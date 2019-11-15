The Division III football championship selection show will air on Sunday, Nov. 17 at 5:30 p.m. ET. It will be streamed live on NCAA.com.
A total of 32 teams will make the single-elimination tournament. Participants will be chosen by the Division III Football Committee.
First Round games will be on Saturday, Nov. 23, while the championship game (also known as the Stagg Bowl) is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, Dec. 20 at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas.
DIII football selection show: Date, time, how to watch
You can watch the selection show at NCAA.com at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 17.
DIII football: Automatic-bid conferences
Twenty-seven conferences will receive automatic-qualifying berths. That means the the winner of each conference championship will clinch a spot in the 2019 tournament. Each conference that receives an automatic-qualifying berth is listed in the table below.
|American Rivers Conference
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|American Southwest Conference
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Centennial Conference
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Commonwealth Coast Football
|Northwest Conference
|Eastern Collegiate Football Conference
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Empire 8
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Presidents’ Athletic Conference
|Liberty League
|Southern Athletic Association
|Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Middle Atlantic Conference
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Midwest Conference
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
Five teams will receive an at-large selection, all which must come from the same 27 conferences that received automatic-qualifying berths.
DIII football: Championship history:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|24-16
|Mount Union
|Shenandoah, Texas
|2017
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|12-0
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2016
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Pete Fredenburg
|10-7
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Salem, Va.
|2015
|Mount Union
|Vince Kehres
|49-35
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2014
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|43-34
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2013
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|52-14
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2012
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|28-10
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|2011
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|13-10
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2010
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2009
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|38-28
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2008
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|31-26
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2007
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Lance Leipold
|31-21
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2006
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-16
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2005
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|35-28
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Salem, Va.
|2004
|Linfield
|Jay Locey
|28-21
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Salem, Va.
|2003
|St. John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|24-6
|Mount Union
|Salem, Va.
|2002
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|48-7
|Trinity (Texas)
|Salem, Va.
|2001
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|30-27
|Bridgewater (Va.)
|Salem, Va.
|2000
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|10-7
|St. John's (Minn.)
|Salem, Va.
|1999
|Pacific Lutheran
|Frosty Westering
|42-13
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1998
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|44-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1997
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|61-12
|Lycoming
|Salem, Va.
|1996
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|56-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1995
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|36-7
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1994
|Albion
|Pete Schmidt
|38-15
|Washington & Jefferson
|Salem, Va.
|1993
|Mount Union
|Larry Kehres
|34-24
|Rowan
|Salem, Va.
|1992
|Wisconsin-La Crosse
|Roger Harring
|16-12
|Washington & Jefferson
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1991
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|34-20
|Dayton
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1990
|Allegheny
|Ken O'Keefe
|21-14
|Lycoming
|Bradenton, Fla.
|1989
|Dayton
|Mike Kelly
|17-7
|Union (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1988
|Ithaca
|Jim Butterfield
|39-24
|Central (Iowa)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1987
|Wagner
|Walkt Hameline
|19-3
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1986
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|31-3
|Salisbury
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1985
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|20-7
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1984
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-12
|Central (Iowa)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1983
|Augustana (Ill.)
|Bob Reade
|21-17
|Union (N.Y.)
|Kings Island, Ohio
|1982
|West Georgia
|Bobby Pate
|14-0
|Augustana (N.Y.)
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1981
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|24-10
|Dayton
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1980
|Dayton
|Rick Carter
|63-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1979
|Ithaca
|Jim Buttersfield
|14-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1978
|Baldwin-Wallace
|Lee Tressel
|24-10
|Wittenberg
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1977
|Widener
|Bill Manlove
|39-36
|Wabash
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1976
|St.John's (Minn.)
|John Gagliardi
|31-28
|Towson
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1975
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|28-0
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1974
|Central (Iowa)
|Ron Schipper
|10-8
|Ithaca
|Phenix City, Ala.
|1973
|Wittenberg
|Dave Maurer
|41-0
|Juniata
|Phenix City, Ala.