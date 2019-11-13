2019-20 College football bowl schedule, scores, TV listings, matchup information

😱 Maryland women's hoops erases 19-point deficit for comeback win

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | November 13, 2019

We're getting closer to bowl season. The entire 2019-20 college football bowl game schedule for the 2019 season is known. Below, find the location, bowl schedule, date, times and TV channels for every game. 

The first college football bowl games of the 2019-20 season are on Dec. 20. Games then continue into January 2020 through the College Football Playoff. CFP teams will be announced on Sunday, Dec. 8.

We'll update this article with scores, links to live statistics, matchups and final results throughout the entire bowl season.

2019-20 College football bowl game schedule, dates, times

December 20

Bahamas Bowl
Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium
Nassau, Bahamas
2 p.m. | ESPN

Frisco Bowl
Toyota Stadium
Frisco, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN2

December 21

Celebration Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
12 p.m. | ABC

New Mexico Bowl
Dreamstyle Stadium
Albuquerque, NM
2 p.m. | ESPN

Cure Bowl
Exploria Stadium
Orlando, FL
2:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Boca Raton Bowl
FAU Stadium
Boca Raton, FL
3:30 p.m. | ABC

Camellia Bowl
Cramton Bowl
Montgomery, AL
5:30 p.m. | ESPN

Las Vegas Bowl
Sam Boyd Stadium
Las Vegas, NV
7:30 p.m. | ABC

New Orleans Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
9 p.m. | ESPN

December 23

Gasparilla Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
2:30 p.m. | ESPN

December 24

Hawai'i Bowl
Aloha Stadium
Honolulu, HI
8 p.m. | ESPN

December 26

Independence Bowl
Independence Stadium
Shreveport, LA
4 p.m. | ESPN

Quick Lane Bowl
Ford Field
Detroit, MI
8 p.m. | ESPN

December 27

Military Bowl
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
Annapolis, MD
12 p.m. | ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl
Yankee Stadium
New York, NY
3:20 p.m. | ESPN

Texas Bowl
NRG Stadium
Houston, TX
6:45 p.m. | ESPN

Holiday Bowl
SDCCU Stadium
San Diego, CA
8 p.m. | FS1

Cheez-It Bowl
Chase Field
Phoenix, AZ
10:15 p.m. | ESPN

December 28

Camping World Bowl
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
12 p.m. | ABC

Cotton Bowl Classic
AT&T Stadium
Dallas, TX
12 p.m. | ESPN

Fiesta Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ
4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN

Peach Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta, GA
4 or 8 p.m. | ESPN

December 30

First Responder Bowl
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, TX
12:30 p.m. | ESPN

Music City Bowl
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN
4 p.m. | ESPN

Redbox Bowl
Levi's Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
4 p.m. | FOX

Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, FL
8 p.m. | ESPN

December 31

Belk Bowl
Bank of America Stadium
Charlotte, NC
12 p.m. | ESPN

Sun Bowl
Sun Bowl
El Paso, TX
2 p.m. | CBS

Liberty Bowl
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
Memphis, TN
3:45 p.m. | ESPN

Arizona Bowl
Arizona Stadium
Tucson, AZ
4:30 p.m. | CBSSN

Alamo Bowl
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 1, 2020

Citrus Bowl
Camping World Stadium
Orlando, FL
1 p.m. | ABC

Outback Bowl
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL
1 p.m. | ESPN

Rose Bowl Game
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, CA
5 p.m. | ESPN

Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8:45 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 2

Birmingham Bowl
Legion Field
Birmingham, AL
3 p.m. | ESPN

Gator Bowl
TIAA Bank Stadium
Jacksonville, FL
7 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Albertsons Stadium
Boise, ID
3:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 4

Armed Forces Bowl
Amon G. Carter Stadium
Fort Worth, TX
11:30 a.m. | ESPN

Jan. 6

Mobile Alabama Bowl
Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Mobile, AL
7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Jan. 13

College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans, LA
8 p.m. | ESPN

