Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 11, 2019

College football rankings: Week 12 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We got new Week 12 college football rankings on Sunday, Nov. 10. Get all Top 25 rankings below.

LSU and Ohio State are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, while Indiana is ranked for the first time since 1994. The next College Football Playoff rankings won't be revealed until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 12

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (54) 9-0 1542 1
2 Ohio State (5) 9-0 1480 3
3 Clemson (3) 10-0 1441 4
4 Alabama 8-1 1312 2
5 Georgia 8-1 1267 6
6 Oregon 8-1 1224 7
7 Minnesota 9-0 1164 13
8 Utah 8-1 1099 8
9 Penn State 8-1 1003 5
10 Oklahoma 8-1 1000 9
11 Florida 8-2 934 10
12 Baylor 9-0 932 11
13 Auburn 7-2 871 12
14 Michigan 7-2 744 14
15 Wisconsin 7-2 657 16
16 Notre Dame 7-2 593 15
17 Cincinnati 8-1 567 17
18 Memphis 8-1 510 19
19 Boise State 8-1 371 21
20 SMU 9-1 346 23
21 Navy 7-1 228 25
22 Texas 6-3 199 NR
23 Iowa 6-3 197 18
24 Indiana 7-2 108 NR
25 Oklahoma State 6-3 77 NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 73, Kansas State 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego State 7, Iowa State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, USC 1, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 12

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (55) 9-0 1591 2
2 Ohio State (5) 9-0 1523 4
3 Clemson (4) 10-0 1491 3
4 Alabama 8-1 1356 1
5 Georgia 8-1 1327 6
6 Oregon 8-1 1269 7
7 Minnesota 9-0 1154 13
8 Oklahoma 8-1 1128 8
9 Utah 8-1 1096 9
10 Baylor 9-0 1028 10
11 Penn State  8-1 942 5
12 Florida 8-2 937 11
13 Auburn 7-2 863 12
14 Michigan 7-2 731 14
15 Wisconsin 7-2 670 16
16 Notre Dame 7-2 659 15
17 Cincinnati 8-1 590 17
18 Memphis 8-1 517 19
19 Boise State 8-1 452 21
20 SMU 9-1 326 23
21 Navy 7-1 249 25
22 Iowa 6-3 187 18
23 Texas 6-3 163 NR
24 Appalachian State 8-1 133 NR
25 Indiana 7-2 123 NR

Examining the College Football Playoff outlook after Week 11

Week 11 of the college football season potentially provided more clarity to the College Football Playoff picture. Undefeated teams fell while others made statements. Here’s what you need to know about the CFP outlook after Week 11.
LSU beats Alabama: No. 2 Tigers outlast No. 3 Crimson Tide for first time since 2011

No. 3 LSU defeated No. 2 Alabama 46-41 in a wild SEC matchup on Saturday afternoon in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide's perfect season is over, along with an eight-game winning streak over LSU and a 31-game winning streak at home. 
Undefeated college football teams in 2019

We're keeping track of all the remaining undefeated college football teams for the 2019 season. There are five teams that remain unbeaten.
