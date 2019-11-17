2019 DIII football championship bracket announced

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS:

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.

Twenty-seven conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining five berths were awarded to teams from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth.

The first round of the championship will be played November 23 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee.  The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 20, at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (27):

Conference Automatic Qualifier
American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor
American Rivers Conference Central (Iowa)
Centennial Conference Muhlenberg
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Wheaton (Illinois)
Commonwealth Coast Football Western New England
Eastern Collegiate Football Conference SUNY Maritime
Empire 8 College at Brockport
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover
Liberty League Union (New York)
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope
Middle Atlantic Conference Delaware Valley
Midwest Conference Monmouth (Illinois)
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint John’s (Minnesota)
New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference MIT
New Jersey Athletic Conference Salisbury
North Coast Athletic Conference Wabash
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference Linfield
Ohio Athletic Conference Mount Union
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Bridgewater (Virginia)
Presidents' Athletic Conference Case Western Reserve
Southern Athletic Association Berry
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Martin Luther
USA South Athletic Conference Huntingdon
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Pool C Berths (5)
North Central (Illinois)
Redlands
Wartburg
Wesley 
Wisconsin-Whitewater

The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 first-round sites:

Location Matchup
Belton, Texas Redlands vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor
Mount Berry, Georgia Huntingdon vs. Berry
Whitewater, Wisconsin Monmouth vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater
Holland, Michigan Wartburg vs. Hope
Wheaton, Illinois Martin Luther vs. Wheaton
Pella, Iowa  Wisconsin-Oshkosh vs. Central
Orange, California Linfield vs. Chapman
Collegeville, Minnesota Aurora vs. Saint John’s
Salisbury, Maryland SUNY Maritime vs. Salisbury
Schenectady, New York Case Western Reserve vs. Union
Allentown, Pennsylvania MIT vs. Muhlenberg
Springfield, Massachusetts College at Brockport vs. Western New England
Alliance, Ohio Hanover vs. Mount Union
Naperville, Illinois Wabash vs. North Central
Dover, Delaware Framingham State vs. Wesley
Bridgewater, Virginia Delaware Valley vs. Bridgewater


All games start at noon local time.

In the 2018 championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated Mount Union 24-16.

