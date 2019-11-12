Hear from Evansville coach after win over Kentucky

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | November 12, 2019

Every automatic qualifier for the 2019 FCS football playoffs

Relive NDSU's run to a seventh FCS title

Of the 24 teams who will participate in the 2019 FCS playoffs, 10 will earn automatic bids to the field via conference championships.

Follow along below as we track all 10 automatic qualifiers as the 2019 FCS football regular season winds down. The remaining 14 championship participants will be selected at large. The full championship bracket will be unveiled Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

FCS SCORES AND NEWS: Full FCS football scoreboard | Latest rankings | Updated 2019 stats leaders 

Here are the 10 conferences who receive automatic qualification. Conference champions will be updated as auto bids are awarded.

2019 FCS championship automatic qualifiers:
CONFERENCE CHAMPION STANDINGS
Big Sky TBD Click here for full standings
Big South TBD Click here for full standings
Colonial Athletic Association TBD Click here for full standings
Missouri Valley Football Conference TBD Click here for full standings
Northeast Conference TBD Click here for full standings
Ohio Valley Conference TBD Click here for full standings
Patriot League TBD Click here for full standings
Pioneer Football League TBD Click here for full standings
Southern Conference TBD Click here for full standings
Southland Conference TBD Click here for full standings

Here were last year's conference champions and automatic qualifiers for the 2018 FCS playoffs:

  • Big Sky: Weber State
  • Big South: Kennesaw State
  • CAA: Maine
  • MVFC: North Dakota State
  • NEC: Duquesne
  • OVC: Jacksonville State
  • Patriot: Colgate
  • Pioneer: San Diego
  • Southern: Wofford
  • Southland: Nicholls

GET READY FOR FRISCO: 2019 FCS championship information | Buy tickets now | Event schedule

2019 FCS championship: Bracket, format and schedule

The 2019 FCS championship bracket will be announced Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET in a selection show aired on ESPNU. Twenty-four teams will be selected to the single-elimination tournament.

2019 FCS bracket

The top eight teams in the tournament will be seeded and given first round byes. The eight first round games will kick off Saturday, Nov. 30. Here are the important dates for the 2019 championship:

  • ESPNU selection show: Sunday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. ET
  • First round (8 games): Saturday, Nov. 30
  • Second round (8 games): Saturday, Dec. 7
  • Quarterfinals (4 games): Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14
  • Semifinals (2 games): Saturday, Dec. 21
  • Championship game: Saturday, Jan. 11

FCS championship history: All-time national champions

North Dakota State became the first program to win seven national championships with its 38-24 win over Eastern Washington in the 2018 national championship game. The Bison have won seven of the past eight FCS titles.

FCS ROYALTY: Schools with the most FCS national championships

Find the full FCS national championship history below, since 1978.

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 38-24 Eastern Washington Frisco, Texas
2017 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 17-13 James Madison Frisco, Texas
2016 James Madison Mike Houston 28-14 Youngstown State Frisco, Texas
2015 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 37-10 Jacksonville State Frisco, Texas
2014 North Dakota State Chris Klieman 29-27 Illinois State Frisco, Texas
2013 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 35-7 Towson Frisco, Texas
2012 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 39-13 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas
2011 North Dakota State Craig Bohl 17-6 Sam Houston State Frisco, Texas
2010 Eastern Washington Beau Baldwin 20-19 Delaware Frisco, Texas
2009 Villanova Andy Talley 23-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2008 Richmond Mike London 24-7 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2007 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 49-21 Delaware Chattanooga, Tenn.
2006 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 28-17 Massachusetts Chattanooga, Tenn.
2005 Appalachian State Jerry Moore 21-16 UNI Chattanooga, Tenn.
2004 James Madison Mickey Matthews 31-21 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
2003 Delaware K.C. Keeler 40-0 Colgate Chattanooga, Tenn.
2002 Western Kentucky Jack Harbaugh 34-14 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn.
2001 Montana Joe Glenn 13-6 Furman Chattanooga, Tenn.
2000 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 27-25 Montana Chattanooga, Tenn.
1999 Georgia Southern Paul Johnson 59-24 Youngstown State Chattanooga, Tenn.
1998 Massachusetts Mark Whipple 55-43 Georgia Southern Chattanooga, Tenn.
1997 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 10-9 McNeese State Chattanooga, Tenn.
1996 Marshall Bob Pruett 49-29 Montana Huntington, W.Va.
1995 Montana Don Read 22-20 Marshall Huntington, W.Va.
1994 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 28-14 Boise State Huntington, W.Va.
1993 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 17-5 Marshall Huntington, W.Va.
1992 Marshall Jim Donnan 31-28 Youngstown State Huntington, W.Va.
1991 Youngstown State Jim Tressel 25-17 Marshall Statesboro, Ga.
1990 Georgia Southern Tim Stowers 36-13 Nevada Statesboro, Ga.
1989 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 37-34 Stephen F. Austin * Statesboro, Ga.
1988 Furman Jimmy Satterfield 17-12 Georgia Southern Pocatello, Idaho
1987 Louisiana-Monroe Pat Collins 43-42 Marshall Pocatello, Idaho
1986 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 48-21 Arkansas State Tacoma, Wash.
1985 Georgia Southern Erk Russell 44-42 Furman Tacoma, Wash.
1984 Montana State Dave Arnold 19-6 Louisiana Tech Charleston, S.C.
1983 Southern Illinois Rey Dempsey 43-7 Western Carolina Charleston, S.C.
1982 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 17-14 Delaware Wichita Falls, Texas
1981 Idaho State Dave Kragthorpe 34-23 Eastern Kentucky Wichita Falls, Texas
1980 Boise State Jim Criner 31-29 Eastern Kentucky Sacramento, Calif.
1979 Eastern Kentucky Roy Kidd 30-7 Lehigh Orlando, Fla.
1978 Florida A&M Ruby Hubbard 35-28 Massachusetts Wichita Falls, Texas

* -- Stephen F. Austin's participation in 1989 championship vacated.

