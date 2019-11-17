Every game matters as we go to Week 13 of the college football season. Below, I project how the third CFP rankings could look before the 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 19, announcement.

The committee will continue to rank its Top 25 every week until the final rankings on Sunday, Dec. 8. You can read an overview of the committee's process here on the official site.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Top 25 projections for Week 13

NOTE: This is how I think the committee could rank the teams on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Click or tap here for the actual rankings as they're revealed.

LSU (10-0): The Tigers won a wild won, totaling 714 yards to Ole Miss' 614 in a 58-37 win. LSU should remain the No. 1 team for another week. Ohio State (10-0): OSU did what it was expected to do and easily beat Rutgers. The Buckeyes will now have to play a Penn State team that is 9-1 but hasn't looked very impressive the last couple of weeks. Clemson (11-0): The Tigers continue to cruise and dominate overmatched ACC teams, with Wake Forest the latest victim. Clemson doesn't play again until Week 14 against South Carolina. Georgia (9-1): It wasn't easy at the end, but UGA held off Auburn and clinched the SEC East. That sets up what should be a huge showdown with LSU in Atlanta. Oregon (9-1): The Ducks hope to be on a collision course to meet fellow 1-loss Utah in the Pac-12 title game. If things break right, it might end up being a quasi play-in game for the CFP. Utah (9-1): The Utes did their job and crushed UCLA to remain part of the 1-loss pack. Alabama (9-1): The story of Week 12 might end up being the injury to Tua Tagovailoa. It's going to be very difficult for the Tide to hold off 1-loss conference champions, even at 11-1, with Tua now out for the season. Penn State (9-1): PSU escaped IU, but the Nittany Lions haven't looked great the last couple of weeks. Still, the Nittany Lions are in a position to take the East — if they can somehow win at Ohio State. Oklahoma (9-1): OU completed the biggest comeback win in program history by rallying from down 25 to win, 34-31. Those CFP hopes aren't done yet. Florida (9-2): The Gators held Mizzou to only 6 points, but Georgia clinched the SEC East by beating Auburn. Minnesota (9-1): It'll be fascinating to see how much the committee drops Minnesota. Wisconsin (8-2): Jonathan Taylor rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns to frustrate Nebraska. And with Iowa beating Minnesota, the Badgers can win the Big Ten West if they win out. Michigan (8-2): The Wolverines rolled again, crushing rival Michigan State. Shea Patterson had 384 yards and four touchdowns as OSU is now only a couple weeks away. Baylor (9-1): The CFP hopes are in serious trouble after the Sooners rallied for the win. There's definitely no more margin for error left. Notre Dame (8-2): The Irish remain in the hunt for a New Year's Six game. Iowa (7-3): Another top-10 team came to Kinnick in November. Another top-10 left Iowa City with a loss. Auburn (7-3): The Tigers gave No. 4 Georgia a good game. How much will the committee drop Auburn for a close loss? Cincinnati (9-1): It took a Sam Crosa field goal on the final play of the game, but Cincinnati defeated South Florida — and kept the New Year's Six hopes afloat. Memphis (9-1): The Tigers have scored 47, 42, 54 and 45 points since losing to Temple. Boise State (9-1): The Broncos could use the AAC beating itself up to strengthen their New Year's Six hopes. But focus on winning the Mountain West first. Oklahoma State (7-3): The Cowboys didn't mess around by beating Kansas 31-13. Appalachian State (9-1): The Mountaineers trailed by 14 in the first quarter...and then ran away from Georgia State, 56-27. SMU (9-1): The Mustangs dropped out after a win. They might return to the CFP rankings even though they don't play in Week 12. Texas A&M (7-3): There are going to be some openings near the end with Texas, K-State and Navy all losing. Iowa State (6-4): A few other contenders lost in Week 12, so the committee might elect the Cyclones thanks to the win against Texas — and super close losses to Iowa, Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

*-I'm projecting how this team does in Week 12.

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: Semifinals

Here's how I think the final CFP rankings will look.

No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oregon (Peach Bowl)

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (Fiesta Bowl)

LSU gets the top spot (at least for now) after beating Alabama and Ole Mis on the road. If LSU and Ohio State continue to win, it'll be a fun debate between the two over which team deserves the No. 1 spot.

Clemson is in great position as long as it keeps on winning. But there's going to be some big questions for No. 4. Right now, Oregon could make the jump, especially if it beats a 1-loss Utah team in the Pac-12 title game. But Oklahoma could easily slot in here should the Sooners win out impressively. OU rallied to beat previously undefeated Baylor in Week 12. But the Sooners will need to do more.

CFP RANKINGS: Schedule, TV information for how to watch the Top 25 announcement

College Football Playoff rankings predictions: New Year's Six games

This is what I think the games and matchups will be at season's end. This isn't based off what the rankings will be this upcoming Tuesday.

Sugar Bowl : Alabama vs. Oklahoma

: Alabama vs. Oklahoma Rose Bowl : Utah vs. Wisconsin

: Utah vs. Wisconsin Orange Bowl : Georgia vs. Wake Forest

: Georgia vs. Wake Forest Cotton Bowl : Florida vs. Cincinnati

: Florida vs. Cincinnati Peach Bowl (semifinal) : No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oregon

: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oregon Fiesta Bowl (semifinal) : No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson

: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson National Championship Game: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 2 Ohio State

UNDEFEATED TEAMS: Tracking the remaining unbeaten teams this season