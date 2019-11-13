2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

We're getting closer to bowl season. The entire 2019-20 college football bowl game schedule for the 2019 season is known. Below, find the location, bowl schedule, date, times and TV channels for every game.
The first college football bowl games of the 2019-20 season are on Dec. 20. Games then continue into January 2020 through the College Football Playoff. CFP teams will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8.
We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, matchups and final results throughout the entire bowl season.
2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times
December 20
Bahamas Bowl
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m. | ESPN
Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN2
December 21
Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
12 p.m. | ABC
New Mexico Bowl
Dreamstyle Stadium
Albuquerque, NM
2 p.m. | ESPN
Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium
Orlando, FL
2:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL
3:30 p.m. | ABC
Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL
5:30 p.m. | ESPN
Las Vegas Bowl
Sam Boyd Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
7:30 p.m. | ABC
New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
9 p.m. | ESPN
December 23
Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
2:30 p.m. | ESPN
December 24
Hawai'i Bowl
Aloha Stadium
Honolulu, HI
8 p.m. | ESPN
December 26
Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, LA
4 p.m. | ESPN
Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field
Detroit, MI
8 p.m. | ESPN
December 27
Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, MD
12 p.m. | ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium
New York, NY
3:20 p.m. | ESPN
Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX
6:45 p.m. | ESPN
Holiday Bowl
SDCCU Stadium
San Diego, CA
8 p.m. | FS1
Cheez-It Bowl
Chase Field
Phoenix, AZ
10:15 p.m. | ESPN
December 28
Camping World Bowl
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
12 p.m. | ABC
Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium
Dallas, TX
12 p.m. | ESPN
Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN
Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN
Start making your postseason plans! The slate is set for the 2019-20 New Year's Six and Playoff Semifinals.— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) May 23, 2019
It all leads to #2020Nola for the #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship on January 13!
Who's in? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/gPS6yqDzvB
December 30
First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, TX
12:30 p.m. | ESPN
Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
4 p.m. | ESPN
Redbox Bowl
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
4 p.m. | FOX
Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
8 p.m. | ESPN
December 31
Belk Bowl
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
12 p.m. | ESPN
Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl
El Paso, TX
2 p.m. | CBS
Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, TN
3:45 p.m. | ESPN
Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ
4:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Alamo Bowl
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 1, 2020
Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
1 p.m. | ABC
Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
1 p.m. | ESPN
Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
5 p.m. | ESPN
Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8:45 p.m. | ESPN
(2/4) The 7️⃣5️⃣th #RoseBowl was played in 1989. @UMichFootball defeated USC, 22-14. Leroy Hoard earned MVP honors as he ran for 142 yards and a pair of 4th quarter touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/K7pfZJ4cQ1— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) June 17, 2019
Jan. 2
Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field
Birmingham, AL
3 p.m. | ESPN
Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
7 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX
11:30 a.m. | ESPN
Jan. 6
Mobile Alabama Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile, AL
7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Jan. 13
College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8 p.m. | ESPN