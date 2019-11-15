DIII football selection show: Date, time, how to watch

The Division III football championship selection show will air on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com.

A total of 32 teams will make the single-elimination tournament. Participants will be chosen by the Division III Football Committee.

First Round games will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, while the championship game (also known as the Stagg Bowl) is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 20 at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas.

You can watch the selection show at NCAA.com at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17.

DIII football: Automatic-bid conferences

Twenty-seven conferences will receive automatic-qualifying berths. That means the the winner of each conference championship will clinch a spot in the 2019 tournament. Each conference that receives an automatic-qualifying berth is listed in the table below.

American Rivers Conference New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference American Southwest Conference New Jersey Athletic Conference Centennial Conference North Coast Athletic Conference College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Commonwealth Coast Football Northwest Conference Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Ohio Athletic Conference Empire 8 Old Dominion Athletic Conference Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Presidents’ Athletic Conference Liberty League Southern Athletic Association Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Middle Atlantic Conference USA South Athletic Conference Midwest Conference Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Five teams will receive an at-large selection, all which must come from the same 27 conferences that received automatic-qualifying berths.

