College football rankings: Week 12 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

We got new Week 12 college football rankings on Sunday, Nov. 10. Get all Top 25 rankings below.
LSU and Ohio State are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, while Indiana is ranked for the first time since 1994. The next College Football Playoff rankings won't be revealed until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 12
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (54)
|9-0
|1542
|1
|2
|Ohio State (5)
|9-0
|1480
|3
|3
|Clemson (3)
|10-0
|1441
|4
|4
|Alabama
|8-1
|1312
|2
|5
|Georgia
|8-1
|1267
|6
|6
|Oregon
|8-1
|1224
|7
|7
|Minnesota
|9-0
|1164
|13
|8
|Utah
|8-1
|1099
|8
|9
|Penn State
|8-1
|1003
|5
|10
|Oklahoma
|8-1
|1000
|9
|11
|Florida
|8-2
|934
|10
|12
|Baylor
|9-0
|932
|11
|13
|Auburn
|7-2
|871
|12
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|744
|14
|15
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|657
|16
|16
|Notre Dame
|7-2
|593
|15
|17
|Cincinnati
|8-1
|567
|17
|18
|Memphis
|8-1
|510
|19
|19
|Boise State
|8-1
|371
|21
|20
|SMU
|9-1
|346
|23
|21
|Navy
|7-1
|228
|25
|22
|Texas
|6-3
|199
|NR
|23
|Iowa
|6-3
|197
|18
|24
|Indiana
|7-2
|108
|NR
|25
|Oklahoma State
|6-3
|77
|NR
Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 73, Kansas State 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego State 7, Iowa State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, USC 1, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.
Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 12
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (55)
|9-0
|1591
|2
|2
|Ohio State (5)
|9-0
|1523
|4
|3
|Clemson (4)
|10-0
|1491
|3
|4
|Alabama
|8-1
|1356
|1
|5
|Georgia
|8-1
|1327
|6
|6
|Oregon
|8-1
|1269
|7
|7
|Minnesota
|9-0
|1154
|13
|8
|Oklahoma
|8-1
|1128
|8
|9
|Utah
|8-1
|1096
|9
|10
|Baylor
|9-0
|1028
|10
|11
|Penn State
|8-1
|942
|5
|12
|Florida
|8-2
|937
|11
|13
|Auburn
|7-2
|863
|12
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|731
|14
|15
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|670
|16
|16
|Notre Dame
|7-2
|659
|15
|17
|Cincinnati
|8-1
|590
|17
|18
|Memphis
|8-1
|517
|19
|19
|Boise State
|8-1
|452
|21
|20
|SMU
|9-1
|326
|23
|21
|Navy
|7-1
|249
|25
|22
|Iowa
|6-3
|187
|18
|23
|Texas
|6-3
|163
|NR
|24
|Appalachian State
|8-1
|133
|NR
|25
|Indiana
|7-2
|123
|NR