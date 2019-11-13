2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

LSU holds off Alabama in this week's 5th down

LSU holds off Alabama in this week's 5th down

We're getting closer to bowl season. The entire 2019-20 college football bowl game schedule for the 2019 season is known. Below, find the location, bowl schedule, date, times and TV channels for every game.

The first college football bowl games of the 2019-20 season are on Dec. 20. Games then continue into January 2020 through the College Football Playoff. CFP teams will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8.

We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, matchups and final results throughout the entire bowl season.

2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times

December 20

Bahamas Bowl

Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium

Nassau, Bahamas

2 p.m. | ESPN

Frisco Bowl

Toyota Stadium

Frisco, TX

7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

December 21

Celebration Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

12 p.m. | ABC

New Mexico Bowl

Dreamstyle Stadium

Albuquerque, NM

2 p.m. | ESPN

Cure Bowl

Exploria Stadium

Orlando, FL

2:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Boca Raton Bowl

FAU Stadium

Boca Raton, FL

3:30 p.m. | ABC

Camellia Bowl

Cramton Bowl

Montgomery, AL

5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl

Sam Boyd Stadium

Las Vegas, NV

7:30 p.m. | ABC

RANKINGS: Top 25 polls for this season

New Orleans Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

9 p.m. | ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: The oldest DI football stadiums in the country

December 23

Gasparilla Bowl

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

2:30 p.m. | ESPN

December 24

Hawai'i Bowl

Aloha Stadium

Honolulu, HI

8 p.m. | ESPN

December 26

Independence Bowl

Independence Stadium

Shreveport, LA

4 p.m. | ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl

Ford Field

Detroit, MI

8 p.m. | ESPN

December 27

Military Bowl

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Annapolis, MD

12 p.m. | ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl

Yankee Stadium

New York, NY

3:20 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Bowl

NRG Stadium

Houston, TX

6:45 p.m. | ESPN

Holiday Bowl

SDCCU Stadium

San Diego, CA

8 p.m. | FS1

Cheez-It Bowl

Chase Field

Phoenix, AZ

10:15 p.m. | ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: 2019 season schedule, scores

December 28

Camping World Bowl

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL

12 p.m. | ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic

AT&T Stadium

Dallas, TX

12 p.m. | ESPN

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, AZ

4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta, GA

4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN

Start making your postseason plans! The slate is set for the 2019-20 New Year's Six and Playoff Semifinals.



It all leads to #2020Nola for the #CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship on January 13!



Who's in? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/gPS6yqDzvB — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) May 23, 2019

December 30

First Responder Bowl

Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Dallas, TX

12:30 p.m. | ESPN

Music City Bowl

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN

4 p.m. | ESPN

Redbox Bowl

Levi's Stadium

Santa Clara, CA

4 p.m. | FOX

Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, FL

8 p.m. | ESPN

December 31

Belk Bowl

Bank of America Stadium

Charlotte, NC

12 p.m. | ESPN

Sun Bowl

Sun Bowl

El Paso, TX

2 p.m. | CBS

Liberty Bowl

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Memphis, TN

3:45 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium

Tucson, AZ

4:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Alamo Bowl

Alamodome

San Antonio, TX

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 1, 2020

Citrus Bowl

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL

1 p.m. | ABC

Outback Bowl

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL

1 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl Game

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, CA

5 p.m. | ESPN

Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

8:45 p.m. | ESPN

(2/4) The 7️⃣5️⃣th #RoseBowl was played in 1989. @UMichFootball defeated USC, 22-14. Leroy Hoard earned MVP honors as he ran for 142 yards and a pair of 4th quarter touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/K7pfZJ4cQ1 — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) June 17, 2019

Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl

Legion Field

Birmingham, AL

3 p.m. | ESPN

Gator Bowl

TIAA Bank Stadium

Jacksonville, FL

7 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Albertsons Stadium

Boise, ID

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

Amon G. Carter Stadium

Fort Worth, TX

11:30 a.m. | ESPN

Jan. 6

Mobile Alabama Bowl

Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Mobile, AL

7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship Game

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

8 p.m. | ESPN