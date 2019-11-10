College football rankings: Week 12 Top 25 polls for the 2019 season

Check out this week's 5th down

Check out this week's 5th down

We got new Week 12 college football rankings on Sunday, Nov. 10. Get all Top 25 rankings below.

LSU and Ohio State are ranked Nos. 1 and 2 in both the AP and Coaches Polls, while Indiana is ranked for the first time since 1994. The next College Football Playoff rankings won't be revealed until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

AP Poll: Top 25 for Week 12

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (54) 9-0 1542 1 2 Ohio State (5) 9-0 1480 3 3 Clemson (3) 10-0 1441 4 4 Alabama 8-1 1312 2 5 Georgia 8-1 1267 6 6 Oregon 8-1 1224 7 7 Minnesota 9-0 1164 13 8 Utah 8-1 1099 8 9 Penn State 8-1 1003 5 10 Oklahoma 8-1 1000 9 11 Florida 8-2 934 10 12 Baylor 9-0 932 11 13 Auburn 7-2 871 12 14 Michigan 7-2 744 14 15 Wisconsin 7-2 657 16 16 Notre Dame 7-2 593 15 17 Cincinnati 8-1 567 17 18 Memphis 8-1 510 19 19 Boise State 8-1 371 21 20 SMU 9-1 346 23 21 Navy 7-1 228 25 22 Texas 6-3 199 NR 23 Iowa 6-3 197 18 24 Indiana 7-2 108 NR 25 Oklahoma State 6-3 77 NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 73, Kansas State 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego State 7, Iowa State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, USC 1, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.

Coaches Poll: Top 25 for Week 12