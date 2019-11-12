Hear from Evansville coach after win over Kentucky

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 13, 2019

College football scores: Top 25 rankings schedule, results for Week 12

5 college football games to watch in week 12

LSU and Ohio State lead the new College Football Playoff and AP Top 25 polls. Find Top 25 scores and the schedule for CFP Top 25 teams for Week 12 below.

College football rankings: Week 12 Top 25 scores, schedule

Here is the full schedule for Week 12 for the 2019 college football season. This will be updated as games go final. All rankings are from the CFP rankings.

All times ET and on Saturday unless otherwise noted.

College football rankings: AP Poll Top 25 for Week 12

 

RANK

NAME

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS
1 LSU (54) 9-0 1542 1
2 Ohio State (5) 9-0 1480 3
3 Clemson (3) 10-0 1441 4
4 Alabama 8-1 1312 2
5 Georgia 8-1 1267 6
6 Oregon 8-1 1224 7
7 Minnesota 9-0 1164 13
8 Utah 8-1 1099 8
9 Penn State 8-1 1003 5
10 Oklahoma 8-1 1000 9
11 Florida 8-2 934 10
12 Baylor 9-0 932 11
13 Auburn 7-2 871 12
14 Michigan 7-2 744 14
15 Wisconsin 7-2 657 16
16 Notre Dame 7-2 593 15
17 Cincinnati 8-1 567 17
18 Memphis 8-1 510 19
19 Boise State 8-1 371 21
20 SMU 9-1 346 23
21 Navy 7-1 228 25
22 Texas 6-3 199 NR
23 Iowa 6-3 197 18
24 Indiana 7-2 108 NR
25 Oklahoma State 6-3 77 NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian State 73, Kansas State 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego State 7, Iowa State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, USC 1, Illinois 1, North Dakota State 1.

Here's how the AP Poll has changed so far this season:

 
 

For reference, here were last week's scores:

College Football rankings: Results from Week 11

NOTE: These were the College Football Playoff rankings.

COLLEGE GAMEDAY: Most appearances, weekly locations

College Football Playoff rankings: LSU is the new No. 1 in the Top 25 rankings for Week 12

LSU is the new No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings this week. Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia round out the top four.
2019-20 College football bowl schedule, dates, times, TV channels

The 2019-20 college football bowl schedule is set for the 2019 season. Check out the complete schedule of games, including dates, times, locations and TV channels.
College football's 2019 Battle of the Ravine rivalry

Henderson State travels to Ouachita Baptist on Saturday, Nov. 16, in the Battle of the Ravine. One of DII football's oldest rivalries is separated by a 5-minute walk. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's showdown.
