College football rankings: LSU strengthens hold on No. 1 as Minnesota rises in AP Poll

LSU's thrilling 46-41 win at Alabama cemented the Tigers' hold on No. 1 in the latest AP Poll Top 25 rankings on Sunday. Find the new Top 25 below.

Ohio State moved up to No. 2, while Minnesota rocketed up from No. 13 to No. 7 after upsetting then-No. 5 Penn State, 31-26. Also in the Big Ten, Indiana is ranked for the first time since 1994.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (54) 9-0 1542 1 2 Ohio State (5) 9-0 1480 3 3 Clemson (3) 10-0 1441 4 4 Alabama 8-1 1312 2 5 Georgia 8-1 1267 6 6 Oregon 8-1 1224 7 7 Minnesota 9-0 1164 13 8 Utah 8-1 1099 8 9 Penn State 8-1 1003 5 10 Oklahoma 8-1 1000 9 11 Florida 8-2 934 10 12 Baylor 9-0 932 11 13 Auburn 7-2 871 12 14 Michigan 7-2 744 14 15 Wisconsin 7-2 657 16 16 Notre Dame 7-2 593 15 17 Cincinnati 8-1 567 17 18 Memphis 8-1 510 19 19 Boise State 8-1 371 21 20 SMU 9-1 346 23 21 Navy 7-1 228 25 22 Texas 6-3 199 NR 23 Iowa 6-3 197 18 24 Indiana 7-2 108 NR 25 Oklahoma State 6-3 77 NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 73, Kansas State 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego State 7, Iowa State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, USC 1, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.

Moving in

Welcome back Indiana.

The Hoosiers (7-2) didn't play this week but are ranked for the first time since 1994. IU was 28th (third-most receiving votes) in last week's poll but are now No. 24 after previously ranked Kansas State, Wake Forest and San Diego State all lost and dropped out of the poll. In that 1994 season, IU was No. 25 for one game but lost to No. 16 Wisconsin, 62-13. The Hoosiers have a tough one if they want to remain ranked for another week in 2019, however. Indiana goes to Penn State in Week 12.

Texas and Oklahoma State are also back in the Top 25 after holding spots earlier this season. The Longhorns return thanks to a 27-24 win against then-No. 20 Kansas State. Oklahoma State had off in Week 11 and received four more votes than Appalachian State, which landed just outside the Top 25.

Moving up

Indiana isn't the only Big Ten program to have a rare Top 25 spot in the AP Poll this week. Thanks to Minnesota's 31-26 win against Penn State, the Gophers are 9-0 for the first time since 1904 and are ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since 1962. The Gophers' six-spot jump to No. 7 is the biggest leap by a team that was ranked in Week 11.

Navy also had a noticeable jump — and the Midshipmen didn't even play a game. Navy went up four spots to No. 21 thanks to changes toward the back end of the Top 25. Next up for Navy: No. 16 Notre Dame.

No. 1 vote watch:

LSU was No. 1 last week but had fewer first-place votes than No. 2 Alabama (21 to 17). That's now obviously changed after the 46-41 win against the Tide.

Though Ohio State scored 73 points and crushed Maryland, LSU easily claimed the top spot.

No. 1 LSU : 54 first-place votes from 17

: 54 first-place votes from 17 No. 2 Ohio State : 5 first-place votes from 17

: 5 first-place votes from 17 No. 3 Clemson: 3 first-place votes from 7

What's ahead:

There aren't undefeated matchups in Week 12, but there will be some more clarity in the College Football Playoff picture.

There are five games between Top 25 games in Week 12, with the higher-ranked team hitting the road in three of them. That includes surging Minnesota at Iowa.