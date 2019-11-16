Georgia vs. Auburn football: All-time series history, scores, notable games

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS:

Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | November 16, 2019

When Georgia visits Auburn today, it'll be the 124th meeting between the two programs. The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 59-56-8 and have won two straight against the Tigers.

Aside from year-long bragging rights, there's a lot at stake in this game for both teams.

Georgia is ranked fourth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. Auburn comes in at No. 12, which is well out of the race for the playoff. But they have the opportunity to player spoiler against an SEC rival.

Here's everything you need know about the history of the rivalry.

All-time series results were compiled by Winsipedia's database.

Georgia vs. Auburn: All-time series history, scores

When Georgia and Auburn first met on the football field, things were a bit different.

For starters, the game was played in the dead of winter on Feb. 20, 1892, at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. It was also the first season ever for both programs.

The Bulldogs won their first-ever game against the Mercer Bears a few weeks earlier on Jan. 30, 1892. But for the Agricultural and Mechanical College of Alabama, as it was known as the time, this matchup would mark the very beginning of the Auburn Tigers football program we know today.

WEEK 12: Live scores, stats for every game right here

Auburn won the inaugural meeting 10-0. Since that game, the Tigers and Bulldogs have faced each other on an annual basis with five exceptions: 1893, 1897, 1917, 1918 and 1943.

Georgia didn't field a team in 1917 or 1918 because of World War I. Auburn did the same in 1943 due to World War II.

Georgia vs. Auburn: Notable games in series history

Dec. 2, 2017: Georgia avenges late-season loss to Auburn in SEC Championship Game

Less than a month earlier, Auburn had smoked the Bulldogs 40-17 in Sanford Stadium. But for the first time in the history of the rivalry, these two teams would meet for a second time in the same season.

A berth in the College Football Playoff was on the line. The Tigers were ranked second in the CFP rankings entering the 2017 SEC Championship Game. Georgia was on the outside looking in at No. 6.

Tigers' quarterback Jarrett Stidham led a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive on the first possession of the game. He threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Nate Craig-Myers that gave Auburn a 7-0 lead.

It was the first, and last, time the Tigers would get on the board. Georgia scored 28 unanswered points over the next three quarters and cruised to a 28-7 victory.

True freshman quarterback Jake Fromm completed 16 of his 22 passing attempts, and threw for 183 yards and two touchdowns. A three-headed monster of D'Andre Swift (64 yards on seven carries, one touchdown), Nick Chubb (13 carries for 77 yards) and Sony Michel (seven carries for 45 yards) helped provide a balanced offensive attack for Georgia.

Nov. 16, 2013: The Prayer at Jordan-Hare

Trailing 38-37 with 36 seconds left, the Tigers faced a 4th-and-18 on their own 27-yard-line at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall took the snap out of the shotgun and heaved a pass towards wide receiver Ricardo Louis in the middle of the field.

CFP RANKINGS: Reactions to the latest College Football Playoff poll

The pass was slightly behind Louis, who had two Georgia defensive backs directly to his left. As the ball was about to land in Tray Matthews' hands, teammate Josh Harvey-Clemmons reached in front of him to make the interception.

But it bounced off Harvey-Clemmons' fingertips and fell right into Louis' grasp. He bobbled it for a second, but gained control and ran into the end zone untouched. 

Nov. 16, 1996: First SEC overtime game, Uga V vs. Robert Barker

Being the 100th meeting between the two schools, the 1996 edition of this rivalry was a milestone in itself. But the game would also become a milestone in SEC football. 

Overtime wasn't introduced to FBS football (then known as Division I-A football) until the 1996 season. Prior to that point, a game that was tied at the end of regulation would simply result in a tie. 

Despite trailing by 21 points in the second quarter, Georgia rallied to force the first-ever overtime game in the history of SEC football.

PERFECTION: Tracking every remaining undefeated team in FBS football

Except it didn't end there. The Bulldogs and twentieth-ranked Tigers needed quadruple overtime in order to determine a winner. Georgia won the battle of attrition 56-49.

The game was also notable for a sideline skirmish between Tigers wide receiver Robert Baker and Georgia's live mascot Uga V.

After catching a touchdown pass, Baker's momentum carried him a little too close to the famous bulldog. Uga lunged toward him with his mouth open, but Baker got out of the way just in time.

