College football Week 12 preview: Top games, what to watch, rankings

We're getting down to the final stretch of the college football regular season. In Week 12, the conference and division races will become more clear as teams hope to move up the rankings.

Below, find our preview of the Week 12 top games, what to watch out for and the Top 25 rankings.

College football Week 12 preview: Top games

Michigan State at Michigan | 12 p.m. Saturday | FOX

Michigan has looked much, much better since a brutal start to the Penn State game. The schedule gets tougher here, though, even if Michigan State has slumped to 4-5. The Wolverines still get Indiana and rival Ohio State to close the season. But Michigan should continue its ascent against the Spartans.

Indiana at Penn State | 12 p.m. Saturday | ABC

How will Penn State regroup after losing for the first time this season? This will be a test, as Indiana is 7-2 and is ranked for the first time since 1994. PSU is 21-1 all-time against IU and needs to win this and shock Ohio State next week to have a chance in the East.

Navy at Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. Saturday | NBC

The Irish won 43 in a row in this series before Navy memorably won in 2007. The Midshipmen have won three more times since then and bring a national ranking into this one. Notre Dame is hoping to close strong to possibly get into a New Year's Six game. The Irish can't let Navy dictate the pace.

Wake Forest at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

This looked like it could be a test, but Wake Forest lost to Virginia Tech by 19 points last week. So this won't be a game against an AP-ranked team for the Tigers. Also, those Trevor Lawrence interception concerns might be a thing of the past — he's thrown nine touchdowns without a pick in his last three games.

Georgia at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. Saturday | CBS

Georgia has rounded into championship contender form since losing to South Carolina and beating Kentucky in a slog. Still, Auburn might be primed for the upset. Tigers QB Bo Nix could find a new level at home in front of what will be a loud crowd.

Minnesota at Iowa | 4 p.m. Saturday | FOX

Minnesota has now raised expectations after stunning then-No. 4 Penn State. The Big Ten West title is getting closer to reality, as are the College Football Playoff hopes. But this is a series Iowa has dominated lately, even taking the last four.

LSU at Ole Miss | 7 p.m. Saturday | ESPN

OK, LSU. You beat 'Bama. Now don't go through a letdown at Ole Miss. The Rebels are 4-6, so they'll need to beat the Tigers and then win the Egg Bowl to become bowl eligible. They'll be hyped up and ready to go. But LSU should be good for another huge offensive game behind Heisman favorite Joe Burrow.

Oklahoma at Baylor | 7:30 p.m. Saturday | ABC

Baylor continues to be ranked behind the other remaining undefeated teams. The Bears have played some close games this season, though Oklahoma has also looked less than dominant. The Sooners' defense has struggled in recent weeks, plus Baylor has the tough defense that could stand tall against QB Jalen Hurts and WR CeeDee Lamb.

College football preview: What to watch

What does the 1-loss team hierarchy look like?

It's possible the College Football Playoff will have four undefeated teams: LSU, Clemson, Baylor and the Big Ten champion (Ohio State or Minnesota). But it's more likely there will be at least one 1-loss team playing in the semifinals.

2014: Three of the four semifinalists had one loss

2015: Three of the four semifinalists had one loss

2016: Three of the four semifinalists had one loss

2017: ALL four semifinalists had one loss

2018: One of the four semifinalists had one loss

Of the current batch of 1-loss teams, which ones could have the strongest case?

You have to start with the SEC, where Georgia could end up 12-1 with wins against Florida, Auburn and possibly LSU in the conference title game. That's a really strong resume. If Alabama wins out, it would be 11-1 without any real big wins (Auburn might be the top one by season's end — if the Tide beat Auburn) and with no division or conference title.

Penn State is one of the most highly ranked 1-loss teams, but the Nittany Lions might pick up a second loss soon with Ohio State on Nov. 23. If PSU shocks the Buckeyes, a 12-1 PSU team would be very, very hard to leave out.

A lot can change, but one of the more interesting debates would be between a 1-loss Oklahoma (or Baylor) against a 1-loss Pac-12 champion (Oregon or Utah). If the Ducks and Utes play in the Pac-12 title game, it could very well end up being a quasi-play-in game if things break right elsewhere.

What's next for Alabama?

Alabama has been so dominant for so long with Nick Saban, it's always eye-opening when the Tide lose. It's even more so when Alabama loses at home (first time 2015 to Ole Miss) and gives up 559 yards and 46 points.

'Bama still has Tua Tagovailoa and Najee Harris and an incredibly talented receiving group, but the defense isn't a force. And with a lack of major wins (the best win now is...unranked Texas A&M?), Alabama will need to hold off fast charging 1-loss conference champions if it's going to make the College Football Playoff again.

It's unlikely Alabama wins the SEC West, so it'll likely finish at best 11-1 with a win against Auburn as the highlight. Is that enough? The Tide made the CFP in 2017 without winning the SEC West and ended up winning the national title. There might be too many 1-loss conference champion contenders this season for Alabama to get the benefit of the doubt again.

RANK CFP ASSOCIATED PRESS Coaches Poll 1. TBD

LSU (54)

LSU (55) 2. TBD



Ohio State (5)

Ohio State (5) 3. TBD

Clemson (3)

Clemson (4) 4. TBD

Alabama

Alabama 5. TBD

Georgia

Georgia 6.

TBD



Oregon

Oregon 7. TBD

Minnesota

Minnesota 8. TBD

Utah

Oklahoma 9. TBD

Penn State

Utah 10. TBD

Oklahoma

Baylor 11. TBD

Florida

Penn State 12. TBD

Baylor

Florida 13. TBD

Auburn

Auburn 14. TBD

Michigan

Michigan 15. TBD

Wisconsin

Wisconsin 16. TBD

Notre Dame

Notre Dame 17. TBD

Cincinnati

Cincinnati 18. TBD

Memphis

Memphis 19. TBD

Boise State

Boise State 20. TBD

SMU

SMU 21. TBD

Navy

Navy 22. TBD

Texas

Iowa 23. TBD

Iowa

Texas 24. TBD



Indiana

Appalachian State 25. TBD

Oklahoma State

Indiana

Week 12 college football schedule, game times, TV channels

Tuesday, Nov. 12

Western Michigan at Ohio | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Eastern Michigan at Akron | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Wednesday, Nov. 13

Bowling Green at Miami (OH) | 8 p.m. | ESPNU

Northern Illinois at Toledo | 8 p.m. | ESPN2

Thursday, Nov. 14

Buffalo at Kent State | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

North Carolina at Pitt | 8 p.m. | ESPN

Friday, Nov. 15

Louisiana Tech at Marshall | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Fresno State at San Diego State | 9:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 16

Indiana at Penn State | 12 p.m. | ABC

Kansas at Oklahoma State | 12 p.m. | FS1

Alabama at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | ESPN

Florida at Missouri | 12 p.m. | CBS

Michigan State at Michigan | 12 p.m. | FOX

Tulane at Temple | 12 p.m. | ESPNU

Alabama State at Florida State | 12 p.m. | ACC Network Extra

UMass at Northwestern | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

TCU at Texas Tech | 12 p.m. | ESPN2

VMI at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN

Wisconsin at Nebraska | 12 p.m. | Big Ten Network

UTEP at UAB | 1 p.m. | ESPN3

Navy at Notre Dame | 2:30 p.m. | NBC

Idaho State at BYU | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

Troy at Texas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN3

UL Monroe at Georgia Southern | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+

Georgia at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Ohio State at Rutgers | 3:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

West Virginia at Kansas State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Wake Forest at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ABC

Kentucky at Vanderbilt | 3:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Texas at Iowa State | 3:30 p.m. | FS1

Memphis at Houston | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN2

Central Michigan at Ball State | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech | 3:30 p.m. | RSN

Minnesota at Iowa | 4 p.m. | FOX

Wyoming at Utah State | 4 p.m. | ESPNU

Syracuse at Duke | 4 p.m. | ACC Network

Incarnate Word at New Mexico State | 4 p.m. | FloSports

Stanford at Washington State | 4:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network

Rice at Middle Tennessee | 4:30 p.m. | ESPN+

Louisiana at South Alabama | 5 p.m. | ESPN+

Hawai'i at UNLV | 5 p.m. | Spectrum Sports

Southern Miss at UTSA | 6 p.m. | ESPN+

LSU at Ole Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Air Force at Colorado State | 7 p.m. | ESPN2

Cincinnati at South Florida | 7 p.m. | CBSSN

Appalachian State at Georgia State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Oklahoma at Baylor | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

Arizona State at Oregon State | 7:30 p.m. | FS1

Louisville at N.C. State | 7:30 p.m. | ACC Network

South Carolina at Texas A&M | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

UCLA at Utah | 8 p.m. | FOX

New Mexico at Boise State | 10:15 p.m. | ESPN2

Arizona at Oregon | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Southern California at California | 11 p.m. | FS1