Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | November 13, 2019

2019 DII football selection show: Date, time and how to watch

DII football plays of the week

The 2019 NCAA DII football championship selection show will air right here on NCAA.com at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17. Here is where you can find information on how to watch, the bracket and history of the DII football championship tournament.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP: View the interactive bracket | Buy tickets

The DII football championship: Important dates and how to watch

The 2019 DII football selection show is set to air Sunday evening on NCAA.com. Here are the important dates for the 2019 DII football championship tournament.

Date Event Time How to follow
Sunday, Nov. 17 Selection show 5 p.m. ET Watch on NCAA.com
Saturday, Nov. 23 First round TBD NCAA.com
Saturday, Nov. 30 Second round TBD NCAA.com
Saturday, Dec. 7 Quarterfinals TBD NCAA.com
Saturday, Dec. 14 Semifinals TBD NCAA.com
Saturday, Dec. 21 Championship 3 p.m. ET ESPNU

The DII football championship: How the selection process works

The NCAA DII Football Committee will fill the 28-team bracket prior to the selection show. Ten schools in each of the four Super Regions are ranked based on selection criteria that includes in-region winning percentage, DII strength of schedule, and DII head-to-head competition. The top seven from Super Region One through Four will make the tournament, with the No. 1 seeds earning a first-round bye. For a complete understanding of how the DII football championship works, you can reference our guide in the link below.

The essential guide to the DII football championship

This year will see an added change the tournament. The committee will be able to adjust the qualified teams in the bracket with the intention of reducing the charter flights of the earlier rounds. This means if a team in Super Region One is closer to a team in Super Region Two, that could be a potential matchup to reduce travel for schools as well as give the fans a better opportunity to get to early-round games. We sat down with Donnie Wagner — Associate Director of Championships and Alliances — and the chair of the DII Football Committee Daryl Dickey to discuss the changes earlier this season.

2019 TOURNEY CHANGES: The new DII football bracket, explained

The history of the DII football championship game

Last season, Valdosta State and Ferris State squared off in a championship game for the ages with records falling seemingly by the quarter. When the final whistle blew, the Blazers were victorious 49-47 and won their fourth DII football national championship in program history. 

RECORD-SETTERS: The 11 craziest numbers from the 2018 DII championship game 

Here's a look at the complete history of the DII football championship game. 

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Valdosta State Kerwin Bell 49-47 Ferris State McKinney, Tex.
2017 Texas A&M-Commerce Colby Carthel 37-27 West Florida Kansas City, Kan.
2016 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 29-3 North Alabama Kansas City, Kan.
2015 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 34-7 Shepherd Kansas City, Kan.
2014 Colorado State-Pueblo John Wristen 13-0 Minnesota State-Mankato Kansas City, Kan.
2013 Northwest Missouri State Adam Dorrel 43-28 Lenoir-Rhyne Florence, Ala.
2012 Valdosta State David Dean 35-7 Winston-Salem State Florence, Ala.
2011 Pittsburg State Tim Beck 35-21 Wayne State (Mich.) Florence, Ala.
2010 Minnesota-Duluth Bob Nielson 20-17 Delta State Florence, Ala.
2009 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 30-23 Grand Valley State Florence, Ala.
2008 Minnesota-Duluth Bob Nielson 21-14 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala.
2007 Valdosta State David Dean 25-20 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala.
2006 Grand Valley State Chuck Martin 17-14 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala.
2005 Grand Valley State Chuck Martin 21-17 Northwest Missouri State Florence, Ala.
2004 Valdosta State Christ Hatcher 36-31 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala.
2003 Grand Valley State Brian Kelly 10-3 North Dakota Florence, Ala.
2002 Grand Valley State Brian Kelly 31-24 Valdosta State Florence, Ala.
2001 North Dakota Dale Lennon 17-14 Grand Valley State Florence, Ala.
2000 Delta State Steve Campbell 63-34 Bloomsburg Florence, Ala.
1999 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 58-52 (4ot) Carson-Newman Florence, Ala.
1998 Northwest Missouri State Mel Tjeersdma 24-6 Carson-Newman Florence, Ala.
1997 Northern Colorado Joe Glenn 51-0 New Haven Florence, Ala.
1996 Northern Colorado Joe Glenn 23-14 Carson-Newman Florence, Ala.
1995 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 27-7 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala.
1994 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 16-10 Texas A&M-Kingsville Florence, Ala.
1993 North Alabama Bobby Wallace 41-34 Indiana (Pa.) Florence, Ala.
1992 Jacksonville State Bill Burgess 17-13 Pittsburg State Florence, Ala.
1991 Pittsburg State Chuck Broyles 23-6 Jacksonville State Florence, Ala.
1990 North Dakota State Rocky Hager 51-11 Indiana (Pa.) Florence, Ala.
1989 *Mississippi College John Williams 3-0 Jacksonville State Florence, Ala.
1988 North Dakota State Rocky Hager 35-21 Portland State Florence, Ala.
1987 Troy Rick Rhoades 31-17 Portland State Florence, Ala.
1986 North Dakota State Earle Solomonson 27-7 South Dakota Florence, Ala.
1985 North Dakota State Earle Solomonson 35-7 North Alabama McAllen, Texas
1984 Troy Chan Gailey 18-17 North Dakota State McAllen, Texas
1983 North Dakota State Don Morton 41-21 Central State (Ohio) McAllen, Texas
1982 Texas State Jim Wacker 34-9 UC Davis McAllen, Texas
1981 Texas State Jim Wacker 42-13 North Dakota State McAllen, Texas
1980 Cal Poly Joe Harper 21-13 Eastern Illinois Albuquerque, N.M.
1979 Delaware Tubby Raymond 38-21 Youngstown State Albuquerque, N.M.
1978 Eastern Illinois Darrell Mudra 10-9 Delaware Longview, Texas
1977 Lehigh John Whitehead 33-0 Jacksonville State Wichita Falls, Texas
1976 Montana State Sonny Holland 24-13 Akron Wichita Falls, Texas
1975 Northern Michigan Gil Krueger 16-14 Western Kentucky Sacramento, Calif.
1974 Central Michigan Roy Kramer 54-14 Delaware Sacramento, Calif.
1973 Louisiana Tech Maxie Lambright 34-0 Western Kentucky Sacramento, Calif.