Georgia vs. Auburn: How to watch

DATE: 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 16 | Live stats

LOCATION: Jordan-Hare Stadium 

TV: CBS 

Below is the complete head-to-head history between Georgia and Auburn: 

Date Winner, Score Location
Nov. 10, 2018 Georgia, 27-10 Athens, GA
Dec. 2, 2017 Georgia, 28-7 Atlanta, GA
Nov. 11, 2017 Auburn, 40-17 Auburn, AL
Nov. 12, 2016 Georgia, 13-7 Athens, GA
Nov. 14, 2015 Georgia, 20-13 Auburn, AL
Nov. 15, 2014 Georgia, 34-7 Athens, GA
Nov. 16, 2013 Auburn, 43-38 Auburn, AL
Nov. 10, 2012 Georgia, 38-0 Auburn, AL
Nov. 12, 2011 Georgia, 45-7 Athens, GA
Nov. 13, 2010 Auburn, 49-31 Auburn, AL
Nov. 14, 2009 Georgia, 31-24 Athens, GA
Nov. 15, 2008 Georgia, 17-13 Auburn, AL
Nov. 10, 2007 Georgia, 45-20 Athens, GA
Nov. 11, 2006 Georgia, 37-15 Auburn, AL
Nov. 12, 2005 Auburn, 31-30 Athens, GA
Nov. 13, 2004 Auburn, 24-6 Auburn, AL
Nov. 15, 2003 Georgia, 26-7 Athens, GA
Nov. 16, 2002 Georgia, 24-21 Auburn, AL
Nov. 10, 2001 Auburn, 24-17 Athens, GA
Nov. 11, 2000 Auburn, 29-26 (OT) Auburn, AL
Nov. 13, 1999 Auburn, 38-21 Athens, GA
Nov. 14, 1998 Georgia, 28-17 Auburn, AL
Nov. 15, 1997 Auburn, 45-34 Athens, GA
Nov. 16, 1996 Georgia, 56-49 (4OT) Auburn, AL
Nov. 11, 1995 Auburn, 37-31 Athens, GA
Nov. 12, 1994 Tie, 23-23 Auburn, AL
Nov. 13, 1993 Auburn, 42-28 Athens, GA
Nov. 14, 1992 Georgia, 14-10 Auburn, AL
Nov. 16, 1991 Georgia, 37-27 Athens, GA
Nov. 17, 1990 Auburn, 33-10 Auburn, AL
Nov. 18, 1989 Auburn, 20-3 Athens, GA
Nov. 12, 1988 Auburn, 20-10 Auburn, AL
Nov. 14, 1987 Auburn, 27-11 Athens, GA
Nov. 15, 1986 Georgia, 20-16 Auburn, AL
Nov. 16, 1985 Auburn, 24-10 Athens, GA
Nov. 17, 1984 Auburn, 21-12 Auburn, AL
Nov. 12, 1983 Auburn, 13-7 Athens, GA
Nov. 13, 1982 Georgia, 19-14 Auburn, AL
Nov. 14, 1981 Georgia, 24-13 Athens, GA
Nov. 15, 1980 Georgia, 31-21 Auburn, AL
Nov. 17, 1979 Auburn, 33-13 Athens, GA
Nov. 18, 1978 Tie, 22-22 Auburn, AL
Nov. 12 1977 Auburn, 33-14 Athens, GA
Nov. 13, 1976 Georgia, 28-0 Auburn, AL
Nov. 15, 1975 Georgia, 28-13 Athens, GA
Nov. 16, 1974 Auburn, 17-13 Auburn, AL
Nov. 17, 1973 Georgia, 28-14 Athens, GA
Nov. 18, 1972 Auburn, 27-10 Auburn, AL
Nov. 13, 1971 Auburn, 35-20 Athens, GA
Nov. 14, 1970 Georgia, 31-17 Auburn, AL
Nov. 15, 1969 Auburn, 16-3 Athens, GA
Nov. 16, 1968 Georgia, 17-3 Auburn, AL
Nov. 18, 1967 Georgia, 17-0 Athens, GA
Nov. 12, 1966 Georgia, 21-13 Auburn, AL
Nov. 13, 1965 Auburn, 21-19 Athens, GA
Nov. 14, 1964 Auburn, 14-7 Auburn, AL
Nov. 16, 1963 Auburn, 14-0 Athens, GA
Nov. 17, 1962 Georgia, 30-21 Auburn, AL
Nov. 18, 1961 Auburn, 10-7 Athens, GA
Nov. 12, 1960 Auburn, 9-6 Auburn, AL
Nov. 14, 1959 Georgia, 14-13 Athens, GA
Nov. 15, 1958 Auburn, 21-6 Columbus, GA
