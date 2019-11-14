DII football Week 11: Conference championships on the line on the final DII Saturday of 2019

Two top-25 matchups that are a pair of DII football's best rivalries highlight the Week 11 DII football showcase. Both the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championship games are also set to go down, each with tremendous bracket implications. Here is where you can find the schedule for Saturday's top-25 action as well as the top games previewed.

This is the final Saturday of the DII football regular season, which means it's the last chance some teams have to show the DII football selection committee that they belong in the 2019 DII football championship tournament. The selection show airs right here at NCAA.com at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17.

DII football Week 11: Top games previewed

No. 20 Henderson State at No. 5 Ouachita Baptist | 2 p.m. ET | WATCH: ESPN3

The Battle of the Ravine, one of college football's most-played and unusual rivalries, will be one of two games featured on the DII football showcase on Saturday. No. 20 Henderson State will walk across the street to take on Ouachita Baptist in a classic Great American Conference showdown. Literally. The Reddies walk from their stadium to the Tigers', a whopping 3,696 feet. You can see our detailed preview of one of college football's most unusual — and certainly the closest — rivalries right here.

No. 9 Central Missouri at No. 12 Northwest Missouri State | 2:30 p.m. ET | WATCH: DII TWITTER, FACEBOOK

The other game in the DII football showcase is essentially a playoff game. Central Missouri hits the road and puts its undefeated season on the line against Northwest Missouri State. While the Mules have clinched at least a share of the MIAA title, a perfect season ensures it's all theirs. The Bearcats are playing for a share of their 30th MIAA title, and — sitting in the sixth spot of Super Region Three — a more certain spot in the NCAA postseason.

No. 15 Notre Dame (OH) at West Virginia State, noon ET

Notre Dame (OH) dropped its first Mountain East Conference game since 2017 last week in an overtime upset to Glenville State. The Falcons have a quick chance at redemption against the Yellow Jackets. West Virginia State has been in the Super Region One rankings every week and is currently sitting at No. 6. A big win and they are in the tournament, but they'll need some help if the Falcons bounce back and win on the road.

No. 21 Tiffin at Findlay, noon ET

The Dragons sit at No. 8 in Super Region One so are looking to improve their chances for a selection to the NCAA DII tournament. A win over 7-3 Findlay would help. That would give the Dragons a win over regionally-ranked Ohio Dominican, a win over a strong Oilers team and the G-MAC conference title. There is plenty at stake for Tiffin this weekend.

No. 8 Slippery Rock at No. 13 Kutztown, 12:05 p.m. ET

Slippery Rock and Kutztown will meet in the PSAC championship game. Both teams are 10-0 for the first time in program history and this could very well determine who gets the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in Super Region One. We will be bringing you live updates throughout the PSAC title game on Saturday, but be sure to catch the full preview for the big game.

No. 11 Bowie State vs. Fayetteville State, 3:06 p.m. ET

The Bulldogs will face off against Fayetteville State in the CIAA championship game. Though the Broncos are outside the top 25, they can certainly mix it up in Super Region Two with a win. Sitting at No. 10 in Super Region Two, the Broncos will need some help to get in the tournament, and a win against undefeated Bowie State would be a strong start.

No. 23 Texas A&M-Commerce at Angelo State, 4 p.m. ET

Angelo State will have a quick chance at redemption, hosting No. 23 Texas A&M-Commerce. The Rams fell to Eastern New Mexico on Saturday, missing the game-tying field goal in overtime to give the Greyhounds the win. The Lions have two losses, both to the hands of Super Region Four teams. This would go a long way in securing a top 7 seed next Sunday.