Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're in Week 11 of the 2019 college football season, and there are only five undefeated FBS teams remaining.

Last season, Clemson finished 15-0 as the only undefeated team. Alabama, Notre Dame and UCF all entered bowl season undefeated. But Alabama fell to Clemson in the CFP national title game, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the CFP semifinals and UCF lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest AP Poll Top 25.

No. 1 Ohio State (9-0)

Last game: def. Maryland, 73-14

Next: at Rutgers | Saturday, Nov. 16

Toughest game remaining: at Michigan (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP Poll)

As Minnesota stunned Penn State, Ohio State looked impressive again, as the Buckeyes rolled Maryland. Justin Fields posted 200 passing yards and 28 rushing yards while accounting for four touchdowns. OSU totaled 705 offensive yards in the rout.

No. 2 LSU (9-0)

Last game: def. No. 3 Alabama 46-41

Next: at Ole Miss | 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 | ESPN

Toughest game remaining: vs. Texas A&M (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 1958 (11-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

The LSU-Alabama game lived up to the hype, as the Tigers outscored the Tide, 46-41. Joe Burrow looked every bit like the Heisman candidate he's been, passing for 393 yards and three touchdowns. Clyde Edwards-Helaire also had a huge game, rushing for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 5 Clemson (10-0)

Last game: def. N.C. State, 55-10

Next: vs. Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 | ABC

Toughest game remaining: vs. Wake Forest (Nov. 16)

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, won College Football Playoff National Championship Game)

Since beating North Carolina by a point, Clemson has crushed Florida State, Louisville, Boston College, FCS Wofford and now N.C. State.

In the rout of N.C. State, Trevor Lawrence had 276 passing yards and three touchdowns without an interception. Star RB Travis Etienne needed just 14 rushes to run for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 12 Baylor (9-0)

Last game: def. TCU, 29-23 (3OT)

Next: vs. Oklahoma | 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16 | ABC

Toughest game remaining: vs. Oklahoma (Nov. 16)

Last undefeated season: 1900 (3-0). Note: Baylor was 6-0-2 in 1910, but record was adjusted to 6-1-1 due to forfeit.

Baylor won another close one, this time on the road at TCU. Charlie Brewer passed for 195 yards and also led the team with 41 yards on the ground. Brewer's 4-yard TD pass to Denzel Mims was the difference, as the Bears then stopped TCU in the third overtime. But there won't be much time to celebrate, as Oklahoma is next.

No. 17 Minnesota (9-0)

Last game: def. No. 4 Penn State, 31-26

Next: at Iowa | Saturday, Nov. 16

Toughest game remaining: vs. Wisconsin (Nov. 30)

Last undefeated season: 1941

Minnesota had doubters, but the Gophers proved themselves to the nation with a 31-26 win against fellow unbeaten Penn State. Rashod Bateman had seven catches for 203 yards and a touchdown, while QB Tanner Morgan was 18-for-20 for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

College football undefeated teams by conference

