The 2019 DII football championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Football Committee announced today the field of 28 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division II Football Championship.

Twelve first-round games will be conducted on the campus of one of the competing institutions. In addition, one team per super regional has earned a first-round bye. The first-round winners will all advance to the second round with games on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Second-round winners will meet in the quarterfinals at various campus sites. Quarterfinal winners will advance to play in the semifinals on the campus of one of the competing institutions. Seven teams selected per super regional make up the field of 28 teams.

The first-round dates, sites and pairings are:

Date Location Away Home November 23 Indiana, Pennsylvania Shepherd (9-2) Indiana (Pennsylvania) (10-1) November 23 Kutztown, Pennsylvania Tiffin (9-1) Kutztown (10-1) November 23 South Euclid, Ohio West Chester (9-2) Notre Dame (Ohio) (10-1) November 23 Wingate, North Carolina West Florida (7-2) Wingate (10-1) November 23 Hickory, North Carolina Miles (8-2) Lenoir-Rhyne (11-0) November 23 Bowie, Maryland Carson-Newman (8-2) Bowie State (11-0) November 23 Warrensburg, Missouri UIndy (9-1) Central Missouri (10-1) November 23 Arkadelphia, Arkansas Lindenwood (Missouri) (8-2) Ouachita Baptist (11-0) November 23 Maryville, Missouri Harding (10-1) Northwest Missouri State (10-1) November 23 Pueblo, Colorado Augustana (South Dakota) (9-2) Colorado State-Pueblo (10-1) November 23 Stephenville, Texas Texas A&M-Commerce (8-2) Tarleton State (9-0) November 23 Golden, Colorado Sioux Falls (8-3) Colorado School of Mines (11-0)

The following institutions earned first-round byes in each super regional and will host a second-round game on November 30, 2019.

Super Regional Team One Slippery Rock (11-0) Two Valdosta State (10-0) Three Ferris State (10-0) Four Minnesota State Mankato (11-0)

All contests shall start at 1 p.m. local time. Other times may be established if approved by the committee.

Valdosta State defeated Ferris State 49-47 in the 2018 national championship game to claim last year’s NCAA title.

The championship game will be played December 21, at 3 p.m. Eastern time at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney, Texas and will be broadcast live on ESPNU HD/ESPN3.com.