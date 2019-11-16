Undefeated college football teams in 2019

Check out the best college football moments from week 12

We're done with Week 12 of the 2019 college football season. There are only three undefeated teams left, as Minnesota lost to Iowa and Oklahoma defeated previously unbeaten Baylor.

Last season, Clemson finished 15-0 as the only undefeated team. Alabama, Notre Dame and UCF all entered bowl season undefeated. But Alabama fell to Clemson in the CFP national title game, Notre Dame lost to Clemson in the CFP semifinals and UCF lost to LSU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Undefeated FBS college football teams in 2019

Here all are the remaining undefeated teams, starting with those ranked in the latest AP Poll Top 25.

No. 1 LSU (10-0)

Last game: def. Ole Miss, 58-37

Next: vs. Arkansas | 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 | ESPN

Last undefeated season: 1958 (11-0, won Sugar Bowl, national champions)

LSU simply outscored Ole Miss, as Joe Burrow overcame two interceptions by throwing for 489 passing yards and five touchdowns. The Tigers also rushed for 225 yards, with 172 from Clyde Edwards-Helaire. But there's some concern going forward about the LSU defense. Ole Miss had 402 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

No. 2 Ohio State (10-0)

Last game: def. Rutgers, 56-21

Next: vs. Penn State | 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 | FOX

Last undefeated season: 2012 (12-0, finished No. 3 in AP Poll)

No drama in this one, as Ohio State won big at Rutgers (as expected). Justin Fields had a big game, throwing for 305 yards and four touchdowns. OSU also rushed for 217 yards and two touchdowns to easily win. It's going to get tougher in Week 13, however, as 9-1 Penn State visits.

No. 3 Clemson (11-0)

Last game: def. Wake Forest, 52-3

Next: at South Carolina | Saturday, Nov. 30

Last undefeated season: 2018 (15-0, won College Football Playoff National Championship Game)

Since beating North Carolina by a point, Clemson has crushed Florida State, Louisville, Boston College, FCS Wofford, N.C. State and now Wake Forest.

In the 52-3 win against the Demon Deacons, Trevor Lawrence passed for 272 yards and four touchdowns while Travis Etienne had 121 yards and a score on the ground. The Tigers next play at rival South Carolina on Nov. 30.

College football undefeated teams by conference

