FALL CHAMP SELECTIONS (All times ET):

DII field hockey 3 p.m.

DI women's soccer 4:30 p.m.

DII men's and women's cross country 5 p.m.

Full schedule

Fall championship selection shows continue

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Full schedule
Watch Now
football-fbs flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 11, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 12

Check out this week's 5th down

LSU and Ohio State lead the new AP Poll Top 25. Find Top 25 scores and the schedule for CFP Top 25 teams for Week 12 below.

This story will be updated again on Tuesday when we get the new College Football Playoff rankings.

College football rankings: Week 12 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 12 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Click here for a live scoreboard.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 12

 

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (54) 9-0 1542 1
2 Ohio State (5) 9-0 1480 3
3 Clemson (3) 10-0 1441 4
4 Alabama 8-1 1312 2
5 Georgia 8-1 1267 6
6 Oregon 8-1 1224 7
7 Minnesota 9-0 1164 13
8 Utah 8-1 1099 8
9 Penn State 8-1 1003 5
10 Oklahoma 8-1 1000 9
11 Florida 8-2 934 10
12 Baylor 9-0 932 11
13 Auburn 7-2 871 12
14 Michigan 7-2 744 14
15 Wisconsin 7-2 657 16
16 Notre Dame 7-2 593 15
17 Cincinnati 8-1 567 17
18 Memphis 8-1 510 19
19 Boise State 8-1 371 21
20 SMU 9-1 346 23
21 Navy 7-1 228 25
22 Texas 6-3 199 NR
23 Iowa 6-3 197 18
24 Indiana 7-2 108 NR
25 Oklahoma State 6-3 77 NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 73, Kansas State 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego State 7, Iowa State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, USC 1, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 11

NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

The craziest game in college football history: 77 punts, 0 points, 13 NCAA records

On November 11, 1939, in a game between the Centenary Gentlemen and the Texas Tech Red Raiders, more NCAA single-game records (13) were set than in any other game played in NCAA history. What on earth happened?
READ MORE

College football's 9 winningest teams

Here are the nine winningest college football programs in the history of the sport.
READ MORE

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Top 25 projections for Week 12

Here's a prediction of how the College Football Playoff rankings might look on Tuesday, Nov. 12, when the committee releases the second rankings of the season.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners