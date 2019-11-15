DI women's soccer tournament continues Saturday

DIII football selection show: Date, time, how to watch

Mary Hardin-Baylor is the DIII football national champion

The Division III football championship selection show will air on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

A total of 32 teams will make the single-elimination tournament. Participants will be chosen by the Division III Football Committee. 

First Round games will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, while the championship game (also known as the Stagg Bowl) is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 20 at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas. 

You can watch the selection show at NCAA.com at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17.

DIII football: Automatic-bid conferences

Twenty-seven conferences will receive automatic-qualifying berths. That means the the winner of each conference championship will clinch a spot in the 2019 tournament. Each conference that receives an automatic-qualifying berth is listed in the table below.

American Rivers Conference New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
American Southwest Conference New Jersey Athletic Conference
Centennial Conference North Coast Athletic Conference
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
Commonwealth Coast Football Northwest Conference
Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Ohio Athletic Conference
Empire 8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Presidents’ Athletic Conference
Liberty League Southern Athletic Association
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
Middle Atlantic Conference USA South Athletic Conference
Midwest Conference Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference  

Five teams will receive an at-large selection, all which must come from the same 27 conferences that received automatic-qualifying berths.

DIII football: Championship history:

YEAR CHAMPION COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Mary Hardin-Baylor Pete Fredenburg 24-16 Mount Union Shenandoah, Texas
2017 Mount Union Vince Kehres 12-0 Mary Hardin-Baylor Salem, Va.
2016 Mary Hardin-Baylor Pete Fredenburg 10-7 Wisconsin-Oshkosh Salem, Va.
2015 Mount Union Vince Kehres 49-35 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
2014 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 43-34 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2013 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 52-14 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2012 Mount Union Larry Kehres 28-10 St. Thomas (Minn.) Salem, Va.
2011 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 13-10 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2010 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 31-21 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2009 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 38-28 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2008 Mount Union Larry Kehres 31-26 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va.
2007 Wisconsin-Whitewater Lance Leipold 31-21 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2006 Mount Union Larry Kehres 35-16 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va.
2005 Mount Union Larry Kehres 35-28 Wisconsin-Whitewater Salem, Va.
2004 Linfield Jay Locey 28-21 Mary Hardin-Baylor Salem, Va.
2003 St. John's (Minn.) John Gagliardi 24-6 Mount Union Salem, Va.
2002 Mount Union Larry Kehres 48-7 Trinity (Texas) Salem, Va.
2001 Mount Union Larry Kehres 30-27 Bridgewater (Va.) Salem, Va.
2000 Mount Union Larry Kehres 10-7 St. John's (Minn.) Salem, Va.
1999 Pacific Lutheran Frosty Westering 42-13 Rowan Salem, Va.
1998 Mount Union Larry Kehres 44-24 Rowan Salem, Va.
1997 Mount Union Larry Kehres 61-12 Lycoming Salem, Va.
1996 Mount Union Larry Kehres 56-24 Rowan Salem, Va.
1995 Wisconsin-La Crosse Roger Harring 36-7 Rowan Salem, Va.
1994 Albion Pete Schmidt 38-15 Washington & Jefferson Salem, Va.
1993 Mount Union Larry Kehres 34-24 Rowan Salem, Va.
1992 Wisconsin-La Crosse Roger Harring 16-12 Washington & Jefferson Bradenton, Fla.
1991 Ithaca Jim Butterfield 34-20 Dayton Bradenton, Fla.
1990 Allegheny Ken O'Keefe 21-14 Lycoming Bradenton, Fla.
1989 Dayton Mike Kelly 17-7 Union (N.Y.) Phenix City, Ala.
1988 Ithaca Jim Butterfield 39-24 Central (Iowa) Phenix City, Ala.
1987 Wagner Walkt Hameline 19-3 Dayton Phenix City, Ala.
1986 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 31-3 Salisbury Phenix City, Ala.
1985 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 20-7 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1984 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 21-12 Central (Iowa) Kings Island, Ohio
1983 Augustana (Ill.) Bob Reade 21-17 Union (N.Y.) Kings Island, Ohio
1982 West Georgia Bobby Pate 14-0 Augustana (N.Y.) Phenix City, Ala.
1981 Widener Bill Manlove 24-10 Dayton Phenix City, Ala.
1980 Dayton Rick Carter 63-0 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1979 Ithaca Jim Buttersfield 14-10 Wittenberg Phenix City, Ala.
1978 Baldwin-Wallace Lee Tressel 24-10 Wittenberg Phenix City, Ala.
1977 Widener Bill Manlove 39-36 Wabash Phenix City, Ala.
1976 St.John's (Minn.) John Gagliardi 31-28 Towson Phenix City, Ala.
1975 Wittenberg Dave Maurer 28-0 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1974 Central (Iowa) Ron Schipper 10-8 Ithaca Phenix City, Ala.
1973 Wittenberg Dave Maurer 41-0 Juniata Phenix City, Ala.

