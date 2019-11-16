Here's when the 5 undefeated college football teams could lose this season

There are only 5 undefeated teams left this college football season. Penn State and Alabama both lost in Week 11. In Week 12, Baylor plays Oklahoma in a big game.

So what's ahead for the remaining unbeaten teams? Let's take a look at the toughest games left on their schedules, including the hardest home game and the hardest road/neutral game. Our pick for the toughest remaining game is in bold.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

No. 1 LSU (9-0)

Toughest remaining game: vs. Texas A&M | Saturday, Nov. 30

LSU ended its struggles against Alabama with an exciting 46-41 win. That stopped the series losing streak at eight and has the Tigers in lead position to play in the SEC Championship Game.

There are still three SEC games on the schedule, with Texas A&M on Nov. 30 likely the toughest game to go — at least before Atlanta.

No. 2 Ohio State (9-0)

Toughest remaining game: at Michigan | Saturday, Nov. 30

Ohio State has looked so dominant every single week, it might not matter what the Big Ten throws up against the Buckeyes. Penn State's visit looked like the toughest remaining game, but that might now be different after the way things have gone lately.

Instead, rising rival Michigan could be the biggest hurdle on Nov. 30.

No. 3 Clemson (10-0)

Toughest remaining game: vs. Wake Forest | Saturday, Nov. 16

Clemson has dropped from its preseason No. 1 ranking in the AP Poll.

Though Wake Forest lost to Virginia Tech in Week 11, the Demon Deacons are likely the toughest remaining foe, though rival South Carolina would love to ruin a perfect season, too.

No. 8 Minnesota (9-0)

Toughest remaining game: vs. Wisconsin | Saturday, Nov. 30

Wow. The Gophers surged ahead and then held on to stun No. 4 Penn State, 31-26, to get to 9-0. Now the undefeated watch really picks up, though there are two tough games still ahead.

First up is a road game to Iowa. Two weeks later, Minnesota gets a visit from rival Wisconsin.

No. 13 Baylor (9-0)

Toughest remaining game: vs. Oklahoma | Saturday, Nov. 16

The Bears defied preseason expectations by rising to No. 13 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. However, the toughest games are ahead.

Oklahoma comes to Waco on Nov. 16. Even if Baylor wins that one, it might have to beat Oklahoma again in the Big 12 title game. Regardless, this all means Matt Rhule has rebuilt the Bears into a major contender again.