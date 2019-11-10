College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 12

Check out this week's 5th down

LSU and Ohio State lead the new AP Poll Top 25. Find Top 25 scores and the schedule for CFP Top 25 teams for Week 12 below.

College football rankings: Week 12 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 12 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 12

RANK NAME RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (54) 9-0 1542 1 2 Ohio State (5) 9-0 1480 3 3 Clemson (3) 10-0 1441 4 4 Alabama 8-1 1312 2 5 Georgia 8-1 1267 6 6 Oregon 8-1 1224 7 7 Minnesota 9-0 1164 13 8 Utah 8-1 1099 8 9 Penn State 8-1 1003 5 10 Oklahoma 8-1 1000 9 11 Florida 8-2 934 10 12 Baylor 9-0 932 11 13 Auburn 7-2 871 12 14 Michigan 7-2 744 14 15 Wisconsin 7-2 657 16 16 Notre Dame 7-2 593 15 17 Cincinnati 8-1 567 17 18 Memphis 8-1 510 19 19 Boise State 8-1 371 21 20 SMU 9-1 346 23 21 Navy 7-1 228 25 22 Texas 6-3 199 NR 23 Iowa 6-3 197 18 24 Indiana 7-2 108 NR 25 Oklahoma State 6-3 77 NR Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 73, Kansas State 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego State 7, Iowa State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, USC 1, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.

