College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 12

LSU and Ohio State lead the new AP Poll Top 25. Find Top 25 scores and the schedule for CFP Top 25 teams for Week 12 below.
This story will be updated again on Tuesday when we get the new College Football Playoff rankings.
College football rankings: Week 12 Top 25 scores, schedule
Here is the full schedule for Week 12 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the AP.
All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.
Click here for a live scoreboard.
- No. 1 LSU at Ole Miss | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 2 Ohio State at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | Big Ten Network
- No. 3 Clemson vs. Wake Forest | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 4 Alabama at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 5 Georgia at No. 13 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS
- No. 6 Oregon vs. Arizona | 10:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN
- No. 7 Minnesota at No. 23 Iowa | 4 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 8 Utah vs. UCLA | 8 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 24 Indiana | 12 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 12 Baylor | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC
- No. 11 Florida at Missouri | 12 p.m. Saturday | CBS
- No. 14 Michigan vs. Michigan State | 12 p.m. Saturday | FOX
- No. 15 Wisconsin at Nebraska | 12 p.m. Saturday | Big Ten Network
- No. 16 Notre Dame vs. No. 21 Navy | 2:30 p.m. Saturday | NBC
- No. 17 Cincinnati at South Florida | 7 p.m. Saturday | CBSSN
- No. 18 Memphis at Houston | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2
- No. 19 Boise State vs. New Mexico | 10:15 p.m. Saturday | ESPN2
- No. 20 SMU: OFF
- No. 22 Texas at Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | FS1
- No. 25 Oklahoma State vs. Kansas | 12 p.m. Saturday | FS1
College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 12
|
RANK
|
NAME
|
RECORD
|
POINTS
|
PREVIOUS
|1
|LSU (54)
|9-0
|1542
|1
|2
|Ohio State (5)
|9-0
|1480
|3
|3
|Clemson (3)
|10-0
|1441
|4
|4
|Alabama
|8-1
|1312
|2
|5
|Georgia
|8-1
|1267
|6
|6
|Oregon
|8-1
|1224
|7
|7
|Minnesota
|9-0
|1164
|13
|8
|Utah
|8-1
|1099
|8
|9
|Penn State
|8-1
|1003
|5
|10
|Oklahoma
|8-1
|1000
|9
|11
|Florida
|8-2
|934
|10
|12
|Baylor
|9-0
|932
|11
|13
|Auburn
|7-2
|871
|12
|14
|Michigan
|7-2
|744
|14
|15
|Wisconsin
|7-2
|657
|16
|16
|Notre Dame
|7-2
|593
|15
|17
|Cincinnati
|8-1
|567
|17
|18
|Memphis
|8-1
|510
|19
|19
|Boise State
|8-1
|371
|21
|20
|SMU
|9-1
|346
|23
|21
|Navy
|7-1
|228
|25
|22
|Texas
|6-3
|199
|NR
|23
|Iowa
|6-3
|197
|18
|24
|Indiana
|7-2
|108
|NR
|25
|Oklahoma State
|6-3
|77
|NR
Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 73, Kansas State 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego State 7, Iowa State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, USC 1, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.
Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:
For reference, here were last week's scores:
College Football rankings: Results from Week 11
NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.
- No. 1 Ohio State 73, Maryland 14
- No. 2 LSU 46, No. 3 Alabama 41
- No. 17 Minnesota 31, No. 4 Penn State 26
- No. 5 Clemson 55, N.C. State 10
- No. 6 Georgia 27, Missouri 0
- No. 7 Oregon: OFF
- No. 8 Utah: OFF
- No. 9 Oklahoma 42, Iowa State 41
- No. 10 Florida 56, Vanderbilt 0
- No. 11 Auburn: OFF
- No. 12 Baylor 29, TCU 23 (3OT)
- No. 13 Wisconsin 24, No. 18 Iowa 22
- No. 14 Michigan: OFF
- No. 15 Notre Dame 38, Duke 7
- Texas 27, No. 16 Kansas State 24
- Virginia Tech 36, No. 19 Wake Forest 17
- No. 20 Cincinnati 48, UConn 3
- No. 21 Memphis: OFF
- No. 22 Boise State 20, Wyoming 17 (OT)
- No. 23 Oklahoma State: OFF
- No. 24 Navy: OFF
- No. 25 SMU 59, East Carolina 51
COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations