SEC) 8-0 (5-0) 46.8 Points per game 48.6 20.0 Points against 15.3 535.9 Yards per game 506.6 315.4 Yards against 307.53 Joe Burrow 2,805 yards (30 TDs, 4 INT) Passing leader Tua Tagovailoa 2,166 yards (27 TDs, 2 INT) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 683 yards (5.9 average) 8 TDs Rushing leader Najee Harris 642 yds (5.9 average) 5 TDs Justin Jefferson 819 yards, 9 TDs Receiving leader Devonta Smith 721 yds, 9 TDs Derek Stingley 22 tackles, 4 INT, 9 PBU Defensive leader Anfernee Jennings 48 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4 sacks Bye Last week Bye at Mississippi (Nov. 16) Next at Mississippi State (Nov. 16)

Amid the hype and attention on this game and all that it has to offer, it's important not to lose sight of the fact that this could be the first of two meetings between LSU and Alabama. While both reside in the SEC's West division and couldn't meet in a conference championship game, a rematch in the College Football Playoff isn't out of the question. In the initial CFP Top 25, LSU is No. 2 while Alabama is third.

LSU vs. Alabama: Prediction

So, who has the edge on Saturday? Both teams possess an advantage over the other.

Alabama's closest game of the season was a 19-point win over Texas A&M. LSU has its fair share of romps and routs with a few closer calls on its résumé. The difference lies with who the Tigers have played, or should we say, who they've won against. LSU has knocked off three top-10 teams in 2019 by a combined 24 points.

The Crimson Tide may not have experienced as daunting a schedule this season, but no team plays better at home than Alabama. Its last home loss was Sept. 2015, a streak of 31 straight wins at Bryant-Denny Stadium and 48 out of 49 games. Alabama's .833 home winning percentage since Bryant-Denny opened in 1929 is currently the best among any FBS team. The Tide are a staggering 82-7 at home under Nick Saban.

The Pick Alabama 38,

LSU 35

LSU vs. Alabama: Score, all-time games

