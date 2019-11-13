2019 DII football selection show: Date, time and how to watch

The 2019 NCAA DII football championship selection show will air right here on NCAA.com at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Here is where you can find information on how to watch, the bracket and history of the DII football championship tournament.
2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | Buy tickets | Complete fall championship guide
The DII football championship: Important dates and how to watch
The 2019 DII football selection show is set to air Sunday evening on NCAA.com. Here are the important dates for the 2019 DII football championship tournament.
|Date
|Event
|Time
|How to follow
|Sunday, Nov. 17
|Selection show
|5 p.m. ET
|Watch on NCAA.com
|Saturday, Nov. 23
|First round
|TBD
|NCAA.com
|Saturday, Nov. 30
|Second round
|TBD
|NCAA.com
|Saturday, Dec. 7
|Quarterfinals
|TBD
|NCAA.com
|Saturday, Dec. 14
|Semifinals
|TBD
|NCAA.com
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|Championship
|3 p.m. ET
|ESPNU
The DII football championship: How the selection process works
The NCAA DII Football Committee will fill the 28-team bracket prior to the selection show. Ten schools in each of the four Super Regions are ranked based on selection criteria that includes in-region winning percentage, DII strength of schedule, and DII head-to-head competition. The top seven from Super Region One through Four will make the tournament, with the No. 1 seeds earning a first-round bye. For a complete understanding of how the DII football championship works, you can reference our guide in the link below.
The essential guide to the DII football championship
This year will see an added change the tournament. The committee will be able to adjust the qualified teams in the bracket with the intention of reducing the charter flights of the earlier rounds. This means if a team in Super Region One is closer to a team in Super Region Two, that could be a potential matchup to reduce travel for schools as well as give the fans a better opportunity to get to early-round games. We sat down with Donnie Wagner — Associate Director of Championships and Alliances — and the chair of the DII Football Committee Daryl Dickey to discuss the changes earlier this season.
2019 TOURNEY CHANGES: The new DII football bracket, explained
The history of the DII football championship game
Last season, Valdosta State and Ferris State squared off in a championship game for the ages with records falling seemingly by the quarter. When the final whistle blew, the Blazers were victorious 49-47 and won their fourth DII football national championship in program history.
RECORD-SETTERS: The 11 craziest numbers from the 2018 DII championship game
Here's a look at the complete history of the DII football championship game.
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Valdosta State
|Kerwin Bell
|49-47
|Ferris State
|McKinney, Tex.
|2017
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Colby Carthel
|37-27
|West Florida
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2016
|Northwest Missouri State
|Adam Dorrel
|29-3
|North Alabama
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2015
|Northwest Missouri State
|Adam Dorrel
|34-7
|Shepherd
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2014
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|John Wristen
|13-0
|Minnesota State-Mankato
|Kansas City, Kan.
|2013
|Northwest Missouri State
|Adam Dorrel
|43-28
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|Florence, Ala.
|2012
|Valdosta State
|David Dean
|35-7
|Winston-Salem State
|Florence, Ala.
|2011
|Pittsburg State
|Tim Beck
|35-21
|Wayne State (Mich.)
|Florence, Ala.
|2010
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Bob Nielson
|20-17
|Delta State
|Florence, Ala.
|2009
|Northwest Missouri State
|Mel Tjeersdma
|30-23
|Grand Valley State
|Florence, Ala.
|2008
|Minnesota-Duluth
|Bob Nielson
|21-14
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2007
|Valdosta State
|David Dean
|25-20
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2006
|Grand Valley State
|Chuck Martin
|17-14
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2005
|Grand Valley State
|Chuck Martin
|21-17
|Northwest Missouri State
|Florence, Ala.
|2004
|Valdosta State
|Christ Hatcher
|36-31
|Pittsburg State
|Florence, Ala.
|2003
|Grand Valley State
|Brian Kelly
|10-3
|North Dakota
|Florence, Ala.
|2002
|Grand Valley State
|Brian Kelly
|31-24
|Valdosta State
|Florence, Ala.
|2001
|North Dakota
|Dale Lennon
|17-14
|Grand Valley State
|Florence, Ala.
|2000
|Delta State
|Steve Campbell
|63-34
|Bloomsburg
|Florence, Ala.
|1999
|Northwest Missouri State
|Mel Tjeersdma
|58-52 (4ot)
|Carson-Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1998
|Northwest Missouri State
|Mel Tjeersdma
|24-6
|Carson-Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1997
|Northern Colorado
|Joe Glenn
|51-0
|New Haven
|Florence, Ala.
|1996
|Northern Colorado
|Joe Glenn
|23-14
|Carson-Newman
|Florence, Ala.
|1995
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|27-7
|Pittsburg State
|Florence, Ala.
|1994
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|16-10
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|Florence, Ala.
|1993
|North Alabama
|Bobby Wallace
|41-34
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Florence, Ala.
|1992
|Jacksonville State
|Bill Burgess
|17-13
|Pittsburg State
|Florence, Ala.
|1991
|Pittsburg State
|Chuck Broyles
|23-6
|Jacksonville State
|Florence, Ala.
|1990
|North Dakota State
|Rocky Hager
|51-11
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Florence, Ala.
|1989
|*Mississippi College
|John Williams
|3-0
|Jacksonville State
|Florence, Ala.
|1988
|North Dakota State
|Rocky Hager
|35-21
|Portland State
|Florence, Ala.
|1987
|Troy
|Rick Rhoades
|31-17
|Portland State
|Florence, Ala.
|1986
|North Dakota State
|Earle Solomonson
|27-7
|South Dakota
|Florence, Ala.
|1985
|North Dakota State
|Earle Solomonson
|35-7
|North Alabama
|McAllen, Texas
|1984
|Troy
|Chan Gailey
|18-17
|North Dakota State
|McAllen, Texas
|1983
|North Dakota State
|Don Morton
|41-21
|Central State (Ohio)
|McAllen, Texas
|1982
|Texas State
|Jim Wacker
|34-9
|UC Davis
|McAllen, Texas
|1981
|Texas State
|Jim Wacker
|42-13
|North Dakota State
|McAllen, Texas
|1980
|Cal Poly
|Joe Harper
|21-13
|Eastern Illinois
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|1979
|Delaware
|Tubby Raymond
|38-21
|Youngstown State
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|1978
|Eastern Illinois
|Darrell Mudra
|10-9
|Delaware
|Longview, Texas
|1977
|Lehigh
|John Whitehead
|33-0
|Jacksonville State
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1976
|Montana State
|Sonny Holland
|24-13
|Akron
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|1975
|Northern Michigan
|Gil Krueger
|16-14
|Western Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1974
|Central Michigan
|Roy Kramer
|54-14
|Delaware
|Sacramento, Calif.
|1973
|Louisiana Tech
|Maxie Lambright
|34-0
|Western Kentucky
|Sacramento, Calif.