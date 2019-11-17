College football rankings: LSU leads; Oklahoma, Iowa move up in AP Poll

All but one ranked team in the Associated Press Poll was in action Saturday, including five unbeaten teams. But by the end of Week 12, that number had been reduced to three after Iowa beat Minnesota and Oklahoma ended Baylor’s perfect season.

LSU, one week removed from a win over Alabama, remains atop the AP Poll for a fourth consecutive week. The Tigers continued to flex their offensive muscles, beating Ole Miss 58-37. But after giving up over 400 yards on the ground, there are some concerns about the LSU defense moving forward.

Ohio State continues to trail the Tigers at No. 2. The Buckeyes remained unbeaten with a 56-21 win against Rutgers. Saturday marked the Scarlet Knights’ first touchdown against OSU since 2015. Clemson held steady at No. 3 and the top 5 almost stayed the same, aside from one minor change in order. Georgia and Alabama traded places after the Bulldogs clinched the SEC’s East Division with a win over then-No. 13 Auburn.

RANKINGS: All Top 25 polls

College football rankings: AP Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 LSU (54) 10-0 1,542 1 2 Ohio State (5) 10-0 1,478 2 3 Clemson (3) 11-0 1,442 3 4 Georgia 9-1 1,343 5 5 Alabama 9-1 1,263 4 6 Oregon 9-1 1,243 6 7 Utah 9-1 1,155 8 8 Oklahoma 9-1 1,144 10 9 Penn State 9-1 1,030 9 10 Florida 9-2 984 11 11 Minnesota 9-1 902 7 12 Michigan 8-2 829 14 13 Baylor 9-1 787 12 14 Wisconsin 8-2 746 15 15 Notre Dame 8-2 676 16 16 Auburn 7-3 623 13 17 Cincinnati 9-1 536 17 18 Memphis 9-1 520 18 19 Iowa 7-3 493 23 20 Boise State 9-1 379 19 21 SMU 9-1 328 20 22 Oklahoma State 7-3 200 25 23 Appalachian State 9-1 154 NR 24 Texas A&M 7-3 132 NR 25 Virginia Tech 7-3 61 NR

Moving up

Iowa and Oklahoma both took down unbeaten teams in Week 12. Wins over Minnesota and Baylor stand out on the resumes of the Hawkeyes and Sooners, also calling for both teams to climb in the newest rankings.

Iowa had the largest movement of any team last week. The Hawkeyes shook off a close loss to Wisconsin in Week 11 with a statement at home over Minnesota. Iowa led the Golden Gophers by two scores at the half and held on for 23-19 win despite being outgained 431-290 on the afternoon. With the win, Iowa moved up to No. 19, a four-spot improvement.

Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic made a go-ahead, 31-yard field goal with 1:45 remaining and linebacker Nik Bonitto’s interception on the final drive sealed a 34-31 road win at previously undefeated Baylor. Jalen Hurts delivered a big-time performance (411 total yards, four touchdowns) and the Sooners jumped two spots to No. 8.

UNDEFEATED TRACKER: Three unbeaten teams remain

Moving in

Three teams entered the Top 25 this week: Appalachian State, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech.

Both the Mountaineers and Aggies have previously been ranked this season. However, the Hokies’ appearance marks their first of 2019 and last since Sept. 2018. Virginia Tech enters the Top 25 following a 45-0 shutout of Georgia Tech and are competing for a conference championship berth over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Dropping back

Six teams in the Top 25 lost this week, three against ranked opponents. The most notable results were Minnesota's and Baylor’s perfect seasons coming to an end. The Bears led 28-3 at home before Oklahoma rallied for a 34-31 win. Baylor fell one spot. As for Minnesota, the Golden Gophers outgained Iowa and had momentum late, but the Hawkeyes’ defense held on to preserve the win, dropping Minnesota four spots to No. 11.

Three teams — Navy (21), Texas (22) and Indiana (24) — dropped out.

No. 1 votes

First-place votes were allocated to three teams. However, the majority went to LSU once again and the totals remained the same. Here’s the breakdown:

LSU recorded 54 first-pace votes.

Ohio State received five first-place votes.

Clemson earned the remaining three first-place votes.

Looking ahead to Week 13

Only two games feature a pair of Top 25 teams in Week 13 and one has potentially large postseason implications. Top-10 teams Ohio State and Penn State battle in Columbus for controlling stake of the Big Ten East.