Nov. 16, 1957 Auburn, 6-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 17, 1956 Auburn, 20-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 12, 1955 Auburn, 16-13 Columbus, GA
Nov. 13, 1954 Auburn, 35-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 14, 1953 Auburn, 39-18 Columbus, GA
Nov. 15, 1952 Georgia, 13-7 Columbus, GA
Nov. 17, 1951 Georgia, 46-14 Columbus, GA
Nov. 18, 1950 Georgia, 12-10 Columbus, GA
Nov. 12, 1949 Tie, 20-20 Athens, GA
Nov. 13, 1948 Georgia, 42-14 Columbus, GA
Nov. 15, 1947 Georgia, 28-6 Columbus, GA
Nov. 16, 1946 Georgia, 41-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 17, 1945 Georgia, 35-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 18, 1944 Georgia, 49-13 Columbus, GA
Nov. 21, 1942 Auburn, 27-13 Columbus, GA
Nov. 1, 1941 Georgia, 7-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 2, 1940 Georgia, 14-13 Columbus, GA
Nov. 25, 1939 Auburn, 7-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 19, 1938 Auburn, 23-14 Columbus, GA
Nov. 20, 1937 Tie, 0-0 Columbus, GA
Oct. 24, 1936 Auburn, 20-13 Columbus, GA
Nov. 23, 1935 Auburn, 19-7 Columbus, GA
Nov. 24, 1934 Georgia, 18-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 18, 1933 Auburn, 14-6 Columbus, GA
Nov. 19, 1932 Auburn, 14-7 Columbus, GA
Nov. 21, 1931 Georgia, 12-6 Columbus, GA
Oct. 25, 1930 Georgia, 39-7 Columbus, GA
Nov. 16, 1929 Georgia, 24-0 Athens, GA
Nov. 3, 1928 Georgia, 13-0 Columbus, GA
Oct. 22, 1927 Georgia, 33-3 Columbus, GA
Nov. 6, 1926 Georgia, 16-6 Columbus, GA
Nov. 7, 1925 Georgia, 34-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 15, 1924 Georgia, 6-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 3, 1923 Georgia, 7-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 4, 1922 Auburn, 7-3 Columbus, GA
Oct. 29, 1921 Georgia, 7-0 Columbus, GA
Oct. 30, 1920 Georgia, 7-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 1, 1919 Auburn, 7-0 Columbus, GA
Nov. 4, 1916 Auburn, 3-0 Columbus, GA
Oct. 30, 1915 Auburn, 12-0 Athens, GA
Nov. 21, 1914 Tie, 0-0 Atlanta, GA
Nov. 22, 1913 Auburn, 21-7 Atlanta, GA
Nov. 28, 1912 Georgia, 12-6 Athens, GA
Nov. 29, 1911 Tie, 0-0 Savannah, GA
Nov. 24, 1910 Auburn, 26-0 Savannah, GA
Nov. 25, 1909 Auburn, 17-5 Montgomery, AL
Nov. 27, 1908 Auburn, 23-0 Montgomery, AL
Nov. 28, 1907 Georgia, 6-0 Macon, GA
Nov. 29, 1906 Georgia, 4-0 Macon, GA
Nov. 30, 1905 Auburn, 20-0 Macon, GA
Nov. 24, 1904 Auburn, 17-6 Macon, GA
Nov. 26, 1903 Georgia, 22-13 Atlanta, GA
Nov. 27, 1902 Georgia, 12-5 Atlanta, GA
Nov. 29, 1901 Tie, 0-0 Atlanta, GA
Nov. 30, 1900 Auburn, 44-0 Atlanta, GA
Nov. 18, 1899 Tie, 0-0 Atlanta, GA
Nov. 24, 1898 Auburn, 18-17 Atlanta, GA
Nov. 26, 1896 Georgia, 12-6 Atlanta, GA
Nov. 28, 1895 Auburn, 16-6 Atlanta, GA
Nov. 24, 1894 Georgia, 10-8 Atlanta, GA
Feb. 20, 1892 Auburn, 10-0 Atlanta, GA

