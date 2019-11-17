2019 DIII football championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.
Twenty-seven conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining five berths were awarded to teams from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth.
The first round of the championship will be played November 23 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 20, at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 8 p.m. Eastern time.
Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (27):
|Conference
|Automatic Qualifier
|American Southwest Conference
|Mary Hardin-Baylor
|American Rivers Conference
|Central (Iowa)
|Centennial Conference
|Muhlenberg
|College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin
|Wheaton (Illinois)
|Commonwealth Coast Football
|Western New England
|Eastern Collegiate Football Conference
|SUNY Maritime
|Empire 8
|College at Brockport
|Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Hanover
|Liberty League
|Union (New York)
|Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference
|Framingham State
|Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association
|Hope
|Middle Atlantic Conference
|Delaware Valley
|Midwest Conference
|Monmouth (Illinois)
|Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Saint John’s (Minnesota)
|New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference
|MIT
|New Jersey Athletic Conference
|Salisbury
|North Coast Athletic Conference
|Wabash
|Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference
|Aurora
|Northwest Conference
|Linfield
|Ohio Athletic Conference
|Mount Union
|Old Dominion Athletic Conference
|Bridgewater (Virginia)
|Presidents' Athletic Conference
|Case Western Reserve
|Southern Athletic Association
|Berry
|Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Chapman
|Upper Midwest Athletic Conference
|Martin Luther
|USA South Athletic Conference
|Huntingdon
|Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh
|Pool C Berths (5)
|North Central (Illinois)
|Redlands
|Wartburg
|Wesley
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 first-round sites:
|Location
|Matchup
|Belton, Texas
|Redlands vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor
|Mount Berry, Georgia
|Huntingdon vs. Berry
|Whitewater, Wisconsin
|Monmouth vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater
|Holland, Michigan
|Wartburg vs. Hope
|Wheaton, Illinois
|Martin Luther vs. Wheaton
|Pella, Iowa
|Wisconsin-Oshkosh vs. Central
|Orange, California
|Linfield vs. Chapman
|Collegeville, Minnesota
|Aurora vs. Saint John’s
|Salisbury, Maryland
|SUNY Maritime vs. Salisbury
|Schenectady, New York
|Case Western Reserve vs. Union
|Allentown, Pennsylvania
|MIT vs. Muhlenberg
|Springfield, Massachusetts
|College at Brockport vs. Western New England
|Alliance, Ohio
|Hanover vs. Mount Union
|Naperville, Illinois
|Wabash vs. North Central
|Dover, Delaware
|Framingham State vs. Wesley
|Bridgewater, Virginia
|Delaware Valley vs. Bridgewater
All games start at noon local time.
In the 2018 championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated Mount Union 24-16.