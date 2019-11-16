DII football: Here are the best stats from the four Super Regions in Week 11

The DII football regular-season came to a close in Week 11. Several top 25 teams saw their postseason fate sealed for the selection show on Sunday, Nov. 17, and some of their best student-athletes played a big role in helping.

Let's breakdown the box scores from the final week of the DII football season and see which teams and players had the best performances.

The DII football top 25 by the numbers

0 — Shutouts from the top 25 this week, a rarity in the 2019 season.

4 — Top 25 teams that lost this week, two coming in upset fashion. No 19 Grand Valley State dropped its second-straight game, possibly determining its postseason fate, falling to Wayne State (MI) 31-17. No. 12 Northwest Missouri State defeated No. 9 Central Missouri in commanding fashion, 45-23. No. 5 Ouachita Baptist took care of No. 20 Henderson State in the 93rd Battle of the Ravine. And No. 8 Slippery Rock won the PSAC Championship over No. 13 Kutztown in the final minute, 37-35.

25 — Consecutive wins by Valdosta State — the longest current winning streak in DII football and longest in Gulf South Conference history. The Blazers' home winning streak is at 13 after the win in Week 10, tying them with Lenoir-Rhyne and Tarleton State for the longest current home streak in DII.

23.7— Average margin of victory for the 20 top 25 teams that won on Saturday, down from last week's 24.5 and the lowest mark of the season. UIndy had the largest victory at 64 points while West Chester had the narrowest victory, winning by one point.

30 — Number of MIAA titles the Bearcats have at least a share of after beating Central Missouri on Saturday.

35 — Consecutive wins in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference by Minnesota State. The Mavericks closed out the regular season

The top 25: DII football standout players for Week 11

Let's take a look at some of the best stats from inside the top 25.

Quarterbacks

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Ben Holmes Tarleton State 451 pass, 4 TD Austin Reed West Florida 443 pass, 23 rush, 5 TD Brook Bolles Central Missouri 364 pass, 2 TD Roland Rivers III Slippery Rock 302 pass, 53 rush, 4 TD Shaw Crocker Wingate 271 pass, 4 TD

Other notables: TJ Edwards, Indianapolis; Ja'Rome Johnson, Bowie State; John Matocha, Colorado School of Mines; Quinton Maxwell, Indiana (Pa); Nick Watson, Tiffin; Rogan Wells, Valdosta State

Running backs

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Michael Zeman Colorado School of Mines 228 rush, 2 TD Jordan Salima Truman 216 rush, 1 TD JaQuan Hardy Tiffin 207 rush, 1 TD Brandon Farmer* Colorado School of Mines 141 rush, 2 TD Abdul-Hassan Neblett Kutztown 141 rush, 2 TD

* = Listed as wide receiver, however, only ran the ball on Saturday 10 times.

Other notables: Samir Bullock, Indiana (Pa); Cole Chancey, Harding; Jaleel McLaughlin, Notre Dame (OH); Domineke McNeill, Wingate; Nijere Peoples, Wingate; Calil Wilkins, Bowie State

Receivers

PLAYER SCHOOL STATS Zimari Manning Tarleton 196 yards, 3 TD Quentin Randolph West Florida 171 yards, 3 TD Cameron Saunders Central Missouri 148 yards, 1 TD JoJo Gause Indiana (Pa) 130 yards, 2 TD Jack Pilkerton (TE) Kutztown 129 yards, 2 TD

Other notables: Stanley Jackson, Jr., Tiffin; Josh Johnston, Colorado School of Mines; Mason Karp, Colorado School of Mines; BJ Muckelvene, Wingate; Shae Wyatt, Central Missouri; Shane Zylstra, Minnesota State

Super Region superstars

Here's a quick look at those on other teams ranked in the top 40 of the regional rankings who impressed on Saturday.

Zach Masoli, QB, Augustana (SD): 232 pass, 35 rush, 5 TD

Caden Walters, QB, Sioux Falls: 286 yards, 5 TD

EJ Colson, RB, Ohio Dominican: 150 rush, 21 rec., 1 TD

Deonte Glover, RB, Shepherd: 125 rush, 14 rec., 3 TD

Antonio Wimbush, RB, Carson-Newman: 148 yards, 1 TD

Nash Sutherlin, RB, Lindenwood: 231 yards, 3 TD

Markel Smith, RB, Missouri Western: 146 yards, 1 TD

Jesse Bray, WR, Urbana: 126 yards, 2 TD

Dylan Brewer, WR, Shepherd: 124 yards, 3 TD

