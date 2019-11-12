Every automatic qualifier for the 2019 FCS football playoffs

Of the 24 teams who will participate in the 2019 FCS playoffs, 10 will earn automatic bids to the field via conference championships.

Follow along below as we track all 10 automatic qualifiers as the 2019 FCS football regular season winds down. The remaining 14 championship participants will be selected at large. The full championship bracket will be unveiled Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Here are the 10 conferences who receive automatic qualification. Conference champions will be updated as auto bids are awarded.

Here were last year's conference champions and automatic qualifiers for the 2018 FCS playoffs:

Big Sky: Weber State

Weber State Big South: Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State CAA: Maine

Maine MVFC: North Dakota State

North Dakota State NEC: Duquesne

Duquesne OVC: Jacksonville State

Jacksonville State Patriot: Colgate

Colgate Pioneer: San Diego

San Diego Southern: Wofford

Wofford Southland: Nicholls

2019 FCS championship: Bracket, format and schedule

The 2019 FCS championship bracket will be announced Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET in a selection show aired on ESPNU. Twenty-four teams will be selected to the single-elimination tournament.

The top eight teams in the tournament will be seeded and given first round byes. The eight first round games will kick off Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the important dates for the 2019 championship:

ESPNU selection show: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET First round (8 games): Saturday, Nov. 30

Saturday, Nov. 30 Second round (8 games): Saturday, Dec. 7

Saturday, Dec. 7 Quarterfinals (4 games): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14 Semifinals (2 games): Saturday, Dec. 21

Saturday, Dec. 21 Championship game: Saturday, Jan. 11

FCS championship history: All-time national champions

North Dakota State became the first program to win seven national championships with its 38-24 win over Eastern Washington in the 2018 national championship game. The Bison have won seven of the past eight FCS titles.

Find the full FCS national championship history below, since 1978.