2019 DIII football championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Football Committee announced today the field of 32 teams for the 2019 NCAA Division III Football Championship. The committee selected teams based on conference results and competition within an institution's respective evaluation region.

Twenty-seven conferences received automatic-qualifying berths. The remaining five berths were awarded to teams from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not win an automatic berth.

The first round of the championship will be played November 23 at the host institution's campus or at an alternate site approved by the football committee. The Amos Alonzo Stagg Bowl, the national championship game, will be played Friday, December 20, at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah, Texas. The game will be broadcast live on ESPNU at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Conferences and Teams Receiving Automatic Qualification (27):

Conference Automatic Qualifier American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor American Rivers Conference Central (Iowa) Centennial Conference Muhlenberg College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Wheaton (Illinois) Commonwealth Coast Football Western New England Eastern Collegiate Football Conference SUNY Maritime Empire 8 College at Brockport Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Hanover Liberty League Union (New York) Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Framingham State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope Middle Atlantic Conference Delaware Valley Midwest Conference Monmouth (Illinois) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint John’s (Minnesota) New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference MIT New Jersey Athletic Conference Salisbury North Coast Athletic Conference Wabash Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Linfield Ohio Athletic Conference Mount Union Old Dominion Athletic Conference Bridgewater (Virginia) Presidents' Athletic Conference Case Western Reserve Southern Athletic Association Berry Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Martin Luther USA South Athletic Conference Huntingdon Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Pool C Berths (5) North Central (Illinois) Redlands Wartburg Wesley Wisconsin-Whitewater

The Division III Football Committee also announced the following 16 first-round sites:

Location Matchup Belton, Texas Redlands vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor Mount Berry, Georgia Huntingdon vs. Berry Whitewater, Wisconsin Monmouth vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater Holland, Michigan Wartburg vs. Hope Wheaton, Illinois Martin Luther vs. Wheaton Pella, Iowa Wisconsin-Oshkosh vs. Central Orange, California Linfield vs. Chapman Collegeville, Minnesota Aurora vs. Saint John’s Salisbury, Maryland SUNY Maritime vs. Salisbury Schenectady, New York Case Western Reserve vs. Union Allentown, Pennsylvania MIT vs. Muhlenberg Springfield, Massachusetts College at Brockport vs. Western New England Alliance, Ohio Hanover vs. Mount Union Naperville, Illinois Wabash vs. North Central Dover, Delaware Framingham State vs. Wesley Bridgewater, Virginia Delaware Valley vs. Bridgewater



All games start at noon local time.

In the 2018 championship, Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated Mount Union 24-16.