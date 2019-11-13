2019 DII football selection show: Date, time and how to watch

The 2019 NCAA DII football championship selection show will air right here on NCAA.com at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Here is where you can find information on how to watch, the bracket and history of the DII football championship tournament.

The DII football championship: Important dates and how to watch

The 2019 DII football selection show is set to air Sunday evening on NCAA.com. Here are the important dates for the 2019 DII football championship tournament.

Date Event Time How to follow Sunday, Nov. 17 Selection show 5 p.m. ET Watch on NCAA.com Saturday, Nov. 23 First round TBD NCAA.com Saturday, Nov. 30 Second round TBD NCAA.com Saturday, Dec. 7 Quarterfinals TBD NCAA.com Saturday, Dec. 14 Semifinals TBD NCAA.com Saturday, Dec. 21 Championship 3 p.m. ET ESPNU

The DII football championship: How the selection process works

The NCAA DII Football Committee will fill the 28-team bracket prior to the selection show. Ten schools in each of the four Super Regions are ranked based on selection criteria that includes in-region winning percentage, DII strength of schedule, and DII head-to-head competition. The top seven from Super Region One through Four will make the tournament, with the No. 1 seeds earning a first-round bye. For a complete understanding of how the DII football championship works, you can reference our guide in the link below.

This year will see an added change the tournament. The committee will be able to adjust the qualified teams in the bracket with the intention of reducing the charter flights of the earlier rounds. This means if a team in Super Region One is closer to a team in Super Region Two, that could be a potential matchup to reduce travel for schools as well as give the fans a better opportunity to get to early-round games. We sat down with Donnie Wagner — Associate Director of Championships and Alliances — and the chair of the DII Football Committee Daryl Dickey to discuss the changes earlier this season.

The history of the DII football championship game

Last season, Valdosta State and Ferris State squared off in a championship game for the ages with records falling seemingly by the quarter. When the final whistle blew, the Blazers were victorious 49-47 and won their fourth DII football national championship in program history.

Here's a look at the complete history of the DII football championship game